Industry CFF P5 Bestball Draft

Thor Nystrom
·33 min read



Below are the results of NBC Sports Edge's annual July industry CFF P5 BestBall draft. Owner reactions' to the draft and team tables begin on Page 2. And check out the industry G5 BestBall recap if you missed it last week.

Pk

Pos

School

Player

Owner

1

QB

Miss

Matt Corral

Hall

2

QB

Okla

Spencer Rattler

Francis

3

RB

IASt

Breece Hall

Downey

4

QB

Clem

D.J. Uiagalelei

Bell

5

QB

UNC

Sam Howell

Johnson

6

WR

Purd

David Bell

Nystrom

7

RB

Tex

Bijan Robinson

Allen

8

WR

LSU

Kayshon Boutte

Bogman

9

RB

Minn

Mohamed Ibrahim

Brandt

10

QB

Ala

Bryce Young

Bainbridge

11

RB

ND

Kyren Williams

Crawford

12

QB

OHSt

C.J. Stroud

Capozzi

13

QB

UVA

Brennan Armstrong

DiSalvo

14

RB

Aub

Tank Bigsby

Froton

15

QB

Miami

D'Eriq King

Froyd

16

QB

UCLA

D. Thompson-Robinson

McCollough

17

WR

Ark

Treylon Burks

McCollough

18

RB

SCar

Kevin Harris

Froyd

19

WR

Okla

Marvin Mims

Froton

20

QB

Fla

Emory Jones

DiSalvo

21

WR

USC

Drake London

Capozzi

22

QB

Lou

Malik Cunningham

Crawford

23

WR

Wake

Jaquarii Roberson

Bainbridge

24

RB

Wisc

Jalen Berger

Brandt

25

RB

Stan

Austin Jones

Bogman

26

RB

GATec

Jahmyr Gibbs

Allen

27

WR

UNC

Josh Downs

Nystrom

28

RB

WVU

Leddie Brown

Johnson

29

RB

TxAM

Isaiah Spiller

Bell

30

WR

Ala

John Metchie III

Downey

31

RB

KY

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Francis

32

WR

Miss

Braylon Sanders

Hall

33

RB

UNC

Ty Chandler

Hall

34

RB

UCLA

Brittain Brown

Francis

35

WR

OHSt

Garrett Wilson

Downey

36

RB

Okla

Eric Gray

Bell

37

QB

USC

Kedon Slovis

Johnson

38

RB

Iowa

Tyler Goodson

Nystrom

39

WR

PSU

Jahan Dotson

Allen

40

WR

OHSt

Chris Olave

Bogman

41

WR

WaSt

Travell Harris

Brandt

42

WR

BC

Zay Flowers

Bainbridge

43

WR

Ind

Ty Fryfogle

Crawford

44

WR

Clem

Justyn Ross

Capozzi

45

RB

Colo

Jarek Broussard

DiSalvo

46

QB

BC

Phil Jurkovec

Froton

47

QB

IASt

Brock Purdy

Froyd

48

RB

BYU

Tyler Allgeier

McCollough

49

WR

MisSt

Jaden Walley

McCollough

50

WR

Rut

Bo Melton

Froyd

51

WR

TCU

Quentin Johnston

Froton

52

RB

Mizzu

Tyler Badie

DiSalvo

53

RB

K St

Deuce Vaughn

Capozzi

54

WR

Pitt

Jordan Addison

Crawford

55

WR

WaSt

Renard Bell

Bainbridge

56

WR

Minn

Chris Autman-Bell

Brandt

57

RB

Miss

Jerrion Ealy

Bogman

58

QB

TCU

Max Duggan

Allen

59

QB

TxTch

Tyler Shough

Nystrom

60

WR

Syr

Taj Harris

Johnson

61

WR

OkSt

Brennan Presley

Bell

62

QB

AzSt

Jayden Daniels

Downey

63

QB

Ark

KJ Jefferson

Francis

64

WR

USC

Bru McCoy

Hall

65

RB

NW

Cam Porter

Hall

66

RB

Utah

Micah Bernard

Francis

67

RB

OHSt

Master Teague III

Downey

68

QB

LSU

Max Johnson

Bell

69

RB

NCSt

Zonovan Knight

Johnson

70

QB

WaSt

Jayden de Laura

Nystrom

71

QB

GATec

Jeff Sims

Allen

72

QB

Tex

Casey Thompson

Bogman

73

TE

UCLA

Greg Dulcich

Brandt

74

RB

AzSt

Rachaad White

Bainbridge

75

RB

Ark

Trelon Smith

Crawford

76

RB

TxAM

Ainias Smith

Capozzi

77

WR

FlaSt

Andrew Parchment

DiSalvo

78

RB

Ala

Brian Robinson Jr.

Froton

79

WR

MiaFL

Mike Harley

Froyd

80

RB

Duke

Mataeo Durant

McCollough

81

WR

TxTch

Erik Ezukanma

McCollough

82

WR

USC

Tahj Washington

Froyd

83

QB

UGA

JT Daniels

Froton

84

RB

WaSt

Max Borghi

DiSalvo

85

RB

TCU

Zach Evans

Capozzi

86

TE

TxAM

Jalen Wydermyer

Crawford

87

RB

Lou

Jalen Mitchell

Bainbridge

88

QB

PSU

Sean Clifford

Brandt

89

QB

OkSt

Spencer Sanders

Bogman

90

WR

KY

Wan'Dale Robinson

Allen

91

TE

IASt

Charlie Kolar

Nystrom

92

WR

NCSt

Emeka Emezie

Johnson

93

WR

Aub

Elijah Canion

Bell

94

WR

IASt

Xavier Hutchinson

Downey

95

TE

ND

Michael Mayer

Francis

96

QB

Neb

Adrian Martinez

Hall

97

TE

MiaFL

Will Mallory

Hall

98

WR

UGA

Jermaine Burton

Francis

99

TE

Ala

Jahleel Billingsley

Downey

100

RB

MisSt

Jo'Quavious Marks

Bell

101

WR

UGA

Kearis Jackson

Johnson

102

RB

Oreg

CJ Verdell

Nystrom

103

TE

Okla

Austin Stogner

Allen

104

RB

UGA

Zamir White

Bogman

105

WR

Wake

Donavon Greene

Brandt

106

QB

MisSt

Will Rogers

Bainbridge

107

QB

Wake

Sam Hartman

Crawford

108

WR

Ala

Agiye Hall

Capozzi

109

WR

UNC

Khafre Brown

DiSalvo

110

WR

Tex

Jordan Whittington

Froton

111

TE

BYU

Isaac Rex

Froyd

112

QB

Ind

Michael Penix Jr.

McCollough

113

TE

Utah

Brant Kuithe

McCollough

114

RB

Pitt

Vincent Davis

Froyd

115

TE

Wash

Cade Otton

Froton

116

WR

Miss

Dontario Drummond

DiSalvo

117

QB

Purd

Jack Plummer

Capozzi

118

WR

PSU

Parker Washington

Crawford

119

QB

Oreg

Anthony Brown

Bainbridge

120

WR

ND

Kevin Austin Jr.

Brandt

121

WR

Tex

Joshua Moore

Bogman

122

QB

MD

Taulia Tagovailoa

Allen

123

RB

FlaSt

Jashaun Corbin

Nystrom

124

TE

Ind

Peyton Hendershot

Johnson

125

WR

MD

Rakim Jarrett

Bell

126

RB

Clem

Lyn-J Dixon

Downey

127

WR

Tenn

Jalin Hyatt

Francis

128

QB

FlaSt

McKenzie Milton

Hall

129

WR

UCLA

Kyle Philips

Hall

130

WR

AzSt

LV Bunkley-Shelton

Francis

131

QB

Pitt

Kenny Pickett

Downey

132

QB

LSU

Myles Brennan

Bell

133

RB

MiaFL

Cam'Ron Harris

Johnson

134

WR

NW

Stephon Robinson Jr.

Nystrom

135

RB

Okla

Kennedy Brooks

Allen

136

WR

Miss

Jonathan Mingo

Bogman

137

RB

Ill

Chase Brown

Brandt

138

RB

OHSt

Tre Henderson

Bainbridge

139

RB

Vand

Re'Mahn Davis

Crawford

140

RB

TxAM

Devon Achane

Capozzi

141

RB

MiaFL

Donald Chaney Jr.

DiSalvo

142

RB

Wake

Chris Beal-Smith

Froton

143

QB

Mizzu

Connor Bazelak

Froyd

144

QB

Tenn

Hendon Hooker

McCollough

145

RB

Purd

Zander Horvath

McCollough

146

WR

Okla

Mike Woods

Froyd

147

WR

Oreg

Devon Williams

Froton

148

QB

Syr

Garrett Shrader

DiSalvo

149

WR

BC

Jaelen Gill

Capozzi

150

WR

Aub

Ze'vian Capers

Crawford

151

RB

OreSt

Deshaun Fenwick

Bainbridge

152

QB

Aub

Bo Nix

Brandt

153

WR

VaTec

Tre Turner

Bogman

154

RB

MSU

Kenneth Walker III

Allen

155

WR

UGA

Arik Gilbert

Nystrom

156

WR

Okla

Theo Wease

Johnson

157

RB

OkSt

LD Brown

Bell

158

QB

Wisc

Graham Mertz

Downey

159

QB

Tex

Hudson Card

Francis

160

RB

Ind

Stephen Carr

Hall

161

QB

TxAM

Haynes King

Hall

162

TE

Wisc

Jake Ferguson

Francis

163

QB

K St

Skylar Thompson

Downey

164

QB

BYU

Jaren Hall

Bell

165

RB

TxTch

Xavier White

Johnson

166

WR

Neb

Samori Toure

Nystrom

167

WR

Ala

Jameson Williams

Allen

168

RB

PSU

Noah Cain

Bogman

169

WR

Clem

Joseph Ngata

Brandt

170

WR

BYU

Gunner Romney

Bainbridge

171

RB

Syr

Sean Tucker

Crawford

172

RB

UGA

Kendall Milton

Capozzi

173

QB

VaTec

Braxton Burmeister

DiSalvo

174

QB

WVU

Jarret Doege

Froton

175

RB

UVA

Billy Kemp IV

Froyd

176

WR

MD

Dontay Demus Jr.

McCollough

177

RB

Ala

Jase McClellan

McCollough

178

RB

TxTch

SaRodorick Thompson

Froyd

179

RB

AzSt

DeaMonte Trayanum

Froton

180

WR

UNC

Beau Corrales

DiSalvo

181

QB

Utah

Charlie Brewer

Capozzi

182

TE

UGA

Darnell Washington

Crawford

183

RB

Clem

Kobe Pace

Bainbridge

184

QB

NCSt

Devin Leary

Brandt

185

QB

Minn

Tanner Morgan

Bogman

186

WR

Purd

Milton Wright

Allen

187

RB

Oreg

Travis Dye

Nystrom

188

RB

Rut

Isaih Pacheco

Johnson

189

QB

Ill

Brandon Peters

Bell

190

WR

Mich

Ronnie Bell

Downey

191

RB

LSU

Tyrion Davis-Price

Francis

192

RB

USC

Keaontay Ingram

Hall

193

WR

Vand

Cam Johnson

Hall

194

WR

Tenn

Velus Jones Jr.

