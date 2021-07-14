Industry CFF G5 Bestball Draft

Thor Nystrom
·32 min read



Below are the results of NBC Sports Edge's annual July industry CFF G5 BestBall draft. Each owner was asked five questions about the draft -- favorite picks, most unenviable picks, best teams, favorite sleepers, all that good stuff. Owner responses and team tables begin on Page 2.

Check back Monday for the P5 breakdown.

Rd

Pk

Pos

Player

Owner

1

1

QB

Malik Willis

McCollough

1

2

QB

Carson Strong

Froyd

1

3

QB

Dustin Crum

Froton

1

4

QB

Desmond Ridder

DiSalvo

1

5

QB

Dillon Gabriel

Capozzi

1

6

RB

Sincere McCormick

Crawford

1

7

QB

Grayson McCall

Bainbridge

1

8

RB

Ronnie Rivers

Bogman

1

9

WR

Khalil Shakur

Brandt

1

10

WR

Jalen Tolbert

Allen

1

11

WR

Calvin Austin III

Nystrom

1

12

QB

Cornelious Brown IV

Johnson

1

13

QB

Preston Hutchinson

Bell

1

14

QB

Jake Haener

Downey

1

15

QB

Chevan Cordeiro

Francis

1

16

RB

Xazavian Valladay

Hall

2

17

QB

Clayton Tune

Hall

2

18

WR

Corey Rucker

Francis

2

19

WR

Reggie Roberson Jr.

Downey

2

20

QB

Tanner Mordecai

Bell

2

21

RB

Ulysses Bentley IV

Johnson

2

22

RB

Kevin Marks Jr.

Nystrom

2

23

TE

Cole Turner

Allen

2

24

QB

Kaleb Eleby

Brandt

2

25

WR

Jaylon Robinson

Bogman

2

26

RB

Calvin Turner

Bainbridge

2

27

QB

Bailey Zappe

Crawford

2

28

RB

Dewayne McBride

Capozzi

2

29

RB

Greg Bell

DiSalvo

2

30

WR

Justin Hall

Froton

2

31

WR

Romeo Doubs

Froyd

2

32

RB

Jerome Ford

McCollough

3

33

WR

Jaivon Heiligh

McCollough

3

34

RB

Camerun Peoples

Froyd

3

35

RB

Bryant Koback

Froton

3

36

RB

George Holani

DiSalvo

3

37

WR

Jalen Cropper

Capozzi

3

38

WR

Tyler Snead

Crawford

3

39

WR

Jerreth Sterns

Bainbridge

3

40

QB

Michael Pratt

Bogman

3

41

RB

D'Vonte Price

Brandt

3

42

WR

Tyrice Richie

Allen

3

43

QB

Layne Hatcher

Nystrom

3

44

WR

Zakhari Franklin

Johnson

3

45

RB

David Bailey

Bell

3

46

RB

Chris Smith

Downey

3

47

WR

Dante Wright

Francis

3

48

WR

Sam Pinckney

Hall

4

49

RB

De'Montre Tuggle

Hall

4

50

RB

Destin Coates

Francis

4

51

RB

Frank Gore Jr.

