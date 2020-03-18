An IndyCar official confirmed Wednesday morning to NBCSports.com that a testing ban has been instituted through May 10 for teams in the NTT Series.

The news was first reported Tuesday night by Racer.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There had been multiple tests scheduled in April, most notably an April 6 session at Barber Motorsports Park in which seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson was to have driven for Arrow McLaren SP. IndyCar also had planned tests at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval and road course) and Richmond Raceway.

Similar to a NASCAR ban that was enacted Tuesday, the IndyCar ban includes on-track manufacturer and private testing as well as wind tunnels and straight-line testing.

IndyCar announced last week that it has canceled or postponed its first four races through April. The 2020 season currently is scheduled to begin with the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway released a statement Monday that it still is prepared to hold its events in May.

IndyCar institutes a testing ban on NTT Series teams through May 10 originally appeared on NBCSports.com