Francis

195

RB

Mich

Hassan Haskins

Downey

196

WR

OHSt

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Bell

197

WR

BYU

Neil Pau'u

Johnson

198

QB

ND

Jack Coan

Nystrom

199

TE

VaTec

James Mitchell

Allen

200

QB

OreSt

Tristan Gebbia

Bogman

201

WR

Ind

D.J. Matthews

Brandt

202

QB

MisSt

Jack Abraham

Bainbridge

203

TE

Clem

Braden Galloway

Crawford

204

QB

Purd

Aidan O'Connell

Capozzi

205

TE

UVA

Jelani Woods

DiSalvo

206

QB

Wash

Dylan Morris

Froton

207

WR

VaTec

Tayvion Robinson

Froyd

208

QB

KY

Will Levis

McCollough

209

QB

Tenn

Joe Milton

McCollough

210

QB

Kans

Jason Bean

Froyd

211

WR

Okla

Mario Williams

Froton

212

TE

Oreg

Spencer Webb

DiSalvo

213

TE

Lou

Marshon Ford

Capozzi

214

WR

Wash

Terrell Bynum

Crawford

215

WR

OreSt

Zeriah Beason

Bainbridge

216

WR

Tex

Troy Omeire

Brandt

217

RB

Wash

Kamari Pleasant

Bogman

218

WR

Fla

Jacob Copeland

Allen

219

QB

Bayl

Gerry Bohanon

Nystrom

220

TE

SCar

Nick Muse

Johnson

221

WR

Miss

Jahcour Pearson

Bell

222

TE

Vand

Ben Bresnahan

Downey

223

WR

AzSt

Elijhah Badger

Francis

224

RB

Bayl

Trestan Ebner

Hall

225

TE

Iowa

Sam LaPorta

Hall

226

WR

OkSt

Tay Martin

Francis

227

WR

KY

Josh Ali

Downey

228

RB

OkSt

Dezmon Jackson

Bell

229

QB

Rut

Noah Vedral

Johnson

230

RB

Neb

Markese Stepp

Nystrom

231

WR

Mizzu

Mookie Cooper

Allen

232

WR

Utah

Britain Covey

Bogman

233

RB

UCLA

Zach Charbonnet

Brandt

234

QB

Duke

Gunnar Holmberg

Bainbridge

235

RB

Wash

Sean McGrew

Crawford

236

WR

Clem

E.J. Williams

Capozzi

237

RB

Cal

Christopher Brown Jr.

DiSalvo

238

RB

Pitt

Israel Abanikanda

Froton

239

WR

MisSt

Austin Williams

Froyd

240

RB

VaTec

Jalen Holston

McCollough

241

WR

MSU

Jalen Nailor

McCollough

242

RB

BYU

Lopini Katoa

Froyd

243

RB

Clem

Will Shipley

Froton

244

QB

Fla

Anthony Richardson

DiSalvo

245

WR

TxAM

Caleb Chapman

Capozzi

246

QB

Cal

Chase Garbers

Crawford

247

QB

Vand

Ken Seals

Bainbridge

248

QB

Stan

Tanner McKee

Brandt

249

RB

SCar

MarShawn Lloyd

Bogman

250

QB

WaSt

Jarrett Guarantano

Allen

251

QB

Mich

Cade McNamara

Nystrom

252

RB

OreSt

B.J. Baylor

Johnson

253

WR

NCSt

Thayer Thomas

Bell

254

RB

VaTec

Raheem Blackshear

Downey

255

QB

Colo

Brendon Lewis

Francis

256

WR

OreSt

Trevon Bradford

Hall

257

RB

LSU

John Emery Jr.

Hall

258

RB

KY

Kavosiey Smoke

Francis

259

WR

MiaFL

Charleston Rambo

Downey

260

TE

Purd

Payne Durham

Bell

261

RB

UGA

James Cook

Johnson

262

QB

Mich

Alan Bowman

Nystrom

263

QB

KY

Joey Gatewood

Allen

264

WR

Stan

Michael Wilson

Bogman

265

RB

ND

Chris Tyree

Brandt

266

WR

Lou

Jordan Watkins

Bainbridge

267

QB

Iowa

Spencer Petras

Crawford

268

RB

Fla

Demarkcus Bowman

Capozzi

269

WR

LSU

Jontre Kirklin

DiSalvo

270

QB

Wash

Sam Huard

Froton

271

RB

Fla

Dameon Pierce

Froyd

272

QB

Tenn

Harrison Bailey

McCollough

273

TE

Ill

Luke Ford

McCollough

274

WR

WVU

Winston Wright Jr.

Froyd

275

WR

OHSt

Emeka Egbuka

Froton

276

WR

LSU

Jaray Jenkins

DiSalvo

277

QB

OHSt

Kyle McCord

Capozzi

278

WR

ND

Avery Davis

Crawford

279

TE

PSU

Brenton Strange

Bainbridge

280

RB

Ariz

Drake Anderson

Brandt

281

TE

Miss

Casey Kelly

Bogman

282

WR

Lou

Braden Smith

Allen

283

RB

FlaSt

Lawrance Toafili

Nystrom

284

WR

BC

CJ Lewis

Johnson

285

RB

Utah

T.J. Pledger

Bell

286

WR

Fla

Justin Shorter

Downey

287

QB

Okla

Caleb Williams

Francis

288

WR

Minn

Daniel Jackson

Hall

289

WR

Neb

Omar Manning

Hall

290

QB

FlaSt

Jordan Travis

Francis

291

RB

Lou

Hassan Hall

Downey

292

TE

TxAM

Baylor Cupp

Bell

293

RB

Miss

Snoop Conner

Johnson

294

WR

Bayl

R.J. Sneed

Nystrom

295

WR

Purd

Broc Thompson

Allen

296

TE

OHSt

Jeremy Ruckert

Bogman

297

WR

MSU

Jayden Reed

Brandt

298

RB

MD

Tayon Fleet-Davis

Bainbridge

299

RB

Lou

Trevion Cooley

Crawford

300

RB

Mich

Donovan Edwards

Capozzi

301

WR

Iowa

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

DiSalvo

302

RB

Ala

Roydell Williams

Froton

303

QB

K St

Will Howard

Froyd

304

WR

USC

Gary Bryant Jr.

McCollough

305

RB

Wash

Richard Newton

McCollough

306

RB

Fla

Malik Davis

Froyd

307

QB

SCar

Luke Doty

Froton

308

RB

Mizzu

Elijah Young

DiSalvo

309

WR

Ala

Slade Bolden

Capozzi

310

WR

BYU

Puka Nacua

Crawford

311

TE

BC

Trae Barry

Bainbridge

312

TE

Mich

Erick All

Brandt

313

RB

OkSt

Jaylen Warren

Bogman

314

RB

BC

Travis Levy

Allen

315

RB

Kans

Velton Gardner

Nystrom

316

RB

Tex

Roschon Johnson

Johnson

317

RB

Kans

Devin Neal

Bell

318

TE

K St

Daniel Imatorbhebhe

Downey

319

TE

LSU

Kole Taylor

Francis

320

QB

MiaFL

Jake Garcia

Hall

321

QB

MisSt

Sawyer Robertson

Hall

322

RB

MisSt

Dillon Johnson

Francis

323

RB

USC

Vavae Malepeai

Downey

324

WR

Pitt

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Bell

325

WR

Mizzu

Tauskie Dove

Johnson

326

WR

WaSt

C.J. Moore

Nystrom

327

WR

Wake

Taylor Morin

Allen

328

RB

PSU

Keyvone Lee

Bogman

329

QB

MSU

Payton Thorne

Brandt

330

WR

Cal

Kekoa Crawford

Bainbridge

331

RB

Rut

Aaron Young

Crawford

332

QB

BYU

Jacob Conover

Capozzi

333

RB

Wash

Cameron Davis

DiSalvo

334

WR

TxTch

Kaylon Geiger

Froton

335

WR

Mizzu

Keke Chism

Froyd

336

WR

SCar

Ahmarean Brown

McCollough

337

RB

UVA

Wayne Taulapapa

McCollough

338

WR

MisSt

Malik Heath

Froyd

339

RB

Ind

Sampson James

Froton

340

TE

Stan

Benjamin Yurosek

DiSalvo

341

WR

Neb

Zavier Betts

Capozzi

342

WR

Duke

Jalon Calhoun

Crawford

343

WR

Colo

Dimitri Stanley

Bainbridge

344

RB

Neb

Gabe Ervin

Brandt

345

QB

OreSt

Sam Noyer

Bogman

346

WR

LSU

Koy Moore

Allen

347

RB

NW

Andrew Clair

Nystrom

348

WR

MiaFL

Mark Pope

Johnson

349

WR

Mich

Cornelius Johnson

Bell

350

WR

Oreg

Jaylon Redd

Downey

351

RB

Colo

Ashaad Clayton

Francis

352

WR

Purd

TJ Sheffield

Hall

353

RB

MD

Peny Boone

Hall

354

RB

Utah

Chris Curry

Francis

355

RB

NCSt

Ricky Person JR.

Downey

356

TE

UNC

Garrett Walston

Bell

357

TE

FlaSt

Camren McDonald

Johnson

358

WR

Kans

Kwamie Lassiter II

Nystrom

359

RB

Colo

Alex Fontenot

Allen

360

RB

WaSt

Deon McIntosh

Bogman

361

WR

ND

Braden Lenzy

Brandt

362

RB

UNC

D.J. Jones

Bainbridge

363

WR

TxTch

Myles Price

Crawford

364

TE

Oreg

DJ Johnson

Capozzi

365

RB

MiaFL

Jaylan Knighton

DiSalvo

366

TE

Ark

Hudson Henry

Froton

367

QB

MSU

Anthony Russo

Froyd

368

WR

UGA

Dominick Blaylock

McCollough

369

RB

Ariz

Michael Wiley

McCollough

370

WR

NCSt

Devin Carter

Froyd

371

RB

Tenn

Tiyon Evans

Froton

372

QB

Syr

Tommy DeVito

DiSalvo

373

WR

Ind

David Ellis

Capozzi

374

RB

ND

C'Bo Flemister

Crawford

375

RB

UNC

Caleb Hood

Bainbridge

376

WR

Ark

Trey Knox

Brandt

377

TE

Colo

Brady Russell

Bogman

378

RB

IASt

Jirehl Brock

Allen

379

TE

MD

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Nystrom

380

RB

UGA

Kenny McIntosh

Johnson

381

WR

Ala

Javon Baker

Bell

382

WR

Clem

Frank Ladson Jr.

