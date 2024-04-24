IndyCar disqualifies Josef Newgarden for violating push to pass at St. Pete; Pato O'Ward named winner

IndyCar disqualified Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin for violating its "Push to Pass" regulations in their Dallara-Chevrolets during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

As a result, Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward has been named the winner of the March 10 season opener.

Penske's Will Power also was docked 10 points. IndyCar officials determined that Newgarden and McLaughlin used push to pass for an advantage on restarts while Power didn't. All three entries also were fined $25,000 and forfeited prize money from St. Pete

“The integrity of the INDYCAR SERIES championship is critical to everything we do,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said in a statement. “While the violation went undetected at St. Petersburg, INDYCAR discovered the manipulation during Sunday’s warmup in Long Beach and immediately addressed it ensuring all cars were compliant for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Beginning with this week’s race at Barber Motorsports Park, new technical inspection procedures will be in place to deter this violation.”

IndyCar has posed updated final results from St. Pete here and updated points standings are here

The penalty can be appealed.