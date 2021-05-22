Indy 500 qualifying order and format for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The heat will be on for many drivers as temperatures rise and make handling much worse for cars that are later in the Indy 500 qualifying order Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2.5-mile oval has proven to be extremely temperatures sensitive during four practice sessions this week, and it’s expected to be 81 degrees for the noon ET start to qualifying and rising over the rest of the afternoon.

That resultant spike in ambient track temperature concerns Pato O’Ward, who had the fastest Chevrolet in Fast Friday practice but will go out 20th in the qualifying draw.

O’Ward said “the difference of car balance is insane” with an increase of just 15 degrees in track temperature.

“(Saturday) a big tell is going to be just how hot it’s going to be,” O’Ward said. “And from the third guy out to the 25th guy out, there probably will be a difference of 15 to 20 degrees. That’s going to be huge.”

After turning the fastest lap in Friday practice for the second time in three days, Scott Dixon pulled the luck of the draw and will be first in the qualifying order

Positions 10 through 30 will be locked into starting spots Saturday after nearly six hours of qualifying for the 105th Indy 500.

The top nine cars will square off Saturday for the Fast Nine session that determines the pole position. With 35 cars vying for 33 spots, the slowest five cars will compete Saturday in the Last Row Shootout for the last three spots in the race. Click here for the full qualifying format.

Here is the NTT IndyCar Series qualifying order for the 105th Indy 500:

1. #9 Scott Dixon

2. #98 Marco Andretti

3. #28 Ryan Hunter‐Reay

4. #06 Helio Castroneves

5. #18 Ed Jones

6. #29 James Hinchcliffe

7. #25 Stefan Wilson

8. #48 Tony Kanaan

9. #2 Josef Newgarden

10. #21 Rinus VeeKay

11. #3 Scott McLaughlin

12. #30 Takuma Sato

13. #45 Santino Ferrucci

14. #24 Sage Karam

15. #51 Pietro Fittipaldi

16. #86 Juan Pablo Montoya

17. #1 JR Hildebrand

18. #12 Will Power

19. #20 Ed Carpenter

20. #5 Pato O’Ward

21. #7 Felix Rosenqvist

22. #59 Max Chilton

23. #4 Dalton Kellett

24. #47 Conor Daly

25. #15 Graham Rahal

26. #60 Jack Harvey

27. #75 RC Enerson

28. #10 Alex Palou

29. #22 Simon Pagenaud

30. #26 Colton Herta

31. #27 Alexander Rossi

32. #8 Marcus Ericsson

33. #16 Simona De Silvestro

34. #11 Charlie Kimball

35. #14 Sebastien Bourdais

