IndyCar announces 2025 schedule including full network TV slate with Fox

INDIANAPOLIS — With its new exclusive media rights deal for the next several years with Fox now in place, IndyCar also announced its full 2025 schedule on Thursday, more than three months ahead of schedule. The calendar, which includes a full slate of network TV windows on FOX, continues the trend of 17 points-paying races.

In its traditional spot on the calendar, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg kicks off the 2025 IndyCar season on March 2, with the finale again at Nashville Superspeedway — same as this year (though it wasn't the original 2024 plan) — with next season ending on Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31) before the start of the NFL season.

The biggest change of the year comes with the evolution of IndyCar's visit to The Thermal Club now becoming a points-paying race. It remains in the late-March window from earlier this year to help plug the gap left by the loss of Texas Motor Speedway after the end of 2023. With that addition, IndyCar will run just a single race at the Milwaukee Mile, compared to this year's upcoming doubleheader.

Here's IndyCar's full schedule for next season below, with broadcast start times to come at a later date:

This is the 2025 IndyCar schedule with day of week, date, location, course type and TV:

Sunday, March 2: Streets of St. Petersburg (street course), Fox

Sunday, March 23: The Thermal Club (road course), Fox

Sunday, April 13: Streets of Long Beach (street course), Fox

Sunday, May 4: Barber Motorsports Park (road course), Fox

Saturday, May 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), Fox

Sunday, May 25: Indianapolis 500 (oval), Fox

Sunday, June 1: Streets of Detroit (street course), Fox

Sunday, June 15: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval), Fox

Sunday, June 22: Road America (road course), Fox

Sunday, July 6: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course), Fox

Saturday, July 12: Iowa Speedway (oval), Fox

Sunday, July 13: Iowa Speedway (oval), Fox

Sunday, July 20: Streets of Toronto (street course), Fox

Sunday, July 27: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course), Fox

Sunday, Aug. 10: Portland International Raceway (road course), Fox

Sunday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee Mile (oval), Fox

Sunday, Aug. 31: Nashville Superspeedway (oval), Fox

