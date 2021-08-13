Indy Road Course 101: Practice, Brickyard history, Goodyear tires and more

The NASCAR Cup Series has been racing upon Indianapolis Motor Speedway‘s hallowed grounds since 1994.

That tradition turns a new chapter this weekend as the stock cars that have circled the famed oval now shift to the track‘s road course layout, first seen in NASCAR action last season with the Xfinity Series.

Let‘s dive into the details of the past and future heading into the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

EXTRA TRACK TIME TO SET THE GRID

Because the Cup Series has never competed on Indianapolis‘ road course, teams will be able to practice for 50 minutes on Saturday morning (11:05 a.m. ET, TrackPass/NBC Sports App) to familiarize and adjust as necessary.

Additionally, the starting lineup will be set Sunday morning via qualifying at 9:05 a.m. ET (CNBC/NBC Sports App). This marks the first qualifying session for the Cup Series since Road America on July 4.

HISTORY OF THE BRICKYARD

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway took shape in 1909 through a partnership of four businessmen who sought to develop a testing facility for the city‘s growing auto industry, which was second only to Detroit.

— After its original surface of multi-layered gravel and asphaltum oil led to violent crashes and injuries in a cycling event, the 2.5-mile track was quickly redone using 3.2 million paving bricks.

— In 1961, all bricks were removed from the surface but for the three-foot strip that remains at the start/finish line, hence the track‘s modern-day nickname, “The Brickyard.”

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway became the first racetrack to install SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barriers, the product of the speedway‘s and IndyCar‘s work with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create a “softer” wall that was practical for racing.

— The road course at IMS came to life following a 2000 agreement between then-track chairman, president and CEO Tony George and Formula 1‘s then-boss Bernie Ecclestone for the US Grand Prix, which would be run on a 2.605-mile course through the track‘s infield and golf course.

— Michael Schumacher won five of the eight USGPs run at IMS from 2000-07, including the inaugural edition in 2000.

— Changes were made to the circuit in 2014 to accommodate IndyCar‘s shift to the road course for its first IMS race in May.

— The Indianapolis Road Course marks the 14th different road course to host a NASCAR Cup Series event.

Source: Racing Insights

RULES PACKAGE

NASCAR teams will utilize the low-downforce, high-horsepower package this weekend at the Indy road course. As at all road courses on this year‘s schedule, the cars will be trimmed with shorter spoilers and splitter lengths to lessen the impact of downforce around this seven-turn road course while also having more available power under the drivers‘ right foot courtesy of 750 HP.

GOODYEAR TIRES

Goodyear was able to use data from the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to prepare this weekend‘s tire, which features the same compound on the company‘s “updated road course construction,” Director of Racing Greg Stucker said. This tire is the same teams have used at Circuit of the Americas, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this season.

“Teams have been on this tire several times at other road courses already this season,” Stucker said. “Having practice will allow teams to get up to speed, and we certainly look forward to a great Cup race as we add yet another new track to the 2021 schedule.”

STORY LINES AT A STORIED VENUE

— Hendrick Motorsports has won eight of the last nine road course races (Chase Elliott, six; Kyle Larson, two), including each of the last four.

— Ryan Blaney‘s 2018 victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is Ford‘s most recent road course win, its only triumph in the last 14 such events.

— The average green-flag stretch in four of the last five road course races is 11 laps or fewer.

— Tyler Reddick currently holds the final playoff spot on points, ahead by just 15 points over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon.

— Denny Hamlin has led 777 laps this season but remains winless. That total currently puts him seventh all-time in laps led in a season prior to a win.

— Tyler Reddick has 12 top-10 finishes in 23 starts this season, the first time an RCR competitor has hit that total that quickly since Kevin Harvick in 2013.

— Christopher Bell has posted four consecutive top 10s, the longest stretch of his short Cup career.

— Aric Almirola‘s win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18 marks Ford‘s only win in the last 13 races.

— The last six races have been won by six different drivers, starting with Alex Bowman‘s victory in the first of two Pocono races and followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson.

Source: Racing Insights

AGAINST THE ODDS

Chase Elliott‘s bid for three straight wins at Watkins Glen International came up short last week after he had to charge from the rear multiple times.

But Elliott remains the current best on road courses, displayed again at The Glen by a spirited storm through the field to finish second. BetMGM lists Elliott as this weekend‘s favorite for the inaugural Indy road course race at 21-10 (+210) odds with last week‘s winner Kyle Larson second at 14-5 (+280).

Like Elliott, Christopher Bell fought from the back twice at Watkins Glen and rattled off another top-10 finish. At 20-1 odds, Bell, who won at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in February and finished second at Road America, may be worth a look.

In need of a sleeper? Joey Logano (25-1) might be your driver. While Ford has struggled to find victory lane lately, Logano has top 10s in six of his last eight road course starts and is the only driver to post top 10s in all previous races on ovals-turned-road-courses.

FANTASY LIVE

Want to manage a team and race your way to the top of the leaderboards? Check out NASCAR Fantasy Live. The free-to-play game lets you choose your drivers each week and show off your crew-chief instincts. It‘s not too late to join in on the competition.

The 2021 Fantasy Live points leaders are Denny Hamlin (913), Kyle Larson (903) and William Byron (777).

ALSO ON NASCAR.COM

Get additional camera views by logging on to NASCAR Drive, where each week a select number of in-car cameras will be available — as well as a battle cam and an overhead look.

New for this season, NASCAR has partnered with LiveLike to add fan engagement in the NASCAR Mobile App. Log in to the mobile app during the race for polls, quizzes, the cheer meter and more — and see instant results from NASCAR fans like you.