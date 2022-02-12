Indy law firm recruiting Aaron Rodgers to Colts with billboard

The offseason hasn’t officially begun yet but the recruitment and sales pitching to the top talent available have already begun.

Even though the idea of the Indianapolis Colts trading for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more of a pipe dream than anything else, that’s not stopping one Indiana law firm from making their pitch.

Wade Law, a firm based in Carmel, put up a digital billboard outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds with “#IndyWantsRodgers” and a Colts jersey with Rodgers’ name on the back.

Joseph Wade, the firm’s founding attorney, gave his reasons as to why Rodgers is a good fit for the Colts.

“We have an amazing city, and we think that the best players in the league should want to play for the Colts,” Wade said via the Indianapolis Star. “The better the Colts are, I think the better the city is. (Rodgers has) said he wants to be with a team that doesn’t need to rebuild. Well, we have that team.”

Given the uncertainty around the Carson Wentz situation, the Colts would have to work some magic to trade for Rodgers. The 38-year-old quarterback is coming off of his second consecutive MVP campaign in which he led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

It’s unlikely to happen so Colts fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, but that won’t stop Indy faithful from giving their best recruitment pitch.

