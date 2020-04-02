How industry, tracks, partners are lending a hand in coronavirus response

The NASCAR industry, drivers and its partners are lending a hand as part of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Find out what work is taking place and how you can join and help in the effort.

TRACKS

Atlanta Motor Speedway: The Georgia track is teaming up with The American Red Cross for a blood drive April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at the Tara Ballroom in the trackside condominium complex. | LEARN MORE

Charlotte Motor Speedway: In partnership with the speedway, Atrium Health has created a Coronavirus Testing Center at zMAX Dragway, part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway complex. The remote testing site provides a convenient location for residents of northern Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties to have their tests performed, when ordered by their physician. Testing for COVID-19 is conducted without patients having to get out of their cars, which reduces the possibility of infecting other patients and healthcare workers. Tests are administered by appointment only from your physician. | LEARN MORE

Dover International Speedway: The Delaware track is now a donation center, hosting a Personal Protection Equipment Community Donation Drive. Donors can drive up, but not exit their vehicle as Bayhealth personnel will remove the items. | LEARN MORE

Las Vegas Motor Speedway: The track is hosting The American Red Cross of Nevada’s blood drives on March 27, April 2, 7 and 11 in the Thrive Hill Digital Center in speedway infield and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time on those days. | LEARN MORE

Martinsville Speedway: The Virginia track is working with The Harvest Foundation and other local healthcare providers and government leaders to turn the speedway grounds into a COVID-19 testing center. The foundation indicated March 30 that an opening date, operating hours and other logistics will be announced later. | LEARN MORE

Texas Motor Speedway: The track hosted a blood drive with The American Red Cross on April 1 at the Lone Star Tower Clubhouse. | LEARN MORE

DRIVERS

Jimmie Johnson: The seven-time champ has set up a fundraising effort for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. where anyone who donates at least $25 will be entered to win signed Jimmie Johnson race worn shoes. The winner will be selected randomly at the conclusion of the fundraising period after May 1. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. is an organization that has started the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund which focuses on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populations in these areas to help build their capacity for response. | LEARN MORE

Kevin Harvick: Harvick’s Kevin Harvick Foundation pledged to match Hamlin’s donation of $6,400. Harvick has also set up a fundraising effort for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. where anyone who donates at least $25 will be entered to win a signed Kevin Harvick fire suit. The winner will be selected randomly at the conclusion of the fundraising period after May 1. | LEARN MORE

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Earnhardt has set up a fundraising effort for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. where anyone who donates at least $25 will be entered to win a signed pair of skeleton racing gloves by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The winner will be selected randomly at the conclusion of the fundraising period after May 1. | LEARN MORE

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin pledged $100 for each lap led in last Sunday’s iRacing Pro Series Invitational race at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and $5,000 for winning the race in a donation through The NASCAR Foundation and Feed the Children to benefit families in the Homestead-Miami are affected by COVID-19. Hamlin won the race and led 14 laps to raise a total of $6,400. Hamlin revealed on Twitter that the Coca-Cola Racing Family matched his donation as well to bring the total from his donation and matching donations to over $40,000.

Austin Hill, Max McLaughlin, Derek Kraus, and two Hattori Racing Enterprises employees are going to be racing weekly and we‘re opening registrations up to the public for a minimum $5.00 donation to FeedNC.org in Mooresville. FeedNC.org’s pantry program provides groceries and prepared meals for over 700 hungry families around the Charlotte areas. The first race will be this Saturday night (3/28) at 8:00 p.m. ET with the trucks at Texas. | LEARN MORE

Brad Keselowski: Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is partnering with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Mr. C‘s restaurant to provide meals for healthcare providers working tirelessly to fight COVID-19. A donation of $10 will provide a meal to the medical professionals caring for our community. Additionally, his Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing company has worked with groups to meet demands for face shields for healthcare workers. | LEARN MORE

Joey Logano: The Joey Logano Foundation in partnership with Elevation Outreach has established a $1 million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The funding will address a variety of needs including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte area and communities across the United States. | LEARN MORE