Downey

383

WR

OkSt

Braydon Johnson

Francis

384

WR

MisSt

Makai Polk

Hall

385

TE

Neb

Austin Allen

Hall

386

RB

UNC

British Brooks

Francis

387

TE

Fla

Keon Zipperer

Downey

388

RB

Ind

Tim Baldwin Jr.

Bell

389

WR

USC

Jake Smith

Johnson

390

WR

Pitt

Taysir Mack

Nystrom

391

RB

GATec

Jordan Mason

Allen

392

RB

UVA

Ronnie Walker Jr.

Bogman

393

RB

Minn

Cam Wiley

Brandt

394

TE

Duke

Jake Marwede

Bainbridge

395

WR

MiaFL

Dee Wiggins

Crawford

396

TE

Clem

Davis Allen

Capozzi

397

TE

MiaFL

Elijah Arroyo

DiSalvo

398

WR

UVA

Ra'Shaun Henry

Froton

399

WR

Syr

Anthony Queeley

Froyd

400

WR

WVU

Sam James

McCollough

401

WR

OHSt

Julian Fleming

McCollough

402

TE

Ill

Daniel Barker

Froyd

403

RB

Tenn

Jabari Small

Froton

404

WR

TxAM

Demond Demas

DiSalvo

405

RB

Mich

Blake Corum

Capozzi

406

QB

ND

Tyler Buchner

Crawford

407

RB

Kans

Amauri Pesek-Hickson

Bainbridge

408

TE

Ala

Cameron Latu

Brandt

409

WR

Okla

Jadon Haselwood

Bogman

410

WR

UGA

George Pickens

Allen

411

TE

KY

Keaton Upshaw

Nystrom

412

WR

Rut

Aron Cruickshank

Johnson

413

QB

BYU

Baylor Romney

Bell

414

RB

Fla

Lorenzo Lingard

Downey

415

WR

SCar

Dakereon Joyner

Francis

416

WR

MisSt

Jamire Calvin

Hall

Brady McCollough | Los Angeles Times | @BradyMcCollough

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

16

QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA

2

17

WR

Treylon Burks

Ark

3

48

RB

Tyler Allgeier

BYU

4

49

WR

Jaden Walley

MisSt

5

80

RB

Mataeo Durant

Duke

6

81

WR

Erik Ezukanma

TxTch

7

112

QB

Michael Penix Jr.

Ind

8

113

TE

Brant Kuithe

Utah

9

144

QB

Hendon Hooker

Tenn

10

145

RB

Zander Horvath

Purd

11

176

WR

Dontay Demus Jr.

MD

12

177

RB

Jase McClellan

Ala

13

208

QB

Will Levis

KY

14

209

QB

Joe Milton

Tenn

15

240

RB

Jalen Holston

VaTec

16

241

WR

Jalen Nailor

MSU

17

272

QB

Harrison Bailey

Tenn

18

273

TE

Luke Ford

Ill

19

304

WR

Gary Bryant Jr.

USC

20

305

RB

Richard Newton

Wash

21

336

WR

Ahmarean Brown

SCar

22

337

RB

Wayne Taulapapa

UVA

23

368

WR

Dominick Blaylock

UGA

24

369

RB

Michael Wiley

Ariz

25

400

WR

Sam James

WVU

26

401

WR

Julian Fleming

OHSt

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Given the last pick of the first round, I was more dependent than any other team on what everyone had done before me. What became clear was that — in a 16-team, 2-QB format with only Power Five teams eligible — quarterbacks were being overvalued early. Eight of the first 15 picks were QBs, leaving me with the quandary of reaching for a QB1 or risking that the quarterbacks available at 48-49 were totally unexciting. So I reached for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who I am high on as the Los Angeles Times’ national college football reporter. DTR has worked on his attitude and leadership in demonstrable ways and knows that continued improvement (he got his completion percentage up to 65 percent in 2020) will put him high in the NFL draft conversation come spring. That said, if DTR can’t at least mirror his averages from 2020, my team is going to be facing an uphill battle the entire season.

I’m happy with the value of Treylon Burks and Tyler Allgeier as WR1 and RB1 where I picked them, and Jaden Walley is a nice upside play as a WR2 with WR1 potential. But it wasn’t long after Thor Nystrom tweeted out the draft results that I heard from a buddy making fun of me for drafting running backs from Duke and Purdue. That said, the numbers backed up the picks of Mataeo Durant and Zander Horvath, particularly in a 1-point PPR scoring format.

Still, I can see the reality for this group: A LOT is going to have to go right for me to finish near the top of this league. Hey, maybe it will.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Walley. A bunch of receivers went before him in the third round, and I think Walley could easily end up the best of them. As for regrets, there are several to choose from, but I will go with Hendon Hooker, a pick for QB3 that sent the rest of my draft spiraling off its axis once I realized just how unclear the Tennessee quarterback competition is heading into fall camp. It led to me feeling obligated to take Joe Milton and Harrison Bailey in later rounds to try to lock in the Tennessee QB1 as my QB3. I also wish I had not taken another quarterback who hasn’t won the job, Will Levis, to round out that position, although I do like his upside if he wins it.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Mike Bainbridge getting the likely Mike Leach QB1 in Round 7 grabbed my attention. I probably would have taken Will Rogers over Penix Jr. a few picks later.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

My Michigan alumni glasses are possibly on too tight, but Hassan Haskins has a chance to be very productive now that Zach Charbonnet has transferred out. Can he hold off the stud freshman, Donovan Edwards? I think so.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like what Bainbridge did with his team. I’m big on Bryce Young, the three WRs should all be consistent and productive and he made up late ground very well at running back with high-upside picks who shouldn’t fall flat in Rachaad White and Jalen Mitchell. Then he gets Rogers as a QB2 with QB1 potential and grabs the potential usurper RBs at Ohio State and Clemson in Tre Henderson and Kobe Pace? I’ll be surprised if he’s not high in the standings.

Chris Crawford | NBC Sports Edge | @Crawford_MILB

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

11

RB

Kyren Williams

ND

2

22

QB

Malik Cunningham

Lou

3

43

WR

Ty Fryfogle

Ind

4

54

WR

Jordan Addison

Pitt

5

75

RB

Trelon Smith

Ark

6

86

TE

Jalen Wydermyer

TxAM

7

107

QB

Sam Hartman

Wake

8

118

WR

Parker Washington

PSU

9

139

RB

Re'Mahn Davis

Vand

10

150

WR

Ze'vian Capers

Aub

11

171

RB

Sean Tucker

Syr

12

182

TE

Darnell Washington

UGA

13

203

TE

Braden Galloway

Clem

14

214

WR

Terrell Bynum

Wash

15

235

RB

Sean McGrew

Wash

16

246

QB

Chase Garbers

Cal

17

267

QB

Spencer Petras

Iowa

18

278

WR

Avery Davis

ND

19

299

RB

Trevion Cooley

Lou

20

310

WR

Puka Nacua

BYU

21

331

RB

Aaron Young

Rut

22

342

WR

Jalon Calhoun

Duke

23

363

WR

Myles Price

TxTch

24

374

RB

C'Bo Flemister

ND

25

395

WR

Dee Wiggins

MiaFL

26

406

QB

Tyler Buchner

ND

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was very surprised to see Trelon Smith still on the board, and was more than happy to make him part of my team. I think he's pretty clearly the top running back on the Arkansas' roster, and some may be surprised by how good he was down the stretch. He was also involved in the passing game to begin the year, and I'm thinking (hoping?) that becomes prevalent again in 2021.

Happy with Smith, maybe not as happy with Kyren Williams. Williams' talent is obvious and should be the focal point of the Notre Dame offense next year. But at pick 11 I probably should have gone quarterback. I did not. Malik Cunningham is fine. Is he good enough to get me a championship? I'm not sure. I'd sure rather him as QB2.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

John Metchie in round two. I wanted to draft Metchie. I wanted to draft Metchie badly, but because of the quarterback run, I couldn't. Metchie should be a star in that Alabama offense, and I wish it was for my team and not Tom Downey's.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Sam Huard by Mr. Eric Froton. Ugh. I really was hoping Huard would fall to me in the next round, as I believe he'll be the starter by the end of the season for the Huskies. Nothing against Dylan Morris, I just think Huard has a chance to be special. I would have loved to have made him part of my team as well, but that's a late-round pick that could be very beneficial.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Tom Downey had the best draft of either league, IMO. Breece Hall is the safest player in fantasy college football (assuming good health, of course), and Mechie, Garrett Wilson, and Jayden Daniels were all excellent value. Lots of good teams, but if I had to pick a favorite to win it all, it's that roster.

Mike Bainbridge | The CFF Site | @MBainbridgeCFF

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

10

QB

Bryce Young

Ala

2

23

WR

Jaquarii Roberson

Wake

3

42

WR

Zay Flowers

BC

4

55

WR

Renard Bell

WaSt

5

74

RB

Rachaad White

AzSt

6

87

RB

Jalen Mitchell

Lou

7

106

QB

Will Rogers

MisSt

8

119

QB

Anthony Brown

Oreg

9

138

RB

Tre Henderson

OHSt

10

151

RB

Deshaun Fenwick

OreSt

11

170

WR

Gunner Romney

BYU

12

183

RB

Kobe Pace

Clem

13

202

QB

Jack Abraham

MisSt

14

215

WR

Zeriah Beason

OreSt

15

234

QB

Gunnar Holmberg

Duke

16

247

QB

Ken Seals

Vand

17

266

WR

Jordan Watkins

Lou

18

279

TE

Brenton Strange

PSU

19

298

RB

Tayon Fleet-Davis

MD

20

311

TE

Trae Barry

BC

21

330

WR

Kekoa Crawford

Cal

22

343

WR

Dimitri Stanley

Colo

23

362

RB

D.J. Jones

UNC

24

375

RB

Caleb Hood

UNC

25

394

TE

Jake Marwede

Duke

26

407

RB

Amauri Pesek-Hickson

Kans

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With any redraft and BestBall formats, I really try and just stay true to my board and follow the rankings. Seek out value any time possible, regardless of how “stacked” a certain position might already be on my roster. And always monitor schedules throughout the draft as you don’t want to get caught up with multiple players having the same bye weeks with no waiver wire being included in the format. Similar to my G5, I’m very pleased with the depth on my roster, somehow being able to land starting receivers beyond the 20th round with the likes of Cal’s Kekoa Crawford and Colorado’s Dimitri Stanley.

I also like the depth I have at running back, but if I had to critique my roster, that’s a position that has a lot of question marks. RB1 Rachaad White will be in a timeshare at Arizona State. Louisville projected RB1 Jalen Mitchell came out of spring ball as the starter, but will need to stack a strong summer on top of that to retain his status. Kobe Pace, TreVeyon Henderson and Deshaun Fenwick could all be part of RBBCs this year.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

With this being a 2-QB format, I felt very fortunate to get Bryce Young at 1.10. Sure, there are question marks as we haven’t seen Young play a full season, the OC change to Bill O’Brien, and the lack of a DeVonta Smith-type performer at the wide receiver position. But we’ve seen the upside of an Alabama quarterback in recent seasons and Young might end up being the best of the bunch. Worth any “risk” associated with him because of the upside an Alabama QB1 has these days.