Downey

4

52

RB

Lew Nichols III

Bell

4

53

WR

Rashee Rice

Johnson

4

54

QB

Holton Ahlers

Nystrom

4

55

WR

Jyaire Shorter

Allen

4

56

WR

Kalil Pimpleton

Brandt

4

57

QB

Frank Harris

Bogman

4

58

WR

Ja'Shaun Poke

Bainbridge

4

59

RB

Kimani Vidal

Crawford

4

60

RB

Reese White

Capozzi

4

61

WR

Yo'Heinz Tyler

DiSalvo

4

62

RB

La'Darius Jefferson

Froton

4

63

RB

Brock Sturges

Froyd

4

64

QB

Drew Plitt

McCollough

5

65

WR

Danny Gray

McCollough

5

66

QB

Levi Lewis

Froyd

5

67

RB

Kobe Lewis

Froton

5

68

RB

Charles Williams

DiSalvo

5

69

RB

Rahjai Harris

Capozzi

5

70

TE

Sean Dykes

Crawford

5

71

WR

Skyy Moore

Bainbridge

5

72

RB

Toa Taua

Bogman

5

73

WR

Isaiah Hamilton

Brandt

5

74

QB

Luke McCaffrey

Allen

5

75

WR

Marcell Barbee

Nystrom

5

76

QB

Nick Starkel

Johnson

5

77

WR

Hassan Beydoun

Bell

5

78

WR

Jack Sorenson

Downey

5

79

QB

Austin Aune

Francis

5

80

WR

Keylon Stokes

Hall

6

81

TE

Isaiah Likely

Hall

6

82

WR

Deven Thompkins

Francis

6

83

QB

Brett Gabbert

Downey

6

84

WR

Jadan Blue

Bell

6

85

RB

Cameron Carroll

Johnson

6

86

RB

Teon Dollard

Nystrom

6

87

QB

Jake Bentley

Allen

6

88

WR

Nathaniel Dell

Brandt

6

89

RB

Rodrigues Clark

Bogman

6

90

RB

Oscar Adaway III

Bainbridge

6

91

WR

Jarrin Pierce

Crawford

6

92

TE

Trey McBride

Capozzi

6

93

QB

D'Wan Mathis

DiSalvo

6

94

TE

Grant Calcaterra

Froton

6

95

WR

Joshua Cephus

Froyd

6

96

WR

C.J. Johnson

McCollough

7

97

RB

Marcus Williams Jr.

McCollough

7

98

WR

Reggie Todd

Froyd

7

99

WR

Elijah Cooks

Froton

7

100

RB

Kevin Mensah

DiSalvo

7

101

WR

Dahu Green

Capozzi

7

102

WR

Duece Watts

Crawford

7

103

RB

Deion Hankins

Bainbridge

7

104

WR

Victor Tucker

Bogman

7

105

RB

Terion Stewart

Brandt

7

106

RB

Brad Roberts

Allen

7

107

TE

Josh Whyle

Nystrom

7

108

WR

Jha'Quan Jackson

Johnson

7

109

WR

Jaylen Hall

Bell

7

110

TE

Xavier Gaines

Downey

7

111

RB

Khalan Griffin

Francis

7

112

QB

Trey Lowe

Hall

8

113

QB

Carter Bradley

Hall

8

114

WR

Jared Smart

Francis

8

115

WR

Jacob Cowing

Downey

8

116

TE

Jordan Myers

Bell

8

117

TE

Joshua Simon

Johnson

8

118

RB

Tyjae Spears

Nystrom

8

119

QB

Chris Reynolds

Allen

8

120

QB

Grant Gunnell

Brandt

8

121

WR

Jeff Foreman

Bogman

8

122

QB

Grant Wells

Bainbridge

8

123

QB

Brady McBride

Crawford

8

124

QB

Davis Brin

Capozzi

8

125

WR

Ben Retzlaff

DiSalvo

8

126

WR

Jason Brownlee

Froton

8

127

TE

Roger Carter

Froyd

8

128

TE

Derrick Deese Jr.

McCollough

9

129

WR

Isaiah Winstead

McCollough

9

130

TE

Christian Trahan

Froyd

9

131

QB

Logan Bonner

Froton

9

132

QB

Jace Ruder

DiSalvo

9

133

WR

Deonte Simpson

Capozzi

9

134

RB

J.D. King

Crawford

9

135

QB

Terry Wilson

Bainbridge

9

136

RB

Bentavious Thompson

Bogman

9

137

QB

Hank Bachmeier

Brandt

9

138

RB

Keyon Henry-Brooks

Allen

9

139

WR

Justin McGriff

Nystrom

9

140

WR

Malik Williams

Johnson

9

141

RB

Shadrick Byrd

Bell

9

142

QB

Chase Brice

Downey

9

143

TE

Daniel Bellinger

Francis

9

144

WR

Cornelius McCoy

Hall

10

145

WR

Tanner Knue

Hall

10

146

RB

Harrison Waylee

Francis

10

147

TE

Riley Smith

Downey

10

148

QB

Jacob Sirmon

Bell

10

149

RB

Calvin Hill

Johnson

10

150

WR

Bradley Rozner

Nystrom

10

151

RB

Tyler Nevens

Allen

10

152

RB

Shamari Brooks

Brandt

10

153

WR

Corey Sutton

Bogman

10

154

RB

Marquez Cooper

Bainbridge

10

155

WR

Cameron Ross

Crawford

10

156

RB

Johnny Ford

Capozzi

10

157

QB

Xavier Arline

DiSalvo

10

158

QB

Bailey Hockman

Froton

10

159

RB

Joshua Mack

Froyd

10

160

QB

Darriel Mack Jr.

