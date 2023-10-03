Indy-area class-by-class high school football rankings going into Week 8 of 2023 season

The Indianapolis-area high school football power rankings going into Week 8 of the season:

CLASS 6A

1. Center Grove (6-1)

The Trojans actually trailed in the opening minutes before putting up 48 points by halftime on the way to a 48-17 running-clock win over Pike. Tyler Cherry was 13-for-16 passing for 211 yards and three TDs and Matthew Yoder had 96 rushing yards and three TDs. Center Grove hosts Lawrence North, a program it has defeated 18 consecutive times. Previous: 1.

2. Ben Davis (6-1)

The Giants defeated Carmel 45-16 as Thomas Gotkowski was 20-for-31 passing for 214 yards and three TDs and ran for 67 yards on 14 carries and Alijah Price ran for 97 yards and a score. Ben Davis has won three in a row since the loss to IMG Academy. Up next is a visit to Lawrence Central. Previous: 2.

3. Brownsburg (7-0)

The Bulldogs literally ran away with a 59-21 win over Zionsville, rushing for 504 yards and six touchdowns (Garrett Sherrell had 340 yards and four TDs). Brownsburg is on the road at Noblesville this week. The Bulldogs have not lost to the Millers since 2016. Previous: 3.

4. Hamilton Southeastern (6-1)

The Royals rolled to a 43-22 win over Noblesville as Jalen Alexander ran for 177 yards and two TDs on 28 carries and Azariah Wallace ran for 65 yards and three TDs. Jack Osiecki had 19 tackles in the win. HSE has another home game this week against Franklin Central. Previous: 4.

5. Cathedral (5-2)

Quarterback Danny O’Neil had a big game through the air (22-for-30 for 150 yards and three TDs) and on the ground (166 yards, two TDs) in Cathedral’s 39-26 win at Cincinnati LaSalle. The Irish defense was strong against the run, allowing just 38 yards on the ground. Up next: at Roncalli. This is the first meeting between the longtime rivals since a sectional matchup in 2018. Previous: 5.

6. Westfield (6-1)

The Shamrocks pulled away from a 7-point game at halftime for a 38-14 win over Avon as Jackson Gilbert was 14-for-22 passing for 241 yards and two TDs and Beau Braun had four catches for 102 yards. Juniors Mikeah Webster (12 tackles) and Drew Law (10 tackles) led the defense. Up next: vs. Fishers. Previous: 6.

7. Fishers (5-2)

The Tigers held on for a 29-23 win over Franklin Central behind a strong defensive effort that included two interception returns for touchdowns (one each from Carter Imes and Jake Prewitt). Khobie Martin ran for 157 yards on 27 carries and JonAnthony Hall had seven catches for 104 yards and a score. Up next is an intriguing game at Westfield. Previous: 7.

8. Carmel (4-3)

The Greyhounds dropped a 45-16 decision to Ben Davis, but the offense seems to be showing more life as Norvil Tucker had another strong rushing game with 99 yards and a touchdown as the Greyhounds put up 297 yards of offense. Up next: vs. Warren Central. Previous: 8.

9. Lawrence North (5-2)

The Wildcats put up one of the “wow” wins of the week with a 48-7 win over Warren Central, a game that was 48-7 at halftime. Davion Chandler had four catches for 123 yards and two TDs and Izayveon Moore had 105 rushing yards on seven carries. This week: at Center Grove. Previous: NR.

10. Franklin Central (4-3)

The Flashes rallied but came up just short in a 29-23 loss to Fishers. Jayon Harvey led the defense with 11 tackles and one interception. It gets no easier this week as Franklin Central is at Hamilton Southeastern. Previous: 10.

Dropped out: Warren Central (9)

CLASS 5A

1. Decatur Central (5-2)

The Hawks trailed by 21 points and rallied to win by 21 points in a 63-42 victory at Greenwood. Decatur Central ran for 425 yards and Bo Polston was 10-for-21 passing for 197 yards and four TDs. KC Berry had 123 rushing yards and a TD and three catches for 100 yards and another score. Up next: vs. Perry Meridian. Previous: 1.

2. Plainfield (6-1)

The Quakers were impressive in a 38-3 win over Franklin in a game that was played with a running clock after the first drive of the second half. Hunter Newell was 14-for-18 passing for 184 yards and two TDs. Up next is a difficult assignment at a Whiteland program that has won six in a row in this series. Previous: 2.

3. Franklin (4-3)

The Grizzly Cubs were not competitive in a 38-3 loss at Plainfield, trailing 30-0 in the first half and mounting just 175 yards of total offense. Franklin is at Greenwood this week. Previous: 3.

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A

1. New Palestine (5-2)

The Dragons cruised to a fifth consecutive victory with a 49-7 win over Shelbyville. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Neal was 9-for-10 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown and Grayson Thomas rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries. Up next: vs. New Castle. Previous: 1.

2. Greenfield-Central (6-1)

The Cougars pulled out a tough one at Yorktown, winning 35-30 to bounce back from last week’s loss to New Palestine as Dallas Freeman was 12-for-17 passing for 167 yards and two TDs and Jacob Hinton ran for two TDs as the Cougars piled up 252 rushing yards. Up next: vs. Delta. Previous: 2.

3. Pendleton Heights (5-2)

The Arabians rallied from an 11-point deficit early in the third quarter for a 28-23 win over Delta. Another tough game is ahead this week at Yorktown. Caden Sims leads Pendleton Heights receivers with 24 catches for 319 yards and six TDs. Previous: NR.

Dropped out: Brebeuf Jesuit (3)

CLASS 3A

1. Bishop Chatard (7-0)

Chatard pummeled Andrean 41-0 as Daniel Shaw ran for 129 yards on 13 carries and Joe Bridenstine rushed for four TDs the Trojans’ defense held Andrean to just 63 passing yards. Up next is a home game against Shortridge. Previous: 1.

2. Guerin Catholic (5-2)

Guerin Catholic was pushed in a difficult test on the road at Northview, pulling out a 29-24 victory. Malcolm Houze caught seven passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Zimmerman and Peter Rooney rushed for 106 yards and a score. Northview, a strong running team, accounted for 298 yards on the ground. The Golden Eagles host 0-7 Terre Haute North this week. Previous: 2.

3. Hamilton Heights (7-0)

The Huskies have now shut out five consecutive opponents after a 43-0 victory over Tipton. Tyler Champion caught four passes for 118 yards. Up next: vs. South Bend Washington. Previous: 3.

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A/A

1. Lutheran (7-0)

The Saints are marching — relentlessly. Lutheran activated the 35-point running clock again by halftime in a 49-14 win over Monrovia as Jackson Willis was 7-for-9 passing for 271 yards and four TDs. Willis is completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,549 yards and 23 TDs. Up next is a home game vs. Speedway. Previous: 1.

2. Triton Central (6-1)

The Tigers were by 35 points at halftime against Scecina on the way to a 38-14 win over the Crusaders as Jace Stuckey was 9-for-16 passing for 181 yards and three TDs and ran for 117 yards and a TD on 11 carries. Up next: at Beech Grove. Previous: 2.

3. Cascade (5-2)

Cascade ran for 275 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a running clock 40-19 victory over Owen Valley, a game that was 40-0 at halftime. The Cadets have four players with at least 300 rushing yards, led by sophomore Toby Savini with 737 yards and 12 TDs. Up next: Monrovia. Previous: NR.

Dropped out: Heritage Christian (3)