No regrets – aside from the previously-mentioned question marks I have at running back where I might have a few too many guys that are part of committees.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Round 4 was just a string of heartbreak for me as my current queue at the time was just depleted left and right with Jaden Walley, Tyler Badie, Deuce Vaughn, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston all going off the board. If had to settle on one, its Badie who is an excellent option in PPR formats with 72 receptions in three seasons. With Larry Rountree off to the NFL, Badie now gets his shot at a starting job in a system that produces 1,000-yard rushers left and right under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Combined with his receiving prowess, Badie should be a consistent fantasy producer in 2021.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

The Clemson backfield is truly up in the air at this point, and honestly, it might remain that way throughout the regular season between Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace and talented 5-star Will Shipley. As of this moment in time, Dixon probably gets the first carry of the season against Georgia. But following spring ball, Pace was the trending name, garnering some heavy praise from coach C.J. Spiller, comparing the redshirt freshman to Nick Chubb. Maybe it remains a committee for the entirety of the season, but I don’t mind taking a risk from a team that will average 40 PPG.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Not a huge fan of giving this person too much praise, but I do like with Nick Ian Allen was able to do with his roster, particularly at the skill positions. Loaded at running back with Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs at the top. Love his depth at wide receiver, getting a pair of WR2s on high-scoring offense with Jameson Williams (Alabama) and Milton Wright (Purdue). Some solid late-round selections with Travis Levy, Braden Smith and Koy Moore who could end up as weekly starters potentially. Only critique is his questionable selections of Jarrett Guarantano and Joey Gatewood who probably don’t start this year, leaving his depth at QB severely depleted. Aside from that, nicely done

Nicholas Allen | CFB Winning Edge | @CFBWinningEdge

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

7

RB

Bijan Robinson

Tex

2

26

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs

GATec

3

39

WR

Jahan Dotson

PSU

4

58

QB

Max Duggan

TCU

5

71

QB

Jeff Sims

GATec

6

90

WR

Wan'Dale Robinson

KY

7

103

TE

Austin Stogner

Okla

8

122

QB

Taulia Tagovailoa

MD

9

135

RB

Kennedy Brooks

Okla

10

154

RB

Kenneth Walker III

MSU

11

167

WR

Jameson Williams

Ala

12

186

WR

Milton Wright

Purd

13

199

TE

James Mitchell

VaTec

14

218

WR

Jacob Copeland

Fla

15

231

WR

Mookie Cooper

Mizzu

16

250

QB

Jarrett Guarantano

WaSt

17

263

QB

Joey Gatewood

KY

18

282

WR

Braden Smith

Lou

19

295

WR

Broc Thompson

Purd

20

314

RB

Travis Levy

BC

21

327

WR

Taylor Morin

Wake

22

346

WR

Koy Moore

LSU

23

359

RB

Alex Fontenot

Colo

24

378

RB

Jirehl Brock

IASt

25

391

RB

Jordan Mason

GATec

26

410

WR

George Pickens

UGA

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I didn’t have a set strategy coming in. I usually take the top player on my board in the first round, regardless of position. With several of the top quarterbacks and my top ranked receiver unavailable, I was pleased to draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of my favorite players this year, and to snag him in the second gave me a great running back duo to build around, and would allow me to be patient at the position for the remainder of the draft. I was pretty happy with the way things played out from there.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

For as late as I waited to draft quarterbacks compared to most other teams, I was pleased to end up with both TCU’s Max Duggan and Jeff Sims from Georgia Tech. Both are dangerous runners capable of scoring multiple touchdowns on the ground in a given week, and both have shown promise as a passer as well.

I don’t love my receiver group as a whole, but with 16 owners, I had to sacrifice somewhere.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I’m not sure why Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks isn’t going higher in CFF drafts. Of course, he opted out last year, and the Sooners brought in super-talented transfer Eric Gray, so there is some concern. Nevertheless, Brooks ran for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons on campus with future NFL Draft picks Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson in the same backfield. He should have a big role in the offense.

Which do you regret?

I don’t regret picking Austin Stogner as a player, but it seems I’m a bit higher on him than most. I may have been able to wait a round for him while taking a productive receiver or quarterback depth instead.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I like Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson a lot, both as a player and because of Mike Yurcich, the new offensive play-caller for the Nittany Lions. I haven’t selected Dotson as often as I would have liked in previous drafts, so jumped at the chance in the third round. However, after I took Dotson, I felt a quick pang of buyer’s remorse as players like Chris Olave, Zay Flowers and Justyn Ross came off the board during the next several picks. I don’t know which pick I should be most jealous of yet, but if one of those players significantly outperforms Dotson, I definitely will be.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Tight end is a deep position, so it’s very possible to find value in the later rounds. Scott Bogman took Casey Kelly from Ole Miss in the 18th round. Kelly projects as a top 25 player nationally (P5 and G5) at the position in my rankings. He is talented himself, and he’s stepping into what has been a great spot for others in Lane Kiffin’s offense. The Rebels also have to replace a ton of production from Elijah Moore, and Kelly could more targets than Kenny Yeboah did last season as a result.

From my team, Florida wideout Jacob Copeland projects as the No. 1 receiver in what could (should?) be a pretty solid Florida offense. If Emory Jones is worthy of being a second round, top-10 quarterback selection, his top target should provide consistent value.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like the way Zach Hall approached the draft. Selecting Matt Corral No. 1 overall, pairing him with his likely top target in Braylen Sanders, and selecting North Carolina running back Ty Chandler gave him arguably the best quarterback-running back-receiver trio of the bunch. And having Corral in hand allowed Zach to be creative at the quarterback position later, and take risks on high-risk, high-reward players like Adrian Martinez, McKenzie Milton, and a trio of freshmen. I like my team (a rare feeling for me), but Zach may have the team to beat.

Joe "Bot" Capozzi | Framingham State defensive coordinator | @CFFcoordinator

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

12

QB

C.J. Stroud

OHSt

2

21

WR

Drake London

USC

3

44

WR

Justyn Ross

Clem

4

53

RB

Deuce Vaughn

K St

5

76

RB

Ainias Smith

TxAM

6

85

RB

Zach Evans

TCU

7

108

WR

Agiye Hall

Ala

8

117

QB

Jack Plummer

Purd

9

140

RB

Devon Achane

TxAM

10

149

WR

Jaelen Gill

BC

11

172

RB

Kendall Milton

UGA

12

181

QB

Charlie Brewer

Utah

13

204

QB

Aidan O'Connell

Purd

14

213

TE

Marshon Ford

Lou

15

236

WR

E.J. Williams

Clem

16

245

WR

Caleb Chapman

TxAM

17

268

RB

Demarkcus Bowman

Fla

18

277

QB

Kyle McCord

OHSt

19

300

RB

Donovan Edwards

Mich

20

309

WR

Slade Bolden

Ala

21

332

QB

Jacob Conover

BYU

22

341

WR

Zavier Betts

Neb

23

364

TE

DJ Johnson

Oreg

24

373

WR

David Ellis

Ind

25

396

TE

Davis Allen

Clem

26

405

RB

Blake Corum

Mich

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

With the league scoring format in mind, I knew it was important to land a top flight QB. I got lucky to land the Ohio State presumed starter at 1.12 overall. The last 3 years under Ryan Day the Buckeyes signal caller has averaged 297/3.5 passing yards/TD per game. In our format that translates to roughly 30 ppg. Which in this league should be the benchmark for a QB1. After that my plan was simple, take best available skill for 6-8 rounds and worry about roster composition later. The draft really broke my way early on and I feel like I took advantage.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Justyn Ross late in the 3rd was my favorite. He was the last of the guys who I had in the upper-tier and was ecstatic to land him there. There are obviously injury concerns but if he has put those behind him he has top-5 potential.

The next few rounds went according to plan but in R7 I may have reached a bit. I’m certainly not alone in reading the buzz about Agiye Hall, but taking a freshman that early in a redraft is risky business.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Jermaine Burton. Aside from Pickens, Burton looked like the go-to guy at the end of last season for the Dawgs. With Pickens sidelined and possibly out for the season, Burton could be in line for high volume on a team that should score over 40 ppg. UGA hasn’t exactly been know to throw the ball to win but this year could be the anomaly, with JT Daniels returning for a full season.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I am going to say Will Shipley. I know a lot still has to shake out in Clemson's backfield, but the void is clearly there. If I hadn’t already spent valuable resources on high-upside/low-floor RBs, I definitely would've given him a look. Shipley seems like most talented option to take over for Travis Etienne. If the Tigers buck the trend of a lead-back approach, Shipley figures to be a key cog in the platoon. In that case he may not be an every-week option, but could certainly pop off for starting-caliber CFF points in any given week. Especially considering Shipley will likely get a ton of second-half touches in blowouts against overwhelmed defenses if he does not outright win the RB1 job.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft

The top-three rosters I would point to belong to Eric Froton, Kyle Francis and Thor Nystrom. Those look like the teams to beat this year due to roster build in conjunction with high-upside shots on talented players in advantageous CFF offenses.

Raphielle Johnson | NBC Sports Edge | @raphiellej

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

5

QB

Sam Howell

UNC

2

28

RB

Leddie Brown

WVU

3

37

QB

Kedon Slovis

USC

4

60

WR

Taj Harris

Syr

5

69

RB

Zonovan Knight

NCSt

6

92

WR

Emeka Emezie

NCSt

7

101

WR

Kearis Jackson

UGA

8

124

TE

Peyton Hendershot

Ind

9

133

RB

Cam'Ron Harris

MiaFL

10

156

WR

Theo Wease

Okla

11

165

RB

Xavier White

TxTch

12

188

RB

Isaih Pacheco

Rut

13

197

WR

Neil Pau'u

BYU

14

220

TE

Nick Muse

SCar

15

229

QB

Noah Vedral

Rut

16

252

RB

B.J. Baylor

OreSt

17

261

RB

James Cook

UGA

18

284

WR

CJ Lewis

BC

19

293

RB

Snoop Conner

Miss

20

316

RB

Roschon Johnson

Tex

21

325

WR

Tauskie Dove

Mizzu

22

348

WR

Mark Pope

MiaFL

23

357

TE

Camren McDonald

FlaSt

24

380

RB

Kenny McIntosh

UGA

25

389

WR

Jake Smith

USC

26

412

WR

Aron Cruickshank

Rut

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I wanted to take care of my two QB slots relatively early, which I was able to do. That being said, I did not expect Kedon Slovis to be available when I came up in the third round.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Slovis. I know his numbers last season weren’t great, but people need to keep in mind the lack of spring ball (there were even more limitations in California) and the fact that he was coming off of the elbow injury suffered in the bowl game the season prior. He’s coming off of a shoulder surgery this time around, but having a full offseason for proper rehab will help him IMO.