The Foundation in partnership with Bobbee’s BBQ in Charlotte, North Carolina is providing free kid’s meals for children under the age of 18 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. ET until April 2. | LEARN MORE

INDUSTRY PARTNERS

NASCAR R&D Center: The NASCAR Research & Development Center is printing face shields for local hospitals and doctors to help protect medical professionals as they treat COVID-19. Right now, hospitals in North Carolina and Georgia will be receiving masks that are made at the Concord, North Carolina facility. Senior Director of Aerodynamics and Vehicle Performance Eric Jacuzzi explained the process to NASCAR.com’s Alex Weaver in this video. | LEARN MORE

The NASCAR Foundation: Through its website, The NASCAR Foundation is collecting donations to help families in need. Proceeds will go directly to delivering food, supplies, safety items and more to racing communities impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, proceeds went to Feed the Children in the Homestead-Miami area. In conjunction with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, the foundation is working with Speedway Children‘s Charities — the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, which owns Texas Motor Speedway. The organizations will partner up with the American Red Cross to help “lifesaving missions” in North Texas because of COVID-19. | LEARN MORE

Ford: The automobile manufacturer is partnering with 3M, GE and UAW to use assembly to manufacture ventilators. | LEARN MORE

3M: The company is partnering with Ford, GE and UAW to use assembly to manufacturer ventilators and is also stepping up its production of key medical supplies. | LEARN MORE



Dixie Vodka: The company will donate 10 percent of all online sales to the USBG Foundation focused on the Bartenders Emergency Assistance Program.

DraftKings: From March 24 to April 7, #DKRally will run in an effort to create a large-scale social engagement campaign to raise awareness of the importance of charitable giving to those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. DK is hoping to reach its goal of donating $1,000,000 to the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts after its initial donation of $500,000. | LEARN MORE

Fanatics: The sports retailer — which sells the official gear for several sports leagues, including NASCAR — has shifted its production of Major League Baseball uniforms to use the fabric for much-needed protective masks and hospital gowns for healthcare and emergency workers. | LEARN MORE

FedEx: In addition to keeping its shipping operations moving amidst higher demand during the crisis, FedEx has worked with the U.S. government to quickly transport COVID-19 test specimens from 50 remote drive-thru locations across 12 states, devoting 28 flight legs to assist with a rapid testing response. The company has also coordinated with global relief efforts, deploying medical shelters and transporting medical supplies and aid internationally. | LEARN MORE

Anheuser-Busch: The beer manufacturer is partnering with the Red Cross and sports partners to convert empty arenas and stadiums into temporary centers for blood donations large enough to accommodate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. | LEARN MORE

Anheuser-Busch: Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, Busch will give you three months’ worth of Busch to enjoy by their side | LEARN MORE (MUST BE 21+)

Toyota: Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and its affiliates across 13 states have donated $500,000 to the United Way to assist those in need with food, water, childcare and other emergency relief needs. | LEARN MORE

Coca-Cola: The philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Foundation awarded $13.5 million in grants to five non-profit organizations (Feeding America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Food Banks Canada and Center for Disaster Philanthropy) working on the front lines of U.S. and Canadian humanitarian response to the coronavirus pandemic. | LEARN MORE

Verizon: The company launched Pay it Forward Live, a weekly streaming entertainment series that will include music, gaming, comedy and more in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. Dave Matthews was the first performer to take part in a 30-minute performance from home. Over the course of the series, all viewers who tune in will be encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and make a purchase in advance for when businesses reopen. Verizon donated $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a national nonprofit that has invested $20 billion to fuel economic opportunity for people and communities across America. | LEARN MORE

Amazon Web Services: The company has launched the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative—a program to support customers who are working to bring better, more accurate, diagnostics solutions to market faster and promote better collaboration across organizations that are working on similar problems. As part of this, it is committing an initial investment of $20 million to accelerate diagnostic research, innovation, and development to speed our collective understanding and detection of COVID-19 and other innovate diagnostic solutions to mitigate future infectious disease outbreaks. | LEARN MORE