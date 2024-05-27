Indy 500 by the numbers: Stats, fastest lap, biggest jump, records from 2024 race

Well, that was fun. Not even a four-hour weather delay could dampen what turned out to be a memorable Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Here's a closer look at the 108th running of the Indy 500 by the numbers:

2: Turns left before Josef Newgarden passed Pato O'Ward for the lead and win

4: Laps led by Kyle Larson, late in the race after the leaders pit for the final time

8: Total cautions, though none for the final 46 laps of the race

18: Drivers led laps on Sunday, an Indy 500 record

19: Most improved spots from start to finish, Conor Daly started 29th and finished 10th

20: Indianapolis 500 wins for Roger Penske, as his parking spot has already been updated

46: Caution laps

49: Lead changes, among 18 drivers

64: Laps led by pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin, the most by anyone Sunday

649: Total passes in Sunday's race, the most since 2017.

226.373 mph: Fastest lap of the day, by Christian Lundgaard on lap 175.

2:58:49: Total race time

$440,000: Bonus Josef Newgarden earns from BorgWarner for winning back-to-back Indy 500s

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 by the numbers stats, results, fastest lap, biggest jump