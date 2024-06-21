IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

The NTT IndyCar Series will return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend in a new spot on the calendar but with familiar drivers chasing the championship.

After he ended a 34-race winless streak by capping a Team Penske podium sweep at Road America, Will Power is leading the title standings by five points over defending series champion Alex Palou with 10 races remaining.

On the way to his second championship, Power led by three points with 10 races left in the 2022 season. The No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet driver clinched the title at Laguna Seca in a season finale dominated by Palou.

Entering the final IndyCar season finale held at Laguna Seca, Palou had wrapped up the title last year. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who is ranked third in the points, won a wild 2023 race at the historic road course that featured six leaders and eight cautions for 35 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

On the 27-car grid this weekend, Agustin Canapino returns in the No. 78 Dallara-Chevy of Juncos Hollinger Racing, David Malukas makes his debut in the No. 66 for Meyer Shank Racing, and Nolan Siegel replaces Theo Pourchaire in the No. 6 Dallara-Chevy for Arrow McLaren.

Though it's won three of the past five races (Power at Road America, Josef Newgarden at the Indy 500 and Scott McLaughlin at Barber Motorsports Park), Team Penske's last win at Laguna was in 2000 (though the team was absent from the track until the IndyCar Series returned in 2019).

Here are the details for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR LAGUNA SECA GP START TIMES

TV: Sunday, June 23, 6 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock.

Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 6:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 6:30 p.m ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday 5 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 1 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 3 p.m. warmup (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 95 laps (212.61 miles) on an 11-turn 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate for the weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set is available in the weekend’s first session for teams fielding a rookie driver. Indy NXT: Three new sets to be used during the race weekend. Two carryover sets from the Road America event may be used during Friday’s practice sessions.

PUSH TO PASS: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass, which delivers roughly 50 extra horsepower, is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. (Indy NXT: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.)

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 61 degrees with an 7% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27-car field in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 20-car field.

INDYCAR LAGUNA SECA GP WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West practice

12:25-1:10 p.m.: Radical Cup North America practice

2:05-2:45 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West practice

3-3:45 p.m.: Radical Cup North America practice

4:10-4:35 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

5-6:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice

6:40-7:05 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

7:25-7:45 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West qualifying

8-8:25 p.m.: Radical Cup North America qualifying

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

2:20-3 p.m.: Radical Cup North America Race 1

3:35-4:30 p.m.: Indy NXT Race 1 (Peacock)

5:15-6:45 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

7-7:40 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West Race 1

7:55-8:35 p.m.: Radical Cup North America Race 2

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

12:40-1:20 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge USA West Race 2

1:45-2:25 p.m.: Radical Cup North America Race 3

3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Warmup (Peacock)

4:05-5 p.m.: Indy NXT Race 2 (Peacock)

6:30 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles, USA, Peacock)

