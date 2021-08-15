Indy Cup starting lineup: William Byron wins pole

INDIANAPOLIS – William Byron won his seventh career pole Sunday morning and will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in the inaugural Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The green flag is scheduled to wave on the 82-lap race at 1:13 p.m. ET on NBC.

Byron won the pole with a lap of 100.044 mph on the 2.439-mile road course for Hendrick Motorsports. Chase Briscoe, who won last year’s Xfinity race on this course, qualified second at 99.561 mph.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers fill the second row. Chase Elliott will start third after a lap of 99.518 mph. Kyle Larson, who won last weekend’s Cup race at Watkins Glen, will start fourth after a lap of 99.433 mph. Daniel Suarez completed the top five with a lap of 99.291 mph.

Indy Cup starting lineup

Tyler Reddick, who holds the final playoff spot, qualified 11th with a lap of 99.106 mph. Austin Cindric, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the road course, will start 13th after a lap of 99.372 mph.