McCollough

11

161

RB

Asa Martin

McCollough

11

162

WR

Thomas Hennigan

Froyd

11

163

RB

Sean Tyler

Froton

11

164

TE

Zack Kuntz

DiSalvo

11

165

QB

Gunnar Watson

Capozzi

11

166

TE

Reed Tyler

Crawford

11

167

WR

Ryan O'Keefe

Bainbridge

11

168

WR

KeSean Carter

Bogman

11

169

RB

John Gentry

Brandt

11

170

QB

Justin Tomlin

Allen

11

171

QB

N'Kosi Perry

Nystrom

11

172

RB

Kylan Watkins

Johnson

11

173

QB

Rocky Lombardi

Bell

11

174

RB

Jaylon Bester

Downey

11

175

RB

Emani Bailey

Francis

11

176

RB

Nate Noel

Hall

12

177

RB

Bobby Cole

Hall

12

178

RB

Anthony Williams Jr.

Francis

12

179

WR

Lon'kevious McFadden

Downey

12

180

QB

Jonah Johnson

Bell

12

181

WR

Josh Johnson

Johnson

12

182

RB

Juwaun Price

Nystrom

12

183

RB

Malcolm Davidson

Allen

12

184

QB

Sean Chambers

Brandt

12

185

WR

DJ Stubbs

Bogman

12

186

QB

Luke Anthony

Bainbridge

12

187

RB

Keaton Mitchell

Crawford

12

188

QB

Dominique Anthony

Capozzi

12

189

WR

Trea Shropshire

DiSalvo

12

190

RB

Sheldon Evans

Froton

12

191

QB

Desmond Trotter

Froyd

12

192

QB

Tyhier Tyler

McCollough

13

193

RB

Ta'Zhawn Henry

McCollough

13

194

WR

Smoke Harris

Froyd

13

195

QB

Tyler Johnston III

Froton

13

196

WR

Corey Gammage

DiSalvo

13

197

QB

Taylor Powell

Capozzi

13

198

RB

Kadyn Roach

Crawford

13

199

RB

DeAndre Torrey

Bainbridge

13

200

QB

Justin Rogers

Bogman

13

201

WR

Kyle Williams

Brandt

13

202

RB

Shermari Jones

Allen

13

203

QB

Kurtis Rourke

Nystrom

13

204

RB

Andrew Van Buren

Johnson

13

205

WR

Dominic Gicinto

Bell

13

206

QB

Kyle Vantrease

Downey

13

207

RB

Deneric Prince

Francis

13

208

QB

Rhett Rodriguez

Hall

14

209

QB

Doug Brumfield

Hall

14

210

RB

Daetrich Harrington

Francis

14

211

RB

Logan Wright

Downey

14

212

RB

Isaiah Bowser

Bell

14

213

WR

JuanCarlos Santana

Johnson

14

214

QB

Armani Rogers

Nystrom

14

215

QB

Todd Centeio

Allen

14

216

WR

CT Thomas

Brandt

14

217

TE

Johnny Huntley

Bogman

14

218

QB

Gavin Hardison

Bainbridge

14

219

WR

Mitchell Tinsley

Crawford

14

220

WR

Justin Garrett

Capozzi

14

221

WR

Tommy Bush

DiSalvo

14

222

WR

Javon Ivory

Froton

14

223

RB

Devonte Lee

Froyd

14

224

WR

Tory Horton

McCollough

15

225

RB

Marcel Murray

McCollough

15

226

RB

Israel Tucker

Froyd

15

227

WR

Jordan Johnson

Froton

15

228

RB

Aran Mohamad-Ali

DiSalvo

15

229

WR

Javen Banks

Capozzi

15

230

QB

Lucas Johnson

Crawford

15

231

WR

Alec Pierce

Bainbridge

15

232

WR

Jalen Wayne

Bogman

15

233

TE

Jay Rose

Brandt

15

234

WR

Kyren Lacy

Allen

15

235

RB

Brian Battie

Nystrom

15

236

RB

La'Damian Webb

Johnson

15

237

QB

Preston Stone

Bell

15

238

RB

Trey Smith

Downey

15

239

QB

Andrew Peasley

Francis

15

240

RB

Isaac Ruoss

Hall

16

241

WR

Bryce Mitchell

Hall

16

242

TE

Rivaldo Fairweather

Francis

16

243

WR

Mac Hippenhammer

Downey

16

244

WR

Michael Young Jr.

Bell

16

245

TE

Tyrick James

Johnson

16

246

WR

Jermaine Braddock

Nystrom

16

247

WR

Kevin Shaa

Allen

16

248

TE

Jack Coldiron

Brandt

16

249

TE

Jason Pirtle

Bogman

16

250

RB

Jakobi Buchanan

Bainbridge

16

251

WR

Demario Douglas

Crawford

16

252

RB

RJ Harvey

Capozzi

16

253

TE

Micah Huff

DiSalvo

16

254

WR

Caullin Lacy

Froton

16

255

RB

Chaton Mobley

Froyd

16

256

QB

Jack Sears

McCollough

17

257

RB

Darius Boone Jr.

