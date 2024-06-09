IndyCar live updates at Road America: Penske 1-2-3 on Lap 25; pole-sitter Lundqvist hit by teammate on Lap 1

After an extremely choppy start, it seems as if the XPEL Grand Prix is settling into a Team Penske showdown.

Scott McLaughlin led the first 15 laps in his No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet before pitting and handing the lead to Josef Newgarden, who seems to have maintained his pace despite starting in a backup No. 2.

After pitting a lap later, Newgarden blended back on track just behind McLaughlin.

The teammates are running 1-2 on Lap 25 of 55 after the first round of pit stops with Penske's third driver, Will Power, in third place.

McLaughlin, who is seeking his first victory in more than a year, has a comfortable 3.5-second lead on Newgarden.

Lap 10 — Dirty driving

If you're looking for a shining beacon of exemplary race car driving, the NTT IndyCar Series might not be the place for you lately.

It took until the 10th lap of Sunday's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America for the series to complete a full lap under green.

The start was marred by pole-sitter Linus Lundqvist being knocked out of the lead by Marcus Armstrong in an incident that also collected Colton Herta.

Shortly after a Lap 4 restart, the yellow flew again for debris off Herta's car after contact again with Lundqvist.

And then after a restart two laps later, the caution quickly came out again for Kyffin Simpson, who landed in the Turn 14 wall after tangling with Christian Rasmussen.

Though no action was taken on the start, IndyCar stewards penalized Rasmussen with a stop and go for avoidable contact.

In an interview with NBC Sports' Georgia Henneberry, Simpson chalked it up to a racing incident in which he was

trying to hold off drivers on better tires.

"Just unfortunate; we had a pretty good race until then," Simpson said. "We were able to move forward at the start. Everyone behind me was really quick on the reds. It was tough on the restarts to keep ahead. We were fighting hard.

"I was just fighting hard with Ras. Things happen in racing. He thought I was going to do something, I didn’t, and it just ended up causing that."

In a separate incident, Sting Ray Robb was ordered to yield seven positions for avoidable contact with Felix Rosenqvist.

The penalties and rough driving were in the aftermath of a Detroit Grand Prix marred by more than 40 percent of the race being run under caution.

Lap 1 — Lundqvist punted from lead by teammate

Picking up where last Sunday's chaotic Detroit Grand Prix left off, the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America started with intrasquad violence at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Pole-sitter Linus Lundqvist was punted by teammate Marcus Armstrong entering the first turn. As the Ganassi drivers spun, Colton Herta also was collected in the incident.

Herta, whom NBC Sports' Marty Snider had reported was a prerace favorite of the paddock, was forced to pit. He will restart from the rear after qualifying second.

After three laps of full-course caution, the race restarted on Lap 4 with Scott McLaughlin leading Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon.

But the yellow immediately flew again as Herta's No. 26 Dallara-Honda was hit by Lundqvist and left debris on the track after going over a curb.

After a Lap 6 restart, the yellow flag flew again for Ganassi rookie Kyffin Simpson's spin into the Turn 14 barrier. Simpson appeared to be forced off course by Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen.

Prerace storylines

After a historic start to Sunday at Road America, the NTT IndyCar Series will take center stage at the historic road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist will lead the field to the green flag for the first time during his IndyCar career in the XPEL Grand Prix. Colton Herta, who has been identified as the prerace favorite, will start second in search of his first victory since 2022.

After a massive crash in qualifying, Josef Newgarden will be starting fifth in a backup car. The two-time Indy 500 champion was OK after sustaining an impact that he told NBC Sports freelancer Bruce Martin registered at 95 Gs.

You can watch the race on NBC and Peacock and follow along here for live updates.

Nolan Siegel replaces Agustin Canapino at IndyCar Road America after online abuse incident

The move comes after Arrow McLaren’s Theo Pourchaire reportedly received death threats stemming from an incident with Canapino in Detroit.

It's been a newsy week already in IndyCar with David Malukas announced as Tom Blomqvist's replacement in the No. 66 of Meyer Shank Racing, and Nolan Siegel replacing Agustin Canapino in Juncos Hollinger Racing's No. 78 at Road America.

Sunday afternoon already has been eventful at the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course.

In the Indy NXT warmup event, Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win on a road course in series history, leading all 20 laps from the pole position.

Jamie Chadwick is first woman to win on Indy NXT road course, leading every lap from pole at Road America

The native of England held off challenges by Louis Foster and Jacob Abel for her first career victory in the series.