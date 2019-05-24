Indy Lights drivers walk away from terrifying crash at Indianapolis

Chris Windom and David Malukas were able to get out of their cars and walk away after they were involved in a frightening crash during the opening laps of the Indy Lights Freedom 100 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

Malukas’ car spun in front of Windom’s as the two drivers entered turn 4 in the IndyCar feeder series race. Windom’s car then launched over Malukas’ car and both drivers hit the wall. Somehow, Windom’s car didn’t hit Malukas’ head as the wreck was unfolding.

Windom’s car was so damaged after the crash that it was taken back to the garage in two pieces.

The crash was the second violent crash for Windom in less than 24 hours. Windom was involved in a violent crash at the Hoosier Hundred sprint car race on Thursday night.

The crash at Indy came hours after the IndyCar Series announced that it would have head protection on IndyCar Series cars for the 2020 season. While Malukas was thankfully not seriously injured in Friday’s crash, it would have been a little less frightening if the Indy Lights cars had a windscreen similar to what the IndyCar Series is implementing next season.

Oliver Askew ended up winning the race with a last-lap pass of Ryan Norman. Askew caught a draft off Norman off turn 4 on the final lap and won the race by 0.0067 seconds — just a couple feet.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