McCollough

17

258

QB

Nick Tronti

Froyd

17

259

WR

Brandon Johnson

Froton

17

260

WR

Dante Cephas

DiSalvo

17

261

WR

Jake Bailey

Capozzi

17

262

QB

Christian Anderson

Crawford

17

263

TE

Ryan Luehrman

Bainbridge

17

264

QB

Haaziq Daniels

Bogman

17

265

RB

will jones

Brandt

17

266

WR

Keric Wheatfall

Allen

17

267

WR

Shemar Thornton

Nystrom

17

268

RB

Johnnie Lang Jr.

Johnson

17

269

RB

O'Maury Samuels

Bell

17

270

QB

Marquis Spiker

Downey

17

271

WR

Tez Johnson

Francis

17

272

TE

Noah Bean

Hall

18

273

WR

Josh Kelly

Hall

18

274

WR

Keshunn Abram

Francis

18

275

RB

Gerald Green

Downey

18

276

WR

Nate Craig-Myers

Bell

18

277

QB

Cade Fortin

Johnson

18

278

WR

Aaron Moore

Nystrom

18

279

WR

Jordan Kress

Allen

18

280

WR

TJ Chase

Brandt

18

281

QB

Peter Parrish

Bogman

18

282

WR

Isiah Cox

Bainbridge

18

283

TE

Hayden Pittman

Crawford

18

284

RB

B.J. Smith

Capozzi

18

285

QB

Tai Lavatai

DiSalvo

18

286

RB

Jacob Kibodi

Froton

18

287

WR

Randle Jones

Froyd

18

288

WR

Josh Sterns

McCollough

19

289

QB

Johnathan Bennett

McCollough

19

290

RB

Tucker Gregg

Froyd

19

291

RB

Knowledge McDaniel

Froton

19

292

RB

CJ Beasley

DiSalvo

19

293

RB

Dae Dae Hunter

Capozzi

19

294

WR

Omarion Dollison

Crawford

19

295

RB

Rasheen Ali

Bainbridge

19

296

WR

Sam Crawford Jr.

Bogman

19

297

RB

Micah Kelly

Brandt

19

298

WR

Cameron Dollar

Allen

19

299

QB

Max Bortenschlager

Nystrom

19

300

WR

Shedro Louis

Johnson

19

301

WR

Dallas Dixon

Bell

19

302

TE

Neal Johnson

Downey

19

303

RB

TJ McDaniel

Francis

19

304

WR

Marcus Rogers

Hall

20

305

RB

Blake Watson

Hall

20

306

TE

Sterling Palmer

Francis

20

307

RB

Anthony Adkins

Downey

20

308

RB

Greg McCrae

Bell

20

309

WR

Justin Lockhart

Johnson

20

310

RB

Ron Cook Jr.

Nystrom

20

311

WR

JaCorey Sullivan

Allen

20

312

RB

Tye Evans

Brandt

20

313

RB

Iverson Clement

Bogman

20

314

WR

Xavier Weaver

Bainbridge

20

315

RB

Jahmyl Jeter

Crawford

20

316

RB

Kelley Joiner

Capozzi

20

317

WR

Brandon Lewis

DiSalvo

20

318

RB

Xavier Williams

Froton

20

319

WR

CJ Windham

Froyd

20

320

TE

Bryson Cannon

McCollough

21

321

WR

Bryce Miller

McCollough

21

322

RB

Kairee Robinson

Froyd

21

323

WR

Danzel McKinley-Lewis

Froton

21

324

QB

Kato Nelson

DiSalvo

21

325

TE

Henry Pearson

Capozzi

21

326

WR

Melquan Stovall

Crawford

21

327

RB

Kay'Ron Adams

Bainbridge

21

328

QB

Colby Suits

Bogman

21

329

WR

Octavius Evans

Brandt

21

330

QB

Sam Kenerson

Allen

21

331

RB

Adam Cofield

Nystrom

21

332

WR

Tyrell Shavers

Johnson

21

333

RB

Lincoln Pare

Bell

21

334

WR

Malik Jackson

Downey

21

335

QB

Collin Schlee

Francis

21

336

RB

O'Shaan Allison

Hall

22

337

WR

Isaiah Graham

Hall

22

338

TE

Juan Rodriguez

Francis

22

339

WR

Phat Watts

Downey

22

340

RB

Mulbah Car

Bell

22

341

RB

Jermaine Brown Jr.