As for least favorite pick, it has to be Mark Pope. Both he and Dee Wiggins were members of the All-Butterfingers Team last season, so I’m not too confident in Pope (if you couldn’t tell).

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Zach Hall getting Will Mallory in the 7th round. Thought he was a bit undervalued due to Brevin Jordan being the headliner last season, and I’m expecting big things from Mallory this fall.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Taysir Mack, Pitt (Nystrom, R25). I mean, how long has he been in college? Already a focal point in the Pitt passing attack, I think he bounces back from a rather modest 2020 campaign.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I’m going with Tom Downey here. He got Jayden Daniels in the 4th round, behind Breece Hall, John Metchie III and Garrett Wilson. That’s a very good start, and Charleston Rambo (see what I said about a couple of Miami’s holdovers at WR) in the 17th round is a steal.

Scott Bell | Dallas Morning News | @ScottBellDMN

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

4

QB

DJ Uiagalelei

Clem

2

29

RB

Isaiah Spiller

TxAM

3

36

RB

Eric Gray

Okla

4

61

WR

Brennan Presley

OkSt

5

68

QB

Max Johnson

LSU

6

93

WR

Elijah Canion

Aub

7

100

RB

Jo'Quavious Marks

MisSt

8

125

WR

Rakim Jarrett

MD

9

132

QB

Myles Brennan

LSU

10

157

RB

LD Brown

OkSt

11

164

QB

Jaren Hall

BYU

12

189

QB

Brandon Peters

Ill

13

196

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

OHSt

14

221

WR

Jahcour Pearson

Miss

15

228

RB

Dezmon Jackson

OkSt

16

253

WR

Thayer Thomas

NCSt

17

260

TE

Payne Durham

Purd

18

285

RB

T.J. Pledger

Utah

19

292

TE

Baylor Cupp

TxAM

20

317

RB

Devin Neal

Kans

21

324

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Pitt

22

349

WR

Cornelius Johnson

Mich

23

356

TE

Garrett Walston

UNC

24

381

WR

Javon Baker

Ala

25

388

RB

Tim Baldwin Jr.

Ind

26

413

QB

Baylor Romney

BYU

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

My approach heading into this draft mirrored how I drafted in the G5 league: let the league setup dictate my decisions. We did the reverse order in the P5 league, so instead of picking 12th out of 16th in that draft, I had the No. 4 pick in this league. In most drafts this year, that'll mean getting a chance to grab an elite RB like Breece Hall or Bijan Robinson or having your pick of whoever you think WR1 this season may be, whether that be David Bell or Kayson Boutte.

But in this league, where you have 16 owners, the player pool is restricted to just Power 5 players and you start 2 QBs each week, I had to resist the urge to take the best player available and instead opted to grab the top remaining QB at the time. Luckily for me, "settling" for the best QB available meant landing D.J. Uiagalelei -- someone I'm very comfortable building a team around in this format.

Because I landed an elite (or near-elite) QB, I was less married to the idea that I HAD to go QB-QB in the first two rounds like I did in the G5 draft, though it was still my preference based on how the board came back to me. But by the time my second pick came around, all of the remaining QBs were all on the same tier and drafting one seemed foolish, so I used my next two picks to try and set a really high floor in my RB room by drafting Isaiah Spiller and Eric Gray. So overall, I think I followed my strategy pretty well. I was less rigid to the idea that I "HAD" to take two QBs right away, but I still wanted our league setup to dictate my decisions.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

Outside of what I laid out above, which I think was a strong first few rounds of my draft, I like that I have some traditionally strong position groups (hopefully) locked in regardless of how some position battles play out. And even though I had to utilize multiple picks to do so, I only had to use one of my first 8 picks to accomplish it. Taking a stab at the LSU QB position in the 5th round felt risky because it seems like one of the most up-in-the-air position battles of consequence in college football this offseason, but I hoped a bold stab at Max Johnson would make someone think I knew something they didn't about that battle (I don't) and scare anyone off from grabbing Myles Brennan until later (it did). It bought me 3 or 4 rounds to address my WRs before having to take Brennan, too, and lock in that LSU QB room.

The same goes for the Oklahoma State running back room. One of the safer bets in college football in recent memory has been that Oklahoma State's RB1 will get a lot of touches and perform well. By the 10th round, nobody had dared make a bet on who replaces Chuba Hubbard as RB1 in that offense, so I decided to take a stab on LD Brown, then follow it up with a Dezmon Jackson handcuff five rounds later. I know Jaylen Warren could still throw a wrench in those plans, but I feel good about my odds there. And then I did it a third time with BYU. The Cougar QB job probably doesn't offer the 2021 ceiling that the LSU QBs or OSU RBs do, but I was glad to lock in the favorite to replace Zach Wilson and cuff him with a little bit of insurance -- especially since it came in the form of my last pick of the draft.

My dislikes/worries about my team center around my WR room. My first four picks were all freshmen who showed promise a year ago, with the first three being expected to step into WR1 roles for their respective teams this fall, but there's a level of blind faith that needs to exist to hope/assume all of these guys take the next step this season.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was very excited to land Jo'Quavious Marks with a 7th-round pick. If you had given everyone five guesses to project who would lead Mike Leach's team in catches in his first year as Mississippi State coach last season, I can't imagine many people would have had Marks -- a true freshman backup RB heading into the season -- on their list. But that's exactly what he accomplished last season. And I have high hopes he can top that during a full 2021 where he enters as the starting RB. Marks had 60(!) catches in a shortened 2020 season as a true freshman RB, with Kylin Hill in the mix for the first 33% of the season. That was tops for any RB in the county, and good for top 20 in the country counting all receivers. I think his ceiling is limited in many formats, but in this league where it's a full PPR, his value is much higher. Sixty catches in a season is like handing your team 10 extra TDs when comparing him to an RB that may get more "traditional" carries, but isn't a factor in the passing game. Getting to combine him with the RBs I grabbed in the 2nd and 3rd rounds gives me one of the highest floors in the league at RB.

As for regrets, I've got a few, but I'll go with the one I used the most draft capital on. I don't really feel great heading into the season with Brennan Presley as my WR1, at least on paper. I loved what I saw from him in the Cheez-It Bowl last season (6-118-3), but that could have been the exception rather than the rule. Mike Gundy's teams usually produce a standout WR, but it's usually on the outside, and Presley will do his damage from the inside. So as much as I like his upside, I didn't love walking away with probably the most unproven WR1 in the league, and having to use a fourth-round pick to grab him, but that's the way the board played out.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Mike Bainbridge getting Rachaad White in the middle of the 5th round was just a ridiculously stupid value. And our league letting 25 RBs go off the board before White in this draft is an indictment on us all. White probably shouldn't have 25 RBs go off the board before him in a full FBS league, let along a P5-only draft. Had I not already taken two RBs in the 2nd and 3rd round, I definitely would have snatched White in the 4th or 5th rounds (and he was on my short list of selections in the 3rd, where I ultimately took Eric Gray instead, with his involvement in the passing game being the tiebreaker).

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For my team, I'd go with Jahcour Pearson, my 14th-round selection. I fully understand it's very much a boom or bust pick here, but I'm totally cool taking risks like that this deep in the draft. Elijah Moore heads off to the NFL after being one of fantasy college football's most productive and reliable contributors last year in the slot for Ole Miss, and Pearson, a Western Kentucky transfer, comes in with a great chance of filling that role. I know Braylon Sanders is the sexy pick to be "the guy" at WR for Ole Miss this fall, but if we're looking at positions rather than players, the slot spot for the Rebels jumps out at me, and Pearson has a pretty good track record of making plays from that spot earlier in his career for the Hilltoppers. If we're talking late-round picks from others, a few that stood out to me were Troy Omeire (Greg Brandt) and Zeriah Beason (Mike Bainbridge) in the 14th round, Omar Manning (Zach Hall) in the 19th round and Keyvone Lee (Scott Bogman) in the 21st round.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I think Bainbridge's team is going to be tough to beat. After locking in a top-end QB1 in Bryce Young, he shifted his attention to getting a really dynamic WR trio, and achieved that by grabbing Jaquarii Roberson, Zay Flowers and Renard Bell in the three rounds that followed. That would typically lead him to having a weak spot at RB, but I think his middle-round drafting at those positions was really good. I already lauded the value of Rachaad White in the 5th round, but he got other young RBs with a lot of upside in the rounds that followed, and if he can get production from just a couple of Jalen Mitchell, Tre Henderson, Deshaun Fenwick and Kobe Pace, he's going to be tough to beat. I'll give an honorable mention nod to Kyle Francis, who I think had a similar strategy to me in terms of locking in QB/RB first and going with a lot of younger WRs with a lot of upside in the rounds to follow. Jermaine Burton and Jalin Hyatt fit the profile of guys I was targeting perfectly, and if they perform well (which I expect them to do), I think Kyle will be in the thick of things come November.

Greg Brandt | Devy Watch | @DevyWarehouse

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

9

RB

Mohamed Ibrahim

Minn

2

24

RB

Jalen Berger

Wisc

3

41

WR

Travell Harris

WaSt

4

56

WR

Chris Autman-Bell

Minn

5

73

TE

Greg Dulcich

UCLA

6

88

QB

Sean Clifford

PSU

7

105

WR

Donavon Greene

Wake

8

120

WR

Kevin Austin Jr.

ND

9

137

RB

Chase Brown

Ill

10

152

QB

Bo Nix

Aub

11

169

WR

Joseph Ngata

Clem

12

184

QB

Devin Leary

NCSt

13

201

WR

D.J. Matthews

Ind

14

216

WR

Troy Omeire

Tex

15

233

RB

Zach Charbonnet

UCLA

16

248

QB

Tanner McKee

Stan

17

265

RB

Chris Tyree

ND

18

280

RB

Drake Anderson

Ariz

19

297

WR

Jayden Reed

MSU

20

312

TE

Erick All

Mich

21

329

QB

Payton Thorne

MSU

22

344

RB

Gabe Ervin

Neb

23

361

WR

Braden Lenzy

ND

24

376

WR

Trey Knox

Ark

25

393

RB

Cam Wiley

Minn

26

408

TE

Cameron Latu

Ala

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Didn’t enter the draft with much of a strategy just wanted to grab the best player available. Loved my start of Mo Ibrahim, Jalen Berger, and Chris Autman-Bell. I ended up very top heavy at the RB spot but rounded it out well with Chase Brown and Zach Charbonnett. My QB spot ended up very weak. No guarantee my top two options (Sean Clifford and Bo Nix) are even the starting QBs for their teams by week six.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Grabbing Chris Autman-Bell in the 4th was a favorite pick of mine. Honestly I should have grabbed him in the 3rd round over Travell Harris, but I risked it. Grabbing Greg Dulcich in the 5th would be the closest to a regrettable pick. Should have gone QB looking back now. But having a potential top 5 scorer at the TE slot isn't a horrible situation.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I grabbed three players outside the 12th round that seem to have potential weekly starters in DJ Matthews, Troy Omeire, and Zach Charbonnet. Even Devin Leary in the 12th seems like a solid bet to have a good season. Matthews has the potential to eat up all of Whop Philyors vacated targets.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Nick Ian Allen killed it for the first three picks with Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jahan Dotson. He topped that with some high variance QBs (Max Duggan and Jeff Sims) to round out his first five picks. Grabbing Kennedy Brooks in the 9th round has some high potential if something happens to Eric Gray. Koy Moore in round 22 has some potential to be a difference making pick as well.

