Indy 500 qualifying results from Day 1; Fast 12, Rows 5-10 are set

These are the results from Saturday's qualifying for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled for May 28. Rows 1-4 and 11 will be determined Sunday. Rows 5-10 are set.

Fast 12 Indianapolis 500 qualifiers

With car number, driver, engine, team and 4-lap speed average; all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires

One round of qualifying will cut this group to the Fast Six, and a second round will determine the top six starters

(6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233,947 mph

(7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.528

(10) Alex Palou, Honda, Ganassi, 233.398

(21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 233.395

(9) Scott Dixon, Honda, Ganassi, 233.375

(66) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.347

(11) Takuma Sato, Honda, Ganassi, 233.322

(5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.252

(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 233.147

(8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Ganassi, 233.030

(55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.739

(12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.719

Row 5

13. (33) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.689

14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.677

15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 232.662

Row 6

16. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.433

17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.402

18. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 232.133

Row 7

19. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, Andretti, 231.997

20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.954

21. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti, 231.951

Row 8

22. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.878

23. (18) David Malukas, Honda, Coyne, 231.769

24. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti, 231.682

Row 9

25. (24) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 231.648

26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, Andretti, 231.353

27. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.320

Row 10

28. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.182

29. (50) R.C. Enerson, Chevrolet, Abel, 231.129

30. (44) Katherine Legge, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.070

Last chance qualifying

Three of these drivers will comprise Row 11, and one will not make the race

(45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

(30) Jack Harvey, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

(51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, Coyne

(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Indy 500 qualifying schedule

Sunday, May 21

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Top 12 practice

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Last chance qualifiers practice

2-3 p.m.: The fastest 12 cars from Saturday will get one attempt each to post an additional time. The slowest of those 12 goes first, then the 11th, etc. Positions 7-12 during this sessions establish their starting positions for the race. The six fastest will have one more chance to earn the pole position. This will be shown on Peacock.

4-5 p.m.: Last chance qualifying will determine the 11th row (positions 31-33). Each of the four slowest qualifiers from Saturday will be guaranteed at least one four-lap run. Any can make multiple attempts as needed before the clock expires. The slowest car in this session does not make the Indy 500. This will air on NBC.

5:15-5:45 p.m.: The Firestone Fast Six determines the first two rows. Each car gets one four-lap attempt, starting with the 6th-fastest from the 2 p.m. session, then the 5th, etc. Fastest in this session starts the race from the pole position, and the rest fill Rows 1 and 2 based their attempts in this session. This will air on NBC.

