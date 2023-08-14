Indy road course winners and losers

INDIANAPOLIS — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis.

WINNERS

Michael McDowell — Scores his second career Cup victory and this was not a fluke. He led 54 of 82 laps, including the final 30. He stayed ahead of Chase Elliott, the winningest active driver on road courses. McDowell has done much to help build Front Row Motorsports and his pairing with rookie crew chief Travis Peterson is such an example.

Chase Elliott — His runner-up finish was not the victory he needs to make the playoffs, but it tied for his best result of the season. He has two more chances to make the playoffs. Odd fact: Elliott has finished second both times McDowell has won in Cup (2021 Daytona 500 and Sunday’s race at Indy).

Alex Bowman — Fifth-place finish ended a streak of 13 races without a top-10 result.

Shane van Gisbergen — He didn’t feel well before the race and fought some issues with his car to finish 10th in his second career Cup start. While he might not make it back to another NASCAR race this season due to his Supercars schedule, fans should see plenty of him next year in various NASCAR series as he makes the move to the U.S.

#NASCAR … Shane van Gisbergen finished 10th. He talked about his day and the contact on the track. pic.twitter.com/fR4UWjqYz5 — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 13, 2023

LOSERS

AJ Allmendinger — Entered the race 24 points out of the final playoff spot and just had a miserable weekend. Was frustrated after qualifying 26th and things didn’t go well in the race. He placed 26th and is 87 points out the final playoff spot.

Kyle Busch — An issue with the engine slowed his car and led to his second consecutive 37th-place finish. He has finished 36th or worse in three of the last five races.