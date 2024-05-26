Indy 500 start time, TV blackout lifted, pre-race activities

The 2024 Indianapolis 500 is set to get underway Sunday afternoon, after a rain delay of several hours.

The race was originally scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced a delay in anticipation of inclement weather at 11:17 a.m. Those rain and lightning storms arrived at about 12:45 p.m. and lasted about an hour.

IMS is sending trucks and track dryers onto the 2.5-mile oval, and IMS president Doug Boles said he hopes drying would take about 2 hours. That would mean the race should start at about 4:45.

"The rain was pretty significant in a short period of time, so we'll have some puddling throughout the race track," Boles said. "It'll begin to look really dry, and then we'll have to take time to try and get it dried."

A sight we love to see 🙌



Track drying is officially underway at @IMS.

When will the 2024 Indy 500 start?

Track drying efforts began at 2:42 p.m., and IMS expects the drying efforts to take roughly two hours. The series says it's targeting a 4:44 p.n. green flag, with the following schedule for its pre-race ceremonies:

3:30 p.m.: Cars begin pushing out to the grid in reverse order

3:38 p.m.: Drivers begin reporting to unilateral room for driver intros

3:48 p.m.: Driver intros from Victory Podium

4:10 p.m.: 'America the Beautiful'

4:19 p.m.: 'Taps'

4:20 p.m.: 'God Bless America'

4:23 p.m.: 'National Anthem'

4:35 p.m.: 'Back Home Again'

4:37 p.m.: Command to start engines

4:44 p.m.: Estimated green flag time

During his most recent update, at 2:30 p.m., Boles said that the next band of storms could hit the central Indiana area sometime after 8 p.m., which could complicated IMS and IndyCar getting all 200 laps in. A full race distance typically takes roughly three hours, but Boles indicated that IMS would want to give fans a heads-up to be able to avoid lightning in this next batch of storms if the wave appears to be more than just rain showers.

As long as the race reaches the 101-lap mark, whatever action IndyCar completes Sunday afternoon and evening will constitute a complete race. Sunset for Indianapolis Sunday is scheduled to hit at 9:03 p.m. IMS has no lights.

"Right now, it's clear and we think we can get 500 miles in," Boles said.

When will the Indy 500 end?

The race will end by 8:15 p.m., even if it is short of 200 laps: "In agreement with local law enforcement, to ensure race fans are able to leave and return home safely tonight."

Indy 500 TV blackout lifted

Boles said the local TV blackout is lifted with the delayed start, for area NBC affiliates and on Peacock.

Snake Pit reopening

After the Snake Pit closed simultaneous to IMS ushering fans out of the grandstands, with those music festival attendees actually forced to exit the area around the stage in case of dangerous wind conditions, IMS reopened the Snake Pit Sunday afternoon.

Boles said track officials expect to get four of the five planned acts in, with Dom Dolla unable to stick around due to the delayed nature of the show.

Kyle Larson staying

After Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports personnel indicated the likelihood of holding the 2021 NASCAR Cup champ in Indianapolis to make his Indy 500 debut earlier Sunday, Boles confirmed the news -- via a Hendrick Motorsports spokesperson. Barring a delay to Cup's Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway set to begin at 6 p.m., it's unlikely Larson will be able to complete 'The Double.'