Eric Froton | NBC Sports Edge | @CFFroton

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

14

RB

Tank Bigsby

Aub

2

19

WR

Marvin Mims

Okla

3

46

QB

Phil Jurkovec

BC

4

51

WR

Quentin Johnston

TCU

5

78

RB

Brian Robinson Jr.

Ala

6

83

QB

JT Daniels

UGA

7

110

WR

Jordan Whittington

Tex

8

115

TE

Cade Otton

Wash

9

142

RB

Christian Beal-Smith

Wake

10

147

WR

Devon Williams

Oreg

11

174

QB

Jarret Doege

WVU

12

179

RB

DeaMonte Trayanum

AzSt

13

206

QB

Dylan Morris

Wash

14

211

WR

Mario Williams

Okla

15

238

RB

Israel Abanikanda

Pitt

16

243

RB

Will Shipley

Clem

17

270

QB

Sam Huard

Wash

18

275

WR

Emeka Egbuka

OHSt

19

302

RB

Roydell Williams

Ala

20

307

QB

Luke Doty

SCar

21

334

WR

Kaylon Geiger

TxTch

22

339

RB

Sampson James

Ind

23

366

TE

Hudson Henry

Ark

24

371

RB

Tiyon Evans

Tenn

25

398

WR

Ra'Shaun Henry

UVA

26

403

RB

Jabari Small

Tenn

What was your strategy going into the draft?

I wanted to secure established quarterbacks on passing heavy offenses that score a lot of points with favorable schedules. Draft a strong number one RB and try to value play at the position in the middle rounds. Make sure not to reach on TE, but get a top-10 option at the position. Prioritize primary receiving options in powerful offenses.

Were you able to implement it?

I was stuck at the bottom of first round at pick 14, so there weren’t any top tier quarterbacks available. I elected to take solid number one RB and WR options - Tank Bigsby and Marvin Mims - and wait to select BC star QB Phil Jurkovec in the third round.

I feel like I was able to take advantage of the passing-friendly scoring system by securing Jurkovec, JT Daniels, Jarrett Doege and the Washington combo of Dylan Morris/Sam Huard. All four schools are capable of scoring 35 points per game.

I was able to pair Bigsby with the Alabama combo of Brian Robinson/Roydell Williams and was happy to get Wake Forest RB Christian Beal-Smith in R9. Chip Trayanum will certainly play some weeks and Will Shipley/Sampson James/Tiyon Evans give me some upside at the back end.

Top-tier wideouts went quickly in the P5, with Justin Ross being taken two picks before me in the 3rd by Joe Capozzi. So I went with one of my favorite breakout WRs of 2021, Quentin Johnston, as my WR2. The former four-stat Texas commit shined in his first season of college ball, breaking 16 tackles in 22 receptions while establishing himself as the go to option for the Horned Frogs. I was pleased to get Jordan Whittington at the end of R7, as the Longhorns slot receiver is set to thrive in new HC Steve Sarkisian’s Offense, health permitting. Down the board I was happy Bro get Kaylon Geiger/Ra’Shaun Henry/Mario Williams as nice middle-to-late round upside plays. Hunter Henry came on strong down the stretch and will emerge as a solid TE contributor in year 2 of OC Kendall Briles’ offense for a 23rd round investment.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

As far as dislike, Instead of taking another wide receiver who could contribute to filling the 3 WR spots on a weekly basis, I used 2 of my last 3 picks on Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small to bolster my RB depth. Where I missed out on an elite WR2 and am banking on some projection with Johnston, I might be short on WR production since I’m imbalanced with only 8 wideouts to 10 running backs rostered.

I was happy with the values I got my quarterbacks at considering I was shut out of the top tier options. Beyond that I have Cade Otton as a Top-5 overall tight end and thought he was an exceptional value as TE10 in the 8th Round, especially considering I was able to pair him with the Washington QBs for a nice connection.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

The three value picks down the board I feel could outperform their draft slots are:

Will Shipley - R16

Kaylon Geiger - R21

Ra’Shaun Henry - R25

Which do you regret?

I think I’m higher on Devon Williams, WR, Oregon that most of the other experts. Perhaps I could have waited a couple more rounds to take him.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Besides Joe “Bot” Capozzi getting Justyn Ross with pick 3.12, I thought Crissy Froyd taking Mike Woods with pick 10.2 was a nice selection. I was hoping to take him with my next pick to pair up Woods and Mims. Instead I waited a few rounds and paired Mims with Mario Williams.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

QB - Jack Abraham - R12 - Mike Bainbridge

RB - Tyrion Davis-Price - R12 - Kyle Francis/John Emery Jr. - R17 - Zach Hall

WR - Jacob Copeland - R14 - Nick Ian Allen

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I feel like Kyle Francis, Mike Bainbridge and Thor Nystrom have the three most well rounded teams. Everybody has flaws in a format this deep though, so there are several teams I feel can contend.

Zach Hall | CFF Champs | @CFFChamps

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

1

QB

Matt Corral

Miss

2

32

WR

Braylon Sanders

Miss

3

33

RB

Ty Chandler

UNC

4

64

WR

Bru McCoy

USC

5

65

RB

Cam Porter

NW

6

96

QB

Adrian Martinez

Neb

7

97

TE

Will Mallory

MiaFL

8

128

QB

McKenzie Milton

FlaSt

9

129

WR

Kyle Philips

UCLA

10

160

RB

Stephen Carr

Ind

11

161

QB

Haynes King

TxAM

12

192

RB

Keaontay Ingram

USC

13

193

WR

Cam Johnson

Vand

14

224

RB

Trestan Ebner

Bayl

15

225

TE

Sam LaPorta

Iowa

16

256

WR

Trevon Bradford

OreSt

17

257

RB

John Emery Jr.

LSU

18

288

WR

Daniel Jackson

Minn

19

289

WR

Omar Manning

Neb

20

320

QB

Jake Garcia

MiaFL

21

321

QB

Sawyer Robertson

MisSt

22

352

WR

TJ Sheffield

Purd

23

353

RB

Peny Boone

MD

24

384

WR

Makai Polk

MisSt

25

385

TE

Austin Allen

Neb

26

416

WR

Jamire Calvin

MisSt

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I wanted to get the best QB/RB/WR I could and stay away from too many handcuffs. Finding out I got the #1 pick, it was a no-brainer I was taking Corral so I started to figure out what I could do in RDs 2-3. I liked the idea of the Braylon Sanders stack but also kept my eye on a few guys I had higher than him. None of them fell. And I was REALLY HOPING Leddie Brown would drop to me. Nobody is taking him where I have him valued so I thought I had shot. But I didn’t. I feel like I ended up getting off strategy with QBs especially once Kyle took Jordan Travis.

If Milton and King remain QB1 for their teams I’ll feel really good about my QBs. If not, I could be in some trouble. When it came time for me to look at my QB5 it was either take a guy that has a ceiling of about 18 points a game or take a gamble. I chose to take 2 gambles. I went Jake Garcia (if King gets hurt again, this could end up being a great pick) and Sawyer Robertson of Miss State. Just feels like a really unsettled QB comp and maybe this freshman comes in and takes the job. I really like the WRs I got late in this draft. I think guys like Daniel Jackson of Minnesota, Omar Manning of Nebraska, TJ Sheffield of Purdue and a combo of Polk and Calvin at Miss State could give me a few good weeks between all of them.

Outside of my QB selections I’m not sure how I feel about my RBs. All feel serviceable but not sure I hit value right with them.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite Pick: Matt Corral with the first pick. It’s the only share I have of him this year and was by far the easiest pick to make. I will say though that I have high expectations for my Cam Porter pick in the 5th. We used to be able to rely on the Northwestern RB1 to be a mainstay in our starting lineups. The last few years have let us down but after how he looked and finished last year and a (hopefully) improved offense maybe we start to see a valuable Northwestern RB again. Could be wrong though.

Least favorite Pick: Bru McCoy. This could end up being a solid pick in RD4 but they just have brought in so many other weapons it’s starting to get muddy. A lot of good WRs went off the board though and felt like I needed to try and get a guy that could fall into the top 2 tiers here.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

When Raph took Leddie Brown. I really wanted him to fall to me. I also really liked RD5 pick by Bainbridge when he took Rachaad White. And lastly, Samori Toure in RD 11 by Thor. I think he’s going to be a solid option in PPR leagues with him running in the slot. I got the second best stack with Martinez but really wanted Toure.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

From my team it could possibly be Daniel Jackson from Minnesota. We’ve seen that offense support 2 good WRs with Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman. You can even go back to Flecks days at Western Michigan and see how both Corey Davis and Daniel Braverman had great numbers. So it’s very possible in this offense and I really liked this pick of Jackson.

Kyle probably got the guy when he took Jordan Travis in RD19. We’ll probably see him take that Florida State job and I’ll be watching my team try and claw it’s way out of the basement with only 2 starting QBs on my entire roster. I also think the Charlie Brewer pick in RD12 was a good one and when Crissy took Keke Chism in RD21. Think that could be good value.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I always start with QB here because more times than not the team that wins these leagues usually has great QBs on their team. What was interesting is QBs didn’t go off the board nearly as fast this draft as they did in the G5. But I really liked what Bainbridge did getting Young early and following up with Will Rogers (Let’s hope the job goes to Sawyer Robertson though, right?) and Anthony Brown. Pair those QBs with what he got from his WR and RB haul over the first 11 rounds it was my favorite draft. He ended up with a lot of the guys I was targeting pre draft. Rachaad White, Jalen Mitchell, Desahun Fenwick, Gunner Romney, Zeriah Beason, Jaquarii Roberson.

I also really liked how Joe DiSalvo and Kyle Francis drafted. Both ended up with a handful of guys on my short list.

Joe DiSalvo | The CFF Site | @thecffsite

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

13

QB

Brennan Armstrong

UVA

2

20

QB

Emory Jones

Fla

3

45

RB

Jarek Broussard

Colo

4

52

RB

Tyler Badie

Mizzu

5

77

WR

Andrew Parchment

FlaSt

6

84

RB

Max Borghi

WaSt

7

109

WR

Khafre Brown

UNC

8

116

WR

Dontario Drummond

Miss

9

141

RB

Donald Chaney Jr.

