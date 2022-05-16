IndyCar entry list for the 106th Indy 500 at IMS

The official entry list for the 106th Indy 500 was released Monday with 33 teams filling the field for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The field of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will feature eight former winners: Four-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, ’21), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).

After joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time Indy 500 winners last year, Castroneves will try to become the first five-time champion and also the first repeat winner since he accomplished the feat in 2001-02.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 33 teams in the 106th Indy 500

INDY 500 INFO: Start times, schedules, TV, stats, historical details about the race

The Brazilian will be making his 22nd start at the Brickyard and his second with Meyer Shank Racing. BorgWarner is offering a $400,000 bonus this year to Castroneves for consecutive victories at the Brickyard.

There are seven rookies in this year’s race, the biggest freshmen crop since 2014. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and F1 veteran Romain Grosjean will be making their Indy 500 debuts with Devlin DeFrancesco, Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas.

Indy 500 practice will be held May 17-20, followed by qualifying May 21-22.

Here’s an entry breakdown provided in the release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Winners (8): Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato

Rookies (7): Devlin DeFrancesco, Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard, David Malukas

U.S. drivers (13): Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, JR Hildebrand, Jimmie Johnson, Sage Karam, Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi

Story continues

International drivers (20, from 14 countries): Helio Castroneves, Devlin DeFrancesco, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Jack Harvey, Callum Ilott, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett, Christian Lundgaard, Scott McLaughlin, Juan Pablo Montoya, Pato O’Ward, Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Rinus VeeKay, Stefan Wilson

Engines(33): Honda 17, Chevrolet 16 (all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires)

To purchase tickets to the Indy 500, click here to reserve a seat.

Read more about Motorsports

IMSA 2022 Mid-Ohio results: Wayne Taylor Racing wins again; Montoya triumphs... IMSA SportsCar Championship at Mid-Ohio: How to watch, start times, schedule,... IndyCar results and points after GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road...

IndyCar entry list for the 106th Indy 500 at IMS originally appeared on NBCSports.com