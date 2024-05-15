Indy 500 practice results: Scott McLaughlin has fastest lap in weather-shortened session

Team Penske has undergone plenty of changes in the wake of a cheating scandal, but it leads the pack as Indianapolis 500 practice begins in earnest.

Scott McLaughlin had the hottest lap Wednesday on the 2.5-mile oval at 229.493 mph, while Will Power is second (228.767) and Josef Newgarden fourth (227.675). The driver breaking up the Penske pack was Andretti Global's Colton Herta (third, 227.858).

NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson, who will attempt to race the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, was 15th (225.245).

More than 2,000 laps were turned by the field, the most by rookie Tom Blomqvist (105). Marco Andretti ran the fewest (15).

After practice was essentially washed out on Tuesday, Wednesday's session was shortened from 8 hours to about 2 by weather. There were no on-track incidents.

Teams may concentrate on qualifying setups on Thursday considering the poor weather forecast for Friday, commonly called "Fast Friday" because race officials allow extra boost that will be used during qualifying runs. Qualifying is scheduled for the weekend.

Indy 500 results: Wednesday's top practice laps

Includes driver, engine, team, single-lap mph; all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires

Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 229.493 Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske, 228.767 Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti, 227.858 Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 227.675 Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 227.484 Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 227.008 Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 226.965 Alex Palou, Honda, Ganassi, 226.663 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold/Cusick, 226.490 Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank, 226.213

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 practice results: Scott McLaughlin has fastest lap