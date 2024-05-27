Indy 500 by the numbers: Stats, fastest lap, biggest jump, records from 2024 race
Well, that was fun. Not even a four-hour weather delay could dampen what turned out to be a memorable Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
Here's a closer look at the 108th running of the Indy 500 by the numbers:
2: Turns left before Josef Newgarden passed Pato O'Ward for the lead and win
4: Laps led by Kyle Larson, late in the race after the leaders pit for the final time
8: Total cautions, though none for the final 46 laps of the race
18: Drivers led laps on Sunday, an Indy 500 record
19: Most improved spots from start to finish, Conor Daly started 29th and finished 10th
20: Indianapolis 500 wins for Roger Penske, as his parking spot has already been updated
Quick work. pic.twitter.com/XvfJMefMd2
— Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 27, 2024
46: Caution laps
49: Lead changes, among 18 drivers
64: Laps led by pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin, the most by anyone Sunday
649: Total passes in Sunday's race, the most since 2017.
226.373 mph: Fastest lap of the day, by Christian Lundgaard on lap 175.
2:58:49: Total race time
$440,000: Bonus Josef Newgarden earns from BorgWarner for winning back-to-back Indy 500s
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 by the numbers stats, results, fastest lap, biggest jump