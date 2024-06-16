INDYCAR finale returns to Nashville Superspeedway in 2025

Jun. 15—The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will return to Nashville Superspeedway in 2025 and will serve as the INDYCAR SERIES championship race for the second straight year, it was announced Thursday by INDYCAR. The announcement was parlayed with the news of a new media rights deal that provides a massive and unprecedented increase in exposure for North America's premier open-wheel racing series, with every 2025 race airing on FOX and available on the FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language television coverage with a schedule to be announced at a later date.

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2 and concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 31.

This news comes along with continued growth and momentum for INDYCAR, which has seen rising attendance across its schedule, significant growth in commercial partnerships and record metrics across its digital platforms.

This year's edition of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway is set to start at 2 p.m. Sept. 15. The season finale will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, determining the 2024 NTT INDCYAR SERIES champion.

It will be the first oval in a decade to decide an NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship (Fontana, 2014).

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES raced at the iconic 1.33 mile D-shaped oval from 2001 to 2008. Six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon is the last driver to reach victory lane at the venue with a commanding "three-peat" in 2006, '07 and '08.

INDYCAR at Nashville Superspeedway dates to the track's inaugural season when it was home to the Firestone Indy 200. Debuting in 2001, it marked the advent of American open-wheel racing in Middle Tennessee with drivers such as Tony Kanaan, Dario Franchitti and three-time winner Dixon hoisting the winning trophy.