MiaFL

10

148

QB

Garrett Shrader

Syr

11

173

QB

Braxton Burmeister

VaTec

12

180

WR

Beau Corrales

UNC

13

205

TE

Jelani Woods

UVA

14

212

TE

Spencer Webb

Oreg

15

237

RB

Christopher Brown Jr.

Cal

16

244

QB

Anthony Richardson

Fla

17

269

WR

Jontre Kirklin

LSU

18

276

WR

Jaray Jenkins

LSU

19

301

WR

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Iowa

20

308

RB

Elijah Young

Mizzu

21

333

RB

Cameron Davis

Wash

22

340

TE

Benjamin Yurosek

Stan

23

365

RB

Jaylan Knighton

MiaFL

24

372

QB

Tommy DeVito

Syr

25

397

TE

Elijah Arroyo

MiaFL

26

404

WR

Demond Demas

TxAM

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Given the depth of the league (16 owners, 26 roster spots) and starting best ball lineup requirements (2-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), my strategy was to prioritize QB and RB. Over the course of the season, high-end consistent fantasy production at those positions will keep your team in contention. From there, the challenge would be to find value at WR and TE after the foundation of my team was established. My goal was to secure two top QBs early, and I felt good coming away with Brennan Armstrong (UVA) and Emory Jones (FLA) with my first two picks. I was the only owner to take two QBs with my first two picks, and in a deep league such as this one, which requires two weekly QB starters, I feel as if I have the best 1-2 punch at the position, at least on paper.

My biggest liability is probably at WR, but my strategy to take projected WR2s & WR3s from high-scoring offenses may provide enough cover. Kahfre Brown & Beau Corrales gives me solid shares in the UNC passing game. Jontre Kirklin and Jaray Jenkins gives me a part of the LSU passing attack. And in this format, Ole Miss' Dontario Drummond should be good for a handful of contributions.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

There were two picks that I made during the draft in which I couldn't hit 'submit' fast enough. First, Emory Jones, QB-FLA, has become my 2021 make-or-break player. I haven't been shouting from the rooftops for everyone to get him, but I have selected Emory Jones in every draft this year. I'll take the fantasy potential in Dan Mullen's starting QB as my QB2.

In Round 6, I was pleased to get Washington State RB Max Borghi, the first time I have ever selected Borghi in a fantasy draft. In previous years, Borghi has been one of those players that has gotten drafted well ahead of where I had him valued, but to take him as my RB3 in the sixth round of a 1.0-PPR format, was a no-brainer.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

In a draft of this size, you cannot have your heart set on any one player making it back to you if you pass on them, so I wouldn't say that I was insanely jealous about not getting any one particular player, but there were two instances in which the top player in my queue was selected within two picks of me going on the clock. Eric Froton snagged Clemson RB Will Shipley one pick ahead of me in Round 13. I do not expect Shipley to end up being the Tigers' RB1, but he should contribute as a freshman and I can see him making a few appearances in Froton's best ball lineup throughout the year. In Round 11, Crissy Froyd selected UVA WR Billy Kemp IV two picks ahead of me. Fantrax currently has Kemp listed at RB, and I was eying him as my RB5, and in this 1.0-PPR format he is extremely valuable and a player that I can see consistently contributing to Froyd's weekly best ball lineup. In hindsight, maybe Froyd's selection of Kemp did make me jealous.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

There were several names selected in Round 12 or later that could become weekly starters this year, but the two that I like are Velus Jones, WR-TENN (Kyle Francis) and Kobe Pace, RB-CLEM (Mike Bainbridge). Kyle locked up Jones and Jalin Hyatt, so he is heavily invested in Josh Heupel's passing attack, and one of those two will likely pop this year. The starting RB spot at Clemson is a mystery right now. Lyn-J Dixon would seem to be the likely successor to Travis Etienne, but Kobe Pace has the momentum coming out of spring practice. Given the fact Pace could legitimately win the starting job, Mike landed a player with incredible upside as his RB5.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The unique format of 16 owners in a P5-only league makes it tough to fall in love with any one particular team, even your own, but there are some roster builds that I like. No doubt the hidden gems selected in the second half of the draft will likely be the difference makers, but in evaluating the teams, I focus on the foundation established through the first 10-12 picks.

This is a tough one.

I like the rosters of Thor Nystrom, Chris Crawford, and Greg Brandt, but I feel their weakest position is QB, which is the most important position in this 2-QB format.

I like what Mike Bainbridge did with his first 12 picks, but consistency at RB might be an issue beyond Rachaad White.

Then, when I look at the rosters of Scott Bell and Kyle Francis, I like what I see through 15 rounds, but I think they are light at WR, and Kyle really needs Hudson Card to win the job at Texas because he has no depth behind Rattler and Jefferson.

In the end, I feel if Mike Bainbridge ends up hitting on three of his first five RBs (Rachaad White-AZSt, Jalen Mitchell-LOUIS, Tre Henderson-tOSU, Deshaun Fenwick-ORSt, & Kobe Pace-CLEM), then he'll be the team to beat.

Kyle Francis | Devy Watch | @franchisekf

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

2

QB

Spencer Rattler

Okla

2

31

RB

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

KY

3

34

RB

Brittain Brown

UCLA

4

63

QB

KJ Jefferson

Ark

5

66

RB

Micah Bernard

Utah

6

95

TE

Michael Mayer

ND

7

98

WR

Jermaine Burton

UGA

8

127

WR

Jalin Hyatt

Tenn

9

130

WR

LV Bunkley-Shelton

AzSt

10

159

QB

Hudson Card

Tex

11

162

TE

Jake Ferguson

Wisc

12

191

RB

Tyrion Davis-Price

LSU

13

194

WR

Velus Jones Jr.

Tenn

14

223

WR

Elijhah Badger

AzSt

15

226

WR

Tay Martin

OkSt

16

255

QB

Brendon Lewis

Colo

17

258

RB

Kavosiey Smoke

KY

18

287

QB

Caleb Williams

Okla

19

290

QB

Jordan Travis

FlaSt

20

319

TE

Kole Taylor

LSU

21

322

RB

Dillon Johnson

MisSt

22

351

RB

Ashaad Clayton

Colo

23

354

RB

Chris Curry

Utah

24

383

WR

Braydon Johnson

OkSt

25

386

RB

British Brooks

UNC

26

415

WR

Dakereon Joyner

SCar

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Having the second overall pick, I knew that I was taking an elite QB, and I landed Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler. When I came back around with my second pick, I felt that the elite WR receivers were burnt, so I elected to take Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez, who I believe has the legitimate potential to finish as overall CFF RB1. I felt confident that I could land a solid QB2 later in the draft, so I took the high floor-high ceiling UCLA RB Brittain Brown in the third. In the fourth, I believed that it was time to take Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson. He's got a high floor due to his rushing abilities in Kendall Briles' offense. Throwing to Treylon Burks won't hurt either!

The biggest risk that I took was waiting until round seven to take my first WR. I grabbed three in a row, consisting of Georgia's Jermaine Burton, Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, and Arizona State's LV Bunkley-Shelton. Admittedly, this is a risky group, but I believe in all three guys' individual talents, and they all play in schemes that have produced top 12 overall CFF WR seasons. I purposefully took shots on Tennessee's Velus Jones and Arizona State's Elijhah Badger in hopes that I nab two 1,000 yard receivers between the two pairs of teammates. I did the same thing with Oklahoma State outside receivers Tay Martin and Braydon Johnson. Brendan Pressley is the most coveted Cowboy WR, but he should primarily operate from the slot, and this offense typically runs through an outside receiver. I don't feel super confident about my WR room, but I'm fond of the process that I mapped out and implemented.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I took Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler second overall, so I felt it was a worthwhile investment to take his backup and heir, Caleb Williams. Williams' ceiling in the Oklahoma offense is even higher than Rattler's due to his tremendous rushing abilities. I hope that I don't have to use Williams, but I was excited to get him in the eighteenth round as the QB76. I could potentially lose my first-round pick to injury and not skip a beat. That's good business.

I regret taking Colorado RB Ashaad Clayton. I accidentally conflated him with his teammate Alex Fontenot. Clayton is the highest pedigreed recruit in the Buffs;' backfield, but Fontenot led this room in rushing in 2019. Based on the comments made by the Colorado staff this spring, it seems they (foolishly) may not give Jarek Broussard the job again in '21 after an incredible '20 season. I doubt that happens, but at that point in the draft, I wanted to take a shot on Fontenot but accidentally put Clayton in my queue in his stead. Unfortunately, Nick Ian Allen took Fontenot the next round, just before I could grab him and potentially rectify my error. The chances are that Broussard is the man again this year, but I wanted to take a shot in the event the spring comments weren't just coachspeak.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Two receivers were drafted that really chapped my hide. Drake London went early in the second round, and I was naively praying that he would make it back to my near the turn at the second. I believe he's a top-five overall CFF WR, and he has legitimate potential to finish as the overall FBS CFF WR1. I seem to be higher on Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell than everyone in the industry that's not named Greg Brandt. He goes too late in every draft that I participate in, but I've struggled to effectively time when to make my move on him in several drafts this summer. Greg grabbing him as the WR22 in the fourth was a great move.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

QB: Gerry Bohanon, Baylor (QB59, Round 14) Gunnar Holmberg, Duke (QB62, Round 15)

RB: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (RB71, Round 15) Devin Neal (RB103, Round 20)

WR: Zeriah Beason (WR73, Round 14), Troy Omeire (WR74, Round 14)

TE: Sam LaPorta (TE21, Round 15), Payne Durham (TE22, Round 17)

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like Nicholas Allen's team, but I worry that he doesn't have enough horses at wide receiver. Greg Brandt tempted fate by going with a QB1-QB2 tandem of Sean Clifford and Bo Nix, but I like many of his early skill players. Joe DiSalvo has an excellent team, but I would be slightly concerned about his top-end RBs. Overall, I think Mike Bainbridge is most likely to take silver to my gold. He took more risks by waiting on his QB2 and beyond than I'm accustomed to seeing him make, but I can dig the composition of his QB room, and I think he did well.

Scott Bogman | Fantrax | @BogmanSports

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

8

WR

Kayshon Boutte

LSU

2

25

RB

Austin Jones

Stan

3

40

WR

Chris Olave

OHSt

4

57

RB

Jerrion Ealy

Miss

5

72

QB

Casey Thompson

Tex

6

89

QB

Spencer Sanders

OkSt

7

104

RB

Zamir White

UGA

8

121

WR

Joshua Moore

Tex

9

136

WR

Jonathan Mingo

Miss

10

153

WR

Tre Turner

VaTec

11

168

RB

Noah Cain

PSU

12

185

QB

Tanner Morgan

Minn

13

200

QB

Tristan Gebbia

OreSt

14

217

RB

Kamari Pleasant

Wash

15

232

WR

Britain Covey

Utah

16

249

RB

MarShawn Lloyd

SCar

17

264

WR

Michael Wilson

Stan

18

281

TE

Casey Kelly

Miss

19

296

TE

Jeremy Ruckert

OHSt

20

313

RB

Jaylen Warren

OkSt

21

328

RB

Keyvone Lee

PSU

22

345

QB

Sam Noyer

OreSt

23

360

RB

Deon McIntosh

WaSt

24

377

TE

Brady Russell

Colo

25

392

RB

Ronnie Walker Jr.

