Indy 500 time trials 2022: Keep up with live updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The first day of 2022 Indianapolis 500 qualifying is Saturday, May 21, weather permitting. Positions 13-33 will be set for the May 29 race. The top 12 drivers from Saturday's session will compete for the pole position on Sunday, May 22.

A complete Indy 500 qualifying attempt is four laps around the 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Scott Dixon won the pole position in 2021, and he finished 17th. Race winner Helio Castroneves started 8th. The most recent pole winner to also win the race was Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

Takuma Sato has had the fastest lap in all three practice sessions during the week. Tony Kanaan had the best four-lap simulated qualifying run on Friday.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with practice at 8:30-10 a.m. Qualifying begins at 11 a.m.

Watching the sky: What happens if it rains during Indy 500 qualifying?

Not since the '90s: Ed Carpenter becomes 8th-fastest driver in Indy 500 practice history

We will be tracking every qualifying attempt, so please remember to refresh.

Indy 500 qualifying attempts

Includes car number, driver name (R-Indy 500 rookie), engine make, team, average speed in mph. All drivers use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires

23. Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, 231.508

18. David Malukas (R), Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 231.233

1. Tony Kanaan, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.625

15. Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 230.766

98. Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 226.108

► Andretti says he had to brake to avoid Takuma Sato heading into his run, interrupting his momentum. He also mentioned a potential engine glitch that led to a second lap at just 220 mph.

Marco said he started his run on the brakes because "Sato stopped in the middle of (Turn 3)."



Sato should've been in the cooldown lane & was on the track.



"That should never happen. If they count that as my run, I'm pretty bummed. I don't know why that should count." — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 21, 2022

"The car just shut off."@MarcoAndretti with a 4-lap average of 226.108 which puts him at the bottom of the field so far.



Watch live on @peacockTV: https://t.co/7aweZcszVk#INDYCAR // #Indy500 // @IMS pic.twitter.com/pwWL8TAAj2 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 21, 2022

51. Takuma Sato, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, 232.196

► Sato, who led all the practice sessions during the week, is 6th fastest of 9th qualifiers to date. "It felt a little heavy."

11. JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 231.112

29. Devlin DeFrancesco (R), Honda, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 230.326

48. Jimmie Johnson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.398

What Johnson said after his run: "I'm really enjoying this experience. I have no clue where this will stack up. Sitting in line to go out was pretty special."

28. Romain Grosjean (R), Honda, Andretti Autosport, 232.201

7. Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, 232.775

77. Callum Ilott (R), Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 230.212

21. Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 233.655

Juan Pablo Montoya's car fails tech inspection and will give up his No. 9 qualifying spot and move to the back of the line.

5. Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, 233.037 mph

11 a.m.: Indy 500 qualifying begins

There were a few sprinkles at IMS, but safety trucks dried the track quickly and 4-lap runs are ready to go.

9:30 a.m.: Indy 500 qualifying practice concludes

Ed Carpenter, who has earned the pole position three times, has a lap of 234.410 mph, faster than any practice lap at IMS since Arie Luyendyk in 1996. Scott Dixon, a four-time pole winner (including 2021), goes 234.093. Dixon has the top no-tow lap at 233.340. No Team Penske cars practice.

A small rain cell may hit the Speedway between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. With more rain forecast later in the day, that could threaten today's qualifying session.

9 a.m.: Indy 500 practice

Rookies Jimmie Johnson (233.961 mph) and Callum Ilott (233.308) have the best laps in the first practice session.

Jimmie with a speedy 4-lap run. Incredibly consistent. pic.twitter.com/hgdT7KaDFO — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 21, 2022

2022 Indy 500 qualifying order

1. Pato O'Ward; 2. Rinus VeeKay; 3. Callum Ilott; 4. Felix Rosenqvist; 5. Romain Grosjean; 6. Jimmie Johnson; 7. Devlin DeFrancesco; 8. JR Hildebrand; 9. Juan Pablo Montoya; 10. Takuma Sato; 11. Marco Andretti.

12. Graham Rahal; 13. Tony Kanaan; 14. David Malukas; 15. Santino Ferrucci; 16. Colton Herta; 17. Stefan Wilson; 18. Scott Dixon; 19. Alex Palou; 20. Conor Daly; 21. Helio Castroneves; 22. Scott McLaughlin.

23. Ed Carpenter; 24. Alexander Rossi; 25. Marcus Ericsson; 26. Jack Harvey; 27. Sage Karam; 28. Josef Newgarden; 29. Christian Lundgaard; 30. Simon Pagenaud; 31. Kyle Kirkwood; 32. Will Power; 33. Dalton Kellett.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Live Indy 500 qualifying 2022: Time trial updates from Day One at IMS