IndyCar entry list for the 105th Indy 500 at IMS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Ryan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The official entry list for the 105th Indy 500 was released Wednesday with 35 teams vying for 33 spots in the May 30 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The field features nine former winners (one shy of the track record set in 1992) attempting to make the Greatest Spectacle in Racing:

Three-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus single winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 35 teams trying to make the 105th Indy 500

INDY 500 INFO: Start times, schedules, TV, stats, historical details about the race

Castroneves, who is trying to join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time Indy 500 winners, will be attempting his 21st start at the Brickyard but is first with Meyer Shank Racing (after 20 years with Team Penske).

Defending race winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is aiming to become the first repeat Indy 500 winner since Castroneves in 2001-02.

There are three drivers competing for Gainbridge Rookie of the Year: RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Scott McLaughlin. Simona De Silvestro, who was the 2010 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, will attempt to start her first Indy 500 since 2015 with Paretta Autosport as the only woman on the entry list.

Practice will be held May 18-21, followed by qualifying May 22-23.

Here’s an entry breakdown provided in the release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Winners (9): Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato

Rookies (3): RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Scott McLaughlin

U.S. drivers (13): Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, RC Enerson, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball, JR Hildebrand, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi

International drivers (22): Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, Max Chilton, Simona De Silvestro, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Jack Harvey, James Hinchcliffe, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett, Scott McLaughlin, Juan Pablo Montoya, Pato O’Ward, Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Rinus VeeKay, Stefan Wilson

Engines (35): Chevrolet 18, Honda 17 (all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires)

Read more about Motorsports

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing secure Bitcoin sponsorship for Indy 500 IndyCar entry list for GMR Grand Prix at IMS Scott Dixon opens as early Indy 500 PointsBet favorite

IndyCar entry list for the 105th Indy 500 at IMS originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • 'Our brightest star’: Heartbroken family pays tribute to nine-year-old son killed in lightning strike

    Jordan Banks, 9, was playing at Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club in Blackpool, Lancashire, when the incident happened.

  • Scott Dixon opens as early Indy 500 PointsBet favorite

    Scott Dixon won one IndyCar's first two oval races at Texas, which is part of the reason he is favored for the 105th running of the Indy 500.

  • IndyCar entry list for GMR Grand Prix at IMS

    Juan Pablo Montoya and Charlie Kimball are on the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix entry list as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens its May schedule on the road course.

  • History Calls Juan Pablo Montoya Back For Another Shot at Indianapolis 500

    Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has not been in an IndyCar race since 2017 Indy 500.

  • This Herb-Packed Spring Soup Is as Simple As it Gets

    Did we mention you only need one pot?

  • SpaceX just set a ridiculous record with its Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX's entire business model revolves around its ability to recover its hardware, refurbish it without much effort, and then use it again. Rockets are incredibly expensive, so any component that can be used again — like the pricey first stage booster — dramatically impacts the cost of each launch. The company spent a great deal of time and money perfecting the landing of its Falcon 9 boosters and that hard work has paid off in a big way. The most recent example of this is a booster that has flown not just twice or a few times, but a full 10 launches. The rocket booster, designated B1051, launched on Sunday morning. Its mission was to deliver yet another batch of 60 Starlink satellites into Earth orbit. The mission was a success, and it marked the booster's 10th time taking off from Earth. Not only that, but the booster did what it had already done nine times previous and performed a controlled landing on a SpaceX drone ship parked in the ocean. B1051 is the first SpaceX booster to reach the 10-launch milestone. That's not to say that the company's previous boosters couldn't have done the same, but SpaceX has at times chosen not to recover its boosters. Other times, the boosters were lost due to no fault of the rocket itself. Poor landing conditions at sea have claimed more than one Falcon 9, but B1051 is the first to have avoided any such pitfalls and log its 10th launch and landing. It's a big deal for SpaceX for a number of reasons. For one, B1051 has most certainly lived up to the company's highest standards. Also, as Ars Technica notes, SpaceX boss Elon Musk has long been of the opinion that a 10-launch booster is a goal that the company should be shooting for. If SpaceX can make this incredible accomplishment seem like business as usual, it will be succeeding at producing reusable spacecraft hardware at a level that rivals NASA's own Space Shuttle program. In fact, B1051 trails only NASA's four Space Shuttles in the number of flights it has completed successfully. That's one heck of a feather in SpaceX's cap, but the company hopes it will one day be the standard for its reusable rockets. Being able to reuse a rocket many times over is also a huge advantage for a company that is in the midst of building its own satellite-based high-speed data network. The cost of launching 60 Starlink satellites is a lot more reasonable when you can reuse the same rocket 10+ times, with each launch adding another 60 satellites to the growing horde. Now that B1051 has hit the 10-launch milestone it's up to SpaceX to decide what to do with it. There's a very good chance that the rocket booster will be retired and put on display, though there's been no confirmation from SpaceX one way or the other.

  • The Go-Go’s on Entering the Hall of Fame: ‘The Five of Us Actually Made It! We’re All Alive!’

    Seconds after the news broke, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, and Jane Wiedlin spoke to us about entering the Hall after years of waiting

  • KU loses out on blue-chip guard TyTy Washington. Here’s who else Jayhawks are chasing

    The No. 12-ranked men’s basketball player in the 2021 class says he’s prepared to take on a ‘leadership’ role at Kentucky.

  • Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track

    Frustrated by an increase in dangerous street racing amid the pandemic, Denver police have deployed the department's helicopter to track races, closed lanes in areas often used by racers and sent officers to places where the groups meet. The Colorado State Patrol has teamed with Bandimere Speedway to lure racers from public areas to a more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. On a recent day, dozens of drivers lined up to race at the speedway, revving their engines and squealing their tires before hurtling down the quarter-mile track.

  • Britney Spears Now Has Pink Hair

    New month, new look.

  • Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes

    (Reuters) -Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there. The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit's positive test raised questions about whether the three-year-old colt would be allowed to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

  • Two Barn-Stored Aston Martins Emerge and Head to Auction

    Two Aston Martins, stored in a barn for decades, are now heading to auction. Which would you pick to restore?

  • This Abandoned Toyota Supra Will Never Be Recovered

    Learn the legend surrounding this poor car…

  • Report: Steven Nelson has interest from 14 teams

    Cornerback Steven Nelson remains one of the top veteran free agents available. It’s not for a lack of interest. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Nelson has heard from 14 teams, including the Texans, Bears, Eagles, Bengals and Bills. “He continues to be patient waiting for right fit and opportunity,” Fowler adds. The Steelers cut Nelson [more]

  • Andra Day reveals she overcame porn, sex addiction

    Recent Golden Globe winner Andra Day revealed she overcame porn and sex addiction in a new cover story for InStyle. From her first Golden Globe Award to her first-ever Oscar nomination, the Grammy-nominated singer’s first foray into film acting was a success, to say the least. In her latest cover story for InStyle, the actress opened up to the magazine about her “new season” in life.

  • NBA Playoff tracker: Heat clinch playoff berth behind Bam Adebayo, send Celtics to likely play-in fate

    The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.

  • Lakers' LeBron James won't return from his ankle injury against Houston

    James has been recovering from a high ankle sprain and last played on May 2. He returned to the lineup on April 30 against the Sacramento Kings after missing 20 games before he was sidelined again after two games.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Kayla Harrison laughs at Dana White suggesting she’s not ready for UFC

    Kayla Harrison seems to see right through Dana White's recent comments questioning her ability to compete with UFC talent.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.