Johnson

22

342

RB

Jakairi Moses

Nystrom

22

343

WR

Kareem Walker

Allen

22

344

TE

Kyle Patterson

Brandt

22

345

RB

Ellis Merriweather

Bogman

22

346

TE

David Martin-Robinson

Bainbridge

22

347

RB

A'Jon Vivens

Crawford

22

348

RB

Chance Bell

Capozzi

22

349

RB

Charles Norman

DiSalvo

22

350

WR

Jerjuan Newton

Froton

22

351

RB

James Charles

Froyd

22

352

RB

Jaxson Kincaide

McCollough

23

353

WR

Zane Pope

McCollough

23

354

RB

Wesley Kennedy III

Froyd

23

355

TE

Taylor Thompson

Froton

23

356

RB

Terry Wilkins

DiSalvo

23

357

WR

Jesse Matthews

Capozzi

23

358

WR

Peter LeBlanc

Crawford

23

359

WR

Talik Keaton

Bainbridge

23

360

RB

Kaegun Williams

Bogman

23

361

WR

Noah Frith

Brandt

23

362

WR

Te'vailance Hunt

Allen

23

363

WR

Craig Burt Jr.

Nystrom

23

364

WR

Jalen Williams

Johnson

23

365

TE

Leonard Taylor

Bell

23

366

WR

Trevis Graham Jr.

Downey

23

367

QB

Boone Abbott

Francis

23

368

QB

Levi Williams

Hall

24

369

TE

Mitchell Brinkman

Hall

24

370

RB

Juma Otoviano

Francis

24

371

RB

Tyre Shelton

Downey

24

372

TE

Aaron Hackett

Bell

24

373

RB

Tyrell Robinson

Johnson

24

374

TE

Zaire Mitchell

Nystrom

24

375

RB

Chance Warren

Allen

24

376

RB

Dylan McDuffie

Brandt

24

377

RB

Quardraiz Wadley

Bogman

24

378

RB

Tyson Riley

Bainbridge

24

379

RB

Tayvon Ruley

Crawford

24

380

QB

Evan Prater

Capozzi

24

381

RB

Markavun Brownlee

DiSalvo

24

382

QB

Dylan Hopkins

Froton

24

383

QB

Matt McDonald

Froyd

24

384

WR

Jalen Virgil

McCollough

25

385

RB

Tre Siggers

McCollough

25

386

QB

Mason Garcia

Froyd

25

387

QB

Jarren Williams

Froton

25

388

WR

Tray Pettway

DiSalvo

25

389

WR

Jaivian Lofton

Capozzi

25

390

QB

Braylon Braxton

Crawford

25

391

WR

Loronzo Thompson

Bainbridge

25

392

RB

Jordan Wilmore

Bogman

25

393

QB

Bryson Lucero

Brandt

25

394

TE

Josiah Johnson

Allen

25

395

RB

Elijah Davis

Nystrom

25

396

TE

Gerrit Prince

Johnson

25

397

WR

CJ Daniels

Bell

25

398

WR

Andrew Erickson

Downey

25

399

QB

Jiya Wright

Francis

25

400

WR

Kameron Brown

Hall

26

401

WR

Jovany Ruiz

Hall

26

402

WR

Tyrese Chambers

Francis

26

403

RB

Bryan Bradford

Downey

26

404

WR

Caleb Johnson

Bell

26

405

RB

Jamontez Woods

Johnson

26

406

TE

Carson Terrell

Nystrom

26

407

TE

Lincoln Sefcik

Allen

26

408

WR

Dylan Drummond

Brandt

26

409

TE

Thomas Odukoya

Bogman

26

410

TE

Christian Sims

Bainbridge

26

411

RB

Darius Maberry

Crawford

26

412

WR

Jalen McGaughy

Capozzi

26

413

WR

Jermaine Johnson Jr.

DiSalvo

26

414

RB

Cyrus Habibi-Likio

Froton

26

415

TE

Zac Lefebvre

Froyd

26

416

WR

Devin Maddox

McCollough

Brady McCollough | Los Angeles Times | @BradyMcCollough

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

1

Malik Willis

QB

Liberty

2

32

Jerome Ford

RB

Cincinnati

3

33

Jaivon Heiligh

WR

CCU

4

64

Drew Plitt

QB

Ball St

5

65

Danny Gray

WR

SMU

6

96

C.J. Johnson

WR

ECU

7

97

Marcus Williams Jr.

RB

LTU

8

128

Derrick Deese Jr.

TE

SJSU

9

129

Isaiah Winstead

WR

Toledo

10

160

Darriel Mack Jr.

