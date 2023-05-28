Indy 500: Santino Ferrucci avoids disaster, major penalty for loose tire in pit box

Indianapolis 500 race leader Santino Ferrucci avoided disaster in the pits with 30 laps remaining after a tire in his pit box rolled over the white line of his box. Ferrucci was penalized for the error, but not a drive through penalty. Instead, it will be a monetary penalty.

The A.J. Foyt Racing driver is in contention for his first 500 victory and A.J. Foyt's first top-5 finish since 2002.

