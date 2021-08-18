Shane Wilson, the crew chief for Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg, has been suspended four races, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

The penalty is for a wheel coming off Sieg’s car early in last weekend’s Xfinity race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. NASCAR deems such infractions a safety violation and those carry significant penalties.

NASCAR cited Section 10.9.8.l of the Xfinity Rule Book: “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”

NASCAR also announced that crew chief Todd Gordon had been fined $10,000 for a lug nut not safe and secure on Ryan Blaney‘s car at the end of last weekend’s Cup race on the Indy road course.

There were no other penalties.

NASCAR confirmed there would be no additional penalties to Chase Briscoe and his team from last Sunday’s race.

Briscoe was under penalty for cutting Turn 1 when he was forced into the grass. Before he could serve the penalty, he made contact with Denny Hamlin, spinning Hamlin out of the lead with less than two laps left.

NASCAR parked Briscoe for the incident. Briscoe said after the race that he was unaware he was under penalty before the contact with Hamlin.

Indy penalty report: Xfinity crew chief suspended 4 races originally appeared on NBCSports.com