QB

ODU

11

161

Asa Martin

RB

Memphis

12

192

Tyhier Tyler

QB

Army

13

193

Ta'Zhawn Henry

RB

Houston

14

224

Tory Horton

WR

Nevada

15

225

Marcel Murray

RB

Arky St

16

256

Jack Sears

QB

Boise St

17

257

Darius Boone Jr.

RB

EMU

18

288

Josh Sterns

WR

WKU

19

289

Johnathan Bennett

QB

Liberty

20

320

Bryson Cannon

TE

EMU

21

321

Bryce Miller

WR

USF

22

352

Jaxson Kincaide

RB

WMU

23

353

Zane Pope

WR

Fresno St

24

384

Jalen Virgil

WR

Appy St

25

385

Tre Siggers

RB

SMU

26

416

Devin Maddox

WR

Toledo

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

When I saw that I had lucked into the first pick in the draft and was going to be able to build my team around a ridiculous fantasy player like Malik Willis, my goal for the rest of the draft was basically not to squander that gift. I wanted to trend toward proven players, not projections, so then of course when the last pick of round two came up and Jerome Ford was still available, I drafted a projection (albeit one with pretty clear upside in the Cincinnati offense). Luckily I was able to back that up with Jaivon Heiligh, more of a proven commodity, and so felt very good about QB1, RB1 and WR1.

I like my running backs but worry about the transfer RBs — Ford, Marcus Williams Jr., Asa Martin, Ta’Zhawn Henry — not panning out as I expect. I also worry about my quarterbacks after Willis and Drew Plitt; I’m going to need at least one of Darriel Mack Jr., Tyhier Tyler or Jack Sears to emerge as their team’s QB1.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I really like Martin’s potential to blow up this season after showing some real flashes at the end of 2020. I wish I could go back to the Marcus Williams Jr. pick after the announcement of Vanderbilt transfer Keyon Henry-Brooks joining Louisiana Tech.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Kevin Marks Jr. falling to Thor Nystrom in the middle of the second round was pretty shocking to me even within the context of teams choosing to overvalue the QB spot early in this 16-team, 2-QB format.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Sheldon Evans from Marshall. I had him locked and loaded only to see him go two picks before me.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like Eric Froton’s squad a lot. Maybe that’s just because I love the MAC and his first five picks are all sure to put up numbers in that league. Going to make for a lot of fun Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Chris Crawford | NBC Sports Edge | @Crawford_MILB

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

6

Sincere McCormick

RB

UTSA

2

27

Bailey Zappe

QB

WKU

3

38

Tyler Snead

WR

ECU

4

59

Kimani Vidal

RB

Troy

5

70

Sean Dykes

TE

Memphis

6

91

Jarrin Pierce

WR

MTSU

7

102

Duece Watts

WR

Tulane

8

123

Brady McBride

QB

Texas St

9

134

J.D. King

RB

GSouthern

10

155

Cameron Ross

WR

UConn

11

166

Reed Tyler

TE

Arky St

12

187

Keaton Mitchell

RB

ECU

13

198

Kadyn Roach

RB

ULM

14

219

Mitchell Tinsley

WR

WKU

15

230

Lucas Johnson

QB

SDSU

16

251

Demario Douglas

WR

Liberty

17

262

Christian Anderson

QB

Army

18

283

Hayden Pittman

TE

UAB

19

294

Omarion Dollison

WR

USF

20

315

Jahmyl Jeter

RB

Texas St

21

326

Melquan Stovall

WR

Nevada

22

347

A'Jon Vivens

RB

CSU

23

358

Peter LeBlanc

WR

ULL

24

379

Tayvon Ruley

RB

Temple

25

390

Braylon Braxton

QB

Tulane

26

411

Darius Maberry

RB

USM

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was thrilled to get McCormick with my first pick. I totally get taking a quarterback in a league where we do two with that first pick, I do, but McCormick was a 1,500 yard rusher in 11 games and also was able to add 20 catches, and I think he's going to be more involved for the Roadrunners in that regard next year. He was pretty clearly the best running back available in this group.

I think I might have reached a couple rounds later in Snead, however. I like the floor, but there were probably other options with more upside. Not an outrageous reach, but I probably could have done better.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Romeo Doubs in round two. I think Doubs might have been the steal of the entire draft. He was a 1,000 yard receiver last year, and I think he'll hit that mark with ease next year and has the size to be a major playmaker in the red zone. Really good pick.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I'll selfishly go with Mitchell Tinsley of WKU. Tinsley had a solid 43 catches last year, and I love the upgrade at quarterback with Bailey Zappe -- selfishly again, since I drafted Zappe in the second round. I expect more catches, and while he doesn't appear to be a huge YPC guy, I think he can be a starter going forward.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Really like what Greg Brandt did. He's loaded at WR with Khalil Shakur, Kalil Pimpleton and Nathaniel Dell -- among others -- he has a QB1 in Kaleb Eleby and he has some talent at RB and TE, as well. Nice job, Greg.

