Indy 500 Viewership Revs Past 2023 Viewership As Josef Newgarden Wins On Final Lap

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing drew more TV spectators this year, despite a nearly four-hour weather delay.

NBC Sports said today that its coverage of Sunday’s thrilling Indianapolis 500 averaged 5.34 million viewers across NBC, streamer Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms in preliminary numbers. That’s up by 8% over the 2023 race and by 10% over 2022.

Watch NBC’s coverage of the heart-pounding final lap below.

Viewership peaked at 6.46 million viewers from 7:30-7:45 p.m. ET as Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden surged past Pato O’Ward on the final lap to become the first back-to-back winner since Helio Castroneves in 2001-02. An Indy 500 record 18 different drivers led at least one lap.

The race is also the most-streamed IndyCar race ever, with an average minute audience of 286,000 viewers across Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Final ratings results will be released Wednesday.

