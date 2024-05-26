Indy 500 will run on NBC on Sunday despite weather delay, according to network spokesperson

INDIANAPOLIS — If any or all of the Indianapolis 500 runs Sunday afternoon and evening, the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will continue to air on NBC as planned, according to a network spokesperson.

Though NBC's online schedule portal listed other events set to air Sunday afternoon, including the Senior PGA Championship that is scheduled for 4 p.m. to follow the network's 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Indy 500 window, the spokesperson said airing the 500 in whatever capacity if possible will be the priority for NBC on Sunday.

Despite the unlikelihood of any cars actually racing before 4 p.m., the spokesperson said IndyCar content will continue to air through the end of the scheduled window. What happens immediately after that is unclear, but if Indy 500 racing does take place, that action will air on NBC.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway delayed the start of the 500 via an advisory at 11:17 a.m. while also asking fans to vacate the grandstands and the Snake Pit. During a 10:45 a.m. news advisory, IMS president Doug Boles told assembled media that should a delay occur, the most recent forecast indicated that precipitation would cease between 2:30-3 p.m. That forecast, Boles said, would then lead to a likely green flag for the 500 somewhere between 4:30-5 p.m. A second significant band of storms is set to follow, but when it will land is unclear.

With largely green flag running, IMS and IndyCar would need roughly 90 minutes of racing to reach the halfway point — making the race official any time after the 101-lap mark, should it not be able to be restarted Sunday afternoon and evening. Boles noted during his presser local sunset is set to fall around 9 p.m., so should the 500 get rolling around 5 p.m., IMS will have roughly a four-hour window to work with in order to run at least 101 laps and be able to declare a winner by sundown Sunday.

Should the race be postponed until Monday — which would only happen if the race either doesn't start at all Sunday, or if IndyCar runs fewer than 100 laps — rumors have swirled in recent days the broadcast would be bumped to NBC's cable channel USA Network. When asked to confirm those plans Friday, an NBC spokesperson said, "We are aware of the weather reports and will announce any programming changes at the appropriate time."

In the midst of all the Indy 500 scheduling and television chaos, both sides continue to negotiate a new media rights deal, with the end to the pair's current exclusive agreement set to come with the 2024 season-finale Sept. 15 at Nashville Superspeedway.

When asked Sunday afternoon whether IMS would consider lifting the local blackout that they confirmed Friday would still be in place, with the unpredictable nature of the race's schedule and the threat of severe weather Sunday, a Penske Entertainment spokesperson said there was " no update to share."

