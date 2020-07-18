IndyCar at Iowa schedule for Saturday: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

The NTT IndyCar Series will run it back Saturday night at Iowa Speedway after the opener of its race weekend doubleheader featured a wild crash, a long caution that jumbled strategies and an intense finish. The IndyCar at Iowa schedule and more can be found below.

It resulted in Simon Pagenaud earning his first victory this year for Team Penske, which ended Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 season.

Penske will have an excellent shot to win again tonight with Josef Newgarden and Will Power starting on the front row of the second race on the 0.894-mile speedway, where qualifying for both races was conducted Friday.

INDYCAR IN 2020: How to watch the 2020 schedule

INDY 500 INFO: When to watch the race’s 104th running

Pagenaud, though, will start last after failing to record a qualifying lap because of a fuel pressure problem.

Here IndyCar at Iowa schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

Iowa Speedway TV schedule for Saturday

—Iowa Speedway practice: 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

—Iowa 250s Race No. 2: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch

—Postrace: 11 p.m., NBCSN

Race #2 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 8:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 8:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone supplies 14 sets throughout the doubleheader weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 9% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Iowa Speedway doubleheader; Josef Newgarden won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

Story continues

IOWA RACE #1 RESULTS, POINTS: Click here for a rundown of where everyone finished Friday and the championship standings.

STARTING LINEUP: Josef Newgarden will lead the field to the green flag; click here for the lineup in Race 2

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here for the paint schemes in Race 1 l Race 2

IndyCar at Iowa schedule for Saturday: How to watch, start times, live streaming info originally appeared on NBCSports.com