Crissy Froyd | Sports Illustrated | @Crissy_Froyd

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

2

Carson Strong

QB

Nevada

2

31

Romeo Doubs

WR

Nevada

3

34

Camerun Peoples

RB

Appy St

4

63

Brock Sturges

RB

Texas St

5

66

Levi Lewis

QB

ULL

6

95

Joshua Cephus

WR

UTSA

7

98

Reggie Todd

WR

Troy

8

127

Roger Carter

TE

Georgia St

9

130

Christian Trahan

TE

Houston

10

159

Joshua Mack

RB

Liberty

11

162

Thomas Hennigan

WR

Appy St

12

191

Desmond Trotter

QB

SAlabama

13

194

Smoke Harris

WR

LTU

14

223

Devonte Lee

RB

Nevada

15

226

Israel Tucker

RB

LTU

16

255

Chaton Mobley

RB

MTSU

17

258

Nick Tronti

QB

FAU

18

287

Randle Jones

WR

Temple

19

290

Tucker Gregg

RB

Georgia St

20

319

CJ Windham

WR

MTSU

21

322

Kairee Robinson

RB

SJSU

22

351

James Charles

RB

FAU

23

354

Wesley Kennedy III

RB

GSouthern

24

383

Matt McDonald

QB

BGSU

25

386

Mason Garcia

QB

ECU

26

415

Zac Lefebvre

TE

WKU

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I definitely went best player available for the most part, though with how this year's quarterback class is structured, I definitely wanted to go quarterback first and make sure I had a solid stable of passers. After that, it was a mix between whoever is best on the board and who I anticipate will be sneaky good that someone picking after me may also think is sneaky good... I feel like this is a well-balanced team with a lot of sleepers within it.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My two favorite picks come down to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and his wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Tremendous upside for both, and you get the sense that Nevada has all the pieces in place to push for a Mountain West title this year. Strong is someone I've been high on since before most people started talking about him, and I think he'll easily be first-round prospect in the next draft. The Mason Garcia pick could have definitely gone to a different player, but we'll see how much he's needed at all down the road.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

That would have to be UTSA running back Sincere McCormick or Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall is one of those small-school quarterbacks I've had my eye on that I think is making a name for himself and can get a lot down both on the pass and on the ground. I certainly wouldn't have minded having him as a second quarterback, but am not surprised he was off the board at that point. McCormick was the Texas College Player of the Year for a reason, and is poised for another big year as UTSA returns all five of its starters on the offensive line.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Of these guys, maybe we could see LA Tech wide receiver Smoke Harris become a regular starter. He's only 5-foot-6, so he doesn't have the height factor working for him, which may initially put people off. Harris has been effective as only a sophomore in 2020, leading the team in receptions with 39 catches for 304 total yards and four touchdowns.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I would probably have to go with Eric Froton's team. As a quarterback analyst, Dustin Crum is another lesser-known quarterback I think could gain a lot more national relevancy this season -- and I think he knows it based on his decision to not declare for the draft earlier this year. There's also a decent corps of running backs between guys like Bryant Koback, La'Darius Jefferson and Kobe Lewis taken in the earlier rounds. You have to love the Nevada wide receiver in there with the Elijah Cooks pick.