UVA

26

409

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Okla

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy going in was to get a WR in the 1st since I was picking 8. WRs are typically the least consistent non-TE position so I like to make sure they are taken care of early and getting Boutte and Olave in the first 3 rounds made it so I was able to wait on WR for awhile. I like my WR and RB depth and I built them similarly, 2 WRs in the first 2 rounds followed by some experienced #1 types and a deep shot in Haselwood at the end. I also took 2 RBs in the first 2 rounds in Austin Jones and Jerrion Ealy which allowed me to throw some darts on guys like Noah Cain, Kamari Pleasant and MarShawn Lloyd. Spending early on RBs and WRs made my QB situation a bit shaky. Thompson could be great but he is in a competition with Hudson Card to start and I’m banking on Spencer Sanders to bounce back and start running again this year.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick in the draft was getting Chris Olave to fall to me in the 3rd round. Olave will have a new QB and Garrett Wilson keeps getting better but adding a WR with an over 20 PPG average from last year is a steal in the 3rd. The pick I regret the most is probably Ealy although I like him I still didn’t have a QB yet and 7 of the 14 picks between Ealy and my next pick were QBs so my options were risky and that’s why I took Casey Thompson.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I have taken my guy Erik Ezukanma in pretty much everything for the last 2 years so to see Brady take him in the 6th got to me. I think he’s really going to take off this year with Tyler Shough taking over at QB but he will have some competition for targets with Kaylon Geiger transferring in from Troy.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I liked Zach’s pick of John Emery Jr in the 17th round, he hasn’t been able to lock down the starting job at LSU but he still has a shot to take over as he split carries with Davis-Price last year (292 snaps for Davis-Price to 250 for Emery). LSU always adds talent and they did add the 247 #7 RB in Armoni Goodwin and #10 in Corey Kiner. It could be convoluted with many RBs getting carries but the opportunity is there for someone to take over and Emery would be 2 years late but still a risk worth taking.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like the build that Joe DiSalvo put together. I think part of me likes that he was the only one that double tapped QB in the first 2 rounds but I really like the QBs he took in Armstrong and Emory Jones. He got 3 solid starters at RB in Broussard, Badie and Borghi and waited on WRs. The WRs are a bit risky but Joe always seems to be ahead of the curve and he took multiple WRs from UNC and LSU to go with Andrew Parchment from FSU and Dontario Drummond from Ole Miss. Joe did wait on TEs but this is the year to do it with the depth at TE deeper than ever.

Thor Nystrom | NBC Sports Edge | @thorku

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

6

WR

David Bell

Purd

2

27

WR

Joshua Downs

UNC

3

38

RB

Tyler Goodson

Iowa

4

59

QB

Tyler Shough

TxTch

5

70

QB

Jayden de Laura

WaSt

6

91

TE

Charlie Kolar

IASt

7

102

RB

CJ Verdell

Oreg

8

123

RB

Jashaun Corbin

FlaSt

9

134

WR

Stephon Robinson Jr.

NW

10

155

WR

Arik Gilbert

UGA

11

166

WR

Samori Toure

Neb

12

187

RB

Travis Dye

Oreg

13

198

QB

Jack Coan

ND

14

219

QB

Gerry Bohanon

Bayl

15

230

RB

Markese Stepp

Neb

16

251

QB

Cade McNamara

Mich

17

262

QB

Alan Bowman

Mich

18

283

RB

Lawrance Toafili

FlaSt

19

294

WR

R.J. Sneed

Bayl

20

315

RB

Velton Gardner

Kans

21

326

WR

C.J. Moore

WaSt

22

347

RB

Andrew Clair

NW

23

358

WR

Kwamie Lassiter II

Kans

24

379

TE

Chigoziem Okonkwo

MD

25

390

WR

Taysir Mack

Pitt

26

411

TE

Keaton Upshaw

KY

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I drew the 1.6 pick. There were three quarterbacks I would have taken there if available: Spencer Rattler, Matt Corral and DJ Uiagalelei. Backup plan was to take one of the P5’s two no-doubt mega-receivers… either David Bell or Kayshon Boutte. As expected, those trio of QBs went with three of the first four picks. No receiver had been taken when I came up, so I began my squad with consensus CFF WR1 David Bell.

Nine QBs went in R1, and two additional QBs went in R2 before the draft snaked back to me for my second pick. At that point, I felt there wasn’t value with any quarterback on the board -- so I swung from the heels to try to lock down the league’s best WR corps by taking UNC WR Joshua Downs in R2. I felt fortunate to be able to wait on QBs and still have two high-upside starting options in Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough and Washington State QB Jayden de Laura.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

I love my RB and WR rooms; I think I have upside, depth, and insurance policies at each spot. And with Kolar and two backups, my TE room should be no-worse than above-average. If something sinks my team, it’ll come at the QB position. Nightmare scenario is de Laura losing his job for disciplinary reasons or a Jarrett Guarantano renaissance. I’m also putting a lot of faith in Shough to be an every-week starter -- I’m bullish on him and need to be right.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

Between two late-round WR fliers, Baylor’s R.J. Sneed and Wazzu’s C.J. Moore. Very surprised Sneed made it to R19. It makes more sense that Moore, my R21 pick, is flying under the radar -- he’s a former four-star Oklahoma State recruit who has resurfaced in Pullman. Moore is a big, athletic outside receiver who could put up jumbo numbers in Wazzu’s pass-happy offense if he locks down a starting job, which he’s favored to do.

Which do you regret?

Provisionally Arik Gilbert. By my R10 pick, my “projected starting lineup” had been drafted, and myself and my fellow-drafters were flipping the page to fleshing out depth strategies. Gilbert was listed by Georgia as a WR upon being added to the roster -- which severely hurt his CFF draft stock.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pound Gilbert posted a 35-368-2 receiving line last year as a true freshman TE at LSU. He was considered arguably the most-gifted returning receiving TE in college football. Georgia has another stud TE in ​​Darnell Washington, and appears, in listing Gilbert as a WR, to be nodding to the fact that Washington will be the inline guy, and Gilbert will often be lined up in the slot or out-wide. Kirby Smart may have told Gilbert he intends for him to replace George Pickens as Georgia's go-to downfield target next year.

If Gilbert ends up re-acquiring TE position eligibility before the season, I may have just stolen a top-3 overall fantasy TE for an absurd sticker discount -- he and Kolar would give me the league’s most-dangerous TE room. But if Gilbert remains listed only as a WR, it’s difficult to see him consistently cracking into my top-3 WR or FLEX spots. And if I used my R10 pick on a guy who ultimately becomes my WR6 or WR7, I obviously did the opposite of snapping up an enormous value -- I blew a top-half of the draft pick.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

The biggest snipe I took in both drafts was when Nick Allen popped Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson one pick before me in R6. I went to sleep the night before with Robinson at the top of my queue, set to auto-pick. I fully expected to see him on my roster the next morning. Kentucky will pound Robinson with targets this year. I went to bed feeling I had stolen him. Instead, Allen gutted me.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Sticking with the Kentucky theme, I think Brady McCollough getting Will Levis in R13 will wind up being a coup. Levis should beat out Joey Gatewood, at which point the Penn State transfer will be directing a new-look offense far-more aerial leaning, with Robinson a ready-made star to feed the ball to.

The pick that hurt the most late was when Joe DiSalvo popped Iowa WR Tyrone Tracy Jr. in R19. I love Tracy, and I think he’ll be a breakout star in 2021. But when I was up seven picks before he went, R.J. Sneed was still on the board. I felt there was a much better chance of Tracy falling back to me than Sneed, so I selected Sneed and prayed Tracy would get back to me. If there’s two consolations there, it’s that I like Sneed a lot, and that DiSalvo put me out of my misery early, taking Tracy when there were still 10-plus picks to go before I was on the clock again.

I also have to shout-out Mike Bainbridge’s pick of Boston College TE Trae Barry at No. 311 overall. Just brilliant. An FCS star transferring up for an NFL audition, Barry is stepping into Hunter Long’s role, and should be heavily targeted.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Bainbridge is my front-runner. With one caveat: Sawyer Robertson cannot win the Mississippi State job (he has both Will Rogers and Jack Abraham). If that happens, Anthony Brown becomes his QB2, with two low-end weekly starter backups behind him (Gunnar Holmberg and Ken “Easter” Seals) -- that one thing would wreck what I think is a fabulously explosive roster top-to-bottom. Zach Hall and Scott Bell would be my two front-runners if Mike Leach opts for the true freshman Robertson and decimates Bainbridge.

Tom Downey | Chat Sports | @WhatGoingDowney

Rd

Ov

Pos

Player

School

1

3

RB

Breece Hall

IASt

2

30

WR

John Metchie III

Ala

3

35

WR

Garrett Wilson

OHSt

4

62

QB

Jayden Daniels

AzSt

5

67

RB

Master Teague III

OHSt

6

94

WR

Xavier Hutchinson

IASt

7

99

TE

Jahleel Billingsley

Ala

8

126

RB

Lyn-J Dixon

Clem

9

131

QB

Kenny Pickett

Pitt

10

158

QB

Graham Mertz

Wisc

11

163

QB

Skylar Thompson

K St

12

190

WR

Ronnie Bell

Mich

13

195

RB

Hassan Haskins

Mich

14

222

TE

Ben Bresnahan

Vand

15

227

WR

Josh Ali

KY

16

254

RB

Raheem Blackshear

VaTec

17

259

WR

Charleston Rambo

MiaFL

18

286

WR

Justin Shorter

Fla

19

291

RB

Hassan Hall

Lou

20

318

TE

Daniel Imatorbhebhe

K St

21

323

RB

Vavae Malepeai

USC

22

350

WR

Jaylon Redd

Oreg

23

355

RB

Ricky Person JR.

NCSt

24

382

WR

Frank Ladson Jr.

Clem

25

387

TE

Keon Zipperer

Fla

26

414

RB

Lorenzo Lingard

Fla

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Ensure at least one good tight end, and draft safe in Round 1. I think that worked. I am worried about my QB room and my handling of it. I like my WRs however. I fear my team is a better NFL Draft team than a CFB Fantasy one.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Garrett Wilson. I'm worried about the QB for OSU and the presence of Chris Olave, but Wilson is a stud. In hindsight, maybe I should have drafted QB at #3. The run before my next pick was not what I expected. Almost missed the top TEs, but I love Jaheel Billingsley from Alabama.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Isaiah Spiller one pick before me by Scott Bell hurt.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Raphielle Johnson

