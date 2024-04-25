IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming

The 2024 IndyCar championship always was expected to be a tale of two seasons — but no one would have expected the second chapter to arrive so early.

The disqualifications of Grand Prix of St. Petersburg winner Josef Newgarden and third-place finisher Scott McLaughlin have sent shock waves through the series — and not only because the penalties were announced six weeks after the race.

It also has produced a significant jumble in the points standings. After a strong start to 2024 in the hunt for his third title, Newgarden was leading Scott Dixon by 12 points before the penalty. With his points stripped from St. Pete, he now has fallen to 11th in standings and 45 points behind Dixon.

Coming off his victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Dixon now leads Colton Herta by two points in the championship race, and Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward (named the winner of St. Pete) and Will Power are all within 20 points of first.

It's the type of shake-up that many were expecting to unfold after the Indy 500 when the long-awaited hybrid engine was rolled out during the summer as a potential game-changer for the competition.

But now the title race could take another turn in the Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix (1 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC and Peacock) at Barber Motorsports Park, which has interesting history with many of the series' main characters.

Dixon still is seeking his first victory at the 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course, but the six-time series champion consistently has been among the best since IndyCar began racing at Barber in 2010. In 13 starts, the No. 9 Dallara-Honda driver has nine podiums (including six runner-up finishes). O'Ward won two years ago at Barber in his No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet.

But the track also has been good to the embattled Team Penske trio of drivers as well. Newgarden has a series-high three victories at Barber, and McLaughlin is the race's defending winner. Power, who was docked 10 points but maintained his finish at St. Pete, has two wins and a series-best four pole positions there.

"Barber is one of my favorite tracks," Newgarden said in a Thursday prerace release from Team Chevy. "It’s the track I had my first IndyCar win at (in 2015), so it’s always been special to me. It’s close to my home. It used to be my hometown race before we had a race in Nashville. Can’t wait to get there. I feel like Chevrolet has done a tremendous job in the offseason. I feel like as a complete team and unit, together with Chevrolet, we’re in a great spot to secure more results, and that’s where our focus is.”

McLaughlin said in the same release that "Barber is one of my favorite road courses in America, and having won there last year, it’s instant confidence heading there."

Here are the details for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park race weekend (all times are ET):

CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GP START TIMES

TV: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 1:33 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 1:40 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 3:40 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 12:15 p.m. (Peacock), Sunday warmup, 10:15 a.m. (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (207 miles) on a 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course in Leeds, Alabama

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. One additional set is available to rookie drivers for use in the Friday afternoon practice session.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. (INDY NXT: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation)

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27 cars entered at Barber

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 21 cars entered at Barber

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK WEEKEND SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Noon-12:50 p.m.: USF Juniors test

1-1:40 p.m.: Radical Cup North America practice

1:50-2:40 p.m.: USF Juniors test

3:45-4:15 p.m.: USF Juniors practice

4:25-5:05 p.m.: RCNA practice

5:15-6:05 p.m.: USF Juniors qualifying, Race 1

6:20-7:20 p.m.: Track walk

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

8:30-8:50 a.m.: USF Juniors qualifying, Race 2

9-9:30 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman GT4 practice

9:40-10:10 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

10:20-10:50 a.m.: RCNA qualifying

11-11:40 a.m.: USF Juniors Race 1

11:55 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: PSCNA Cayman GT4 practcice

12:40-1:10 p.m.: PSCNA GT3 Cup practice

1:25-2:10 p.m.: RCNA Race 1

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

3:40-4:55 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

5:15-5:55 p.m.: USF Juniors Race 2

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

8:45-9:10 a.m.: PSCNA Cayman GT4 qualifying

9:25-9:50 a.m.: PSCNA GT3 Cup qualifying

10:05-10:45 a.m.: RCNA Race 2

11:05-11:50 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

12:15-1:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

1:35-2:15 p.m.: PSCNA Cayman GT4 Race 1

2:35-3:05 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

3:30-5 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

5:15-6 p.m.: RCNA Race 3

6:15-6:55 p.m.: PSCNA GT3 Cup Race 1

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

10:15-10:45 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

11:15-1:2:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race (Peacock)

1:40 p.m.: Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (NBC, Peacock)

4:15-4:55 p.m.: PSCNA Cayman GT4 Race 2

5:10-5:55 p.m.: PSCNA GT3 Cup Race 2