Eric Froton | NBC Sports Edge | @CFFroton

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

3

Dustin Crum

QB

Kent St

2

30

Justin Hall

WR

Ball St

3

35

Bryant Koback

RB

Toledo

4

62

La'Darius Jefferson

RB

WMU

5

67

Kobe Lewis

RB

CMU

6

94

Grant Calcaterra

TE

SMU

7

99

Elijah Cooks

WR

Nevada

8

126

Jason Brownlee

WR

USM

9

131

Logan Bonner

QB

Utah St

10

158

Bailey Hockman

QB

MTSU

11

163

Sean Tyler

RB

WMU

12

190

Sheldon Evans

RB

Marshall

13

195

Tyler Johnston III

QB

UAB

14

222

Javon Ivory

WR

Memphis

15

227

Jordan Johnson

WR

UCF

16

254

Caullin Lacy

WR

SAlabama

17

259

Brandon Johnson

WR

UCF

18

286

Jacob Kibodi

RB

ULL

19

291

Knowledge McDaniel

RB

Marshall

20

318

Xavier Williams

RB

Kent St

21

323

Danzel McKinley-Lewis

WR

Toledo

22

350

Jerjuan Newton

WR

Toledo

23

355

Taylor Thompson

TE

Charlotte

24

382

Dylan Hopkins

QB

UAB

25

387

Jarren Williams

QB

USF

26

414

Cyrus Habibi-Likio

RB

Boise St

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy, which I felt I implemented with reasonable success, was to try and acquire an “Ace” QB1 since the Group of Five quarterback landscape was less established than the Power Five. I also wanted to secure four solid quarterback situations to give me multiple shots at scoring each week. There are 64 Group of Five programs to choose from and with around 20 of them currently dealing with unsettled depth charts, ineffective offenses or both, you have 16 teams vying for roughly 45 solid starting quarterback positions. Target quarterbacks who are in offenses projected to throw for at least 270 yards per game, since the scoring is juiced toward passing more than other traditional CFF leagues with passing touchdowns being five points and one point being allotted per 20 passing yards. Grabbing a good tight end was imperative for the same reasons of positional scarcity. I only view there being six top-tier G5 tight ends before you’re losing ground in one of the nine allotted starting positions each week. Attack high scoring offenses at running back and wide receiver when stockpiling depth since there is a greater opportunity for end zone appearances.

I was happy with my quarterback and running back rooms along with acquiring two tight ends I really wanted, with 23rd round tight end Taylor Thompson, TE, Charlotte sporting a strong 12.11% dominator rating last year which ranked third in the 2023 class behind only five-star recruits Michael Mayer, ND and Arik Gilbert, Georgia. I expect more to come from the fledgling pass catching option with an experienced QB delivering him the ball. My main concern is wide receiver depth, as I took two shots each at the UCF and Toledo wide receiver corps’ so if those situations don’t pan out I could be left short-staffed there.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I waited on wide receiver after selecting Justin Hall, so getting Elijah Cooks and Jason Brownlee in the 7th and 8th rounds was a nice way to round out my top three wideouts. I also think Javon Ivory, WR, Memphis in the 14th round is going to be an important selection for my team’s fortunes since he is in line to receive Tahj Washington’s vacated targets. Lastly, Jerjuan Newton, WR, Toledo is a player I haven’t heard talked about anywhere, but he broke 11 tackles in 15 receptions which is outrageous elusiveness from the second-year freshman. Expect to see more plays drawn up to accentuate Newton’s fast-twitch skillset.

Which do you regret?

I might have been able to hold off on Sean Tyler, RB, WMU in Round 11, but because I had Jefferson, I felt it was important to secure the two big play running backs who tend to take turns having big games in a big time offense. I love KeSean Carter and possibly should have selected him there instead.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I wanted Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State at the end of the 6th round, but Joe “Bot” Capozzi took him two picks before me, so I had to settle on another quality option in Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU who takes over for NFL Draft pick Kylen Granson.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Joe DiSalvo taking Trea Shropshire, WR, UAB the pick before me in the 12th was a nice selection, as was Brady McCollough taking Tory Horton, WR, Nevada in the 14th. Honorable Mention to Joe “Bot” Capozzi managing to snag Austin Kendall, QB, La Tech in the 12th shortly after his transfer news broke.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The three most complete rosters are Mike Bainbridge, Greg Brandt and Scott Bell.

Greg Brandt | Devy Watch | @devywarehouse

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

9

Khalil Shakir

WR

Boise St

2

24

Kaleb Eleby

QB

WMU

3

41

D'Vonte Price

RB

FIU

4

56

Kalil Pimpleton

WR

CMU

5

73

Isaiah Hamilton

WR

SJSU

6

88

Nathaniel Dell

WR

Houston

7

105

Terion Stewart

RB

BGSU

8

120

Grant Gunnell

QB

Memphis

9

137

Hank Bachmeier

QB

Boise St

10

152

Shamari Brooks

RB

Tulane

11

169

John Gentry

RB

Utah St

12

184

Sean Chambers

QB

Wyoming

13

201

Kyle Williams

WR

UNLV

14

216

CT Thomas

WR

Boise St

15

233

Jay Rose

TE

UConn

16

248

Jack Coldiron

TE

Miami OH

17

265

will jones

RB

Ball St

18

280

TJ Chase

WR

FAU

19

297

Micah Kelly

RB

Toledo

20

312

Tye Evans

RB

Ball St

21

329

Octavius Evans

WR

Boise St

22

344

Kyle Patterson

TE

Air Force

23

