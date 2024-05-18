Indy 500 live qualifying updates, Day 1: Problem for Kyle Larson; Rinus VeeKay crashes

After making his first attempt at the Indy 500, Kyle Larson has yet to post an official time.

The NASCAR Cup Series champion had a loss of power in his No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet on the fourth and final qualifying lap.

“There was some alarm that popped up on the dash and cut a bunch of power," Larson told NBC Sports' Dillon Welch. "I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t know what happened. That sucks. I don’t know what happened.

“I felt like off Turn 4 I got a little free once, coming to the white. Then we didn’t make it off Turn 2. I have to catch up with them and see what the problem is. But yeah, that sucks.”

PROBLEMS FOR KYLE LARSON.



He aborts his qualifying run midway through.



: #Indy500 quals on Peacock pic.twitter.com/eTZK5k5HTu — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 18, 2024

Larson's first three laps were 232.719 mph, 232.318 mph and 232.299 mph, so a solid fourth lap easily would have secured the four-lap average to lock him into the 33-car field. As the sixth driver to qualify, the Hendrick Motorsports star was tracking to be the third-fastest behind Scott McLaughlin and Kyle Kirkwood.

Larson will make another attempt in another couple of hours after all 34 drivers have taken their initial four-lap runs.

He still is in better shape than Rinus VeeKay, who crashed in Turn 3 as the fourth driver attempting to qualify. The No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet sustained significant left-side damage in the impact with the SAFER barrier.

"I kind of had a bit of understeer," VeeKay told NBC Sports' Dave Burns. "Somehow, I had a huge moment early. I don’t know or really understand how that happened. It seemed a bit unusual, I’ve been in a looser car and had smaller moments than this.

"The guys spend months and all year to get this car as efficient as possible. And then when it counts, we take a huge leap backwards. Really unfortunate. I'll be spending a lot of time with the guys to try to get the spirits up."

Rinus VeeKay CRASHES HARD in #Indy500 qualifying.



: Peacock pic.twitter.com/klc8BFIMYZ — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 18, 2024

Though repairs to his car should be finished in time for another attempt Saturday midafternoon, VeeKay's streak of making the Fast 12 for four consecutive seasons is in jeopardy. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver started a career-best second last year after qualifying third in 2022, third in 2021 and fourth in 2020.

"I think we’ll be fine getting into the field, it’s just we had such a good draw yesterday," he said. "It’s just a bummer."

Following along here for live updates from Indy 500 qualifying, which will run through 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How to watch 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock

Schedules, streaming and TV info for how to watch qualifying Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and NBC as the starting grid is set for the Indy 500 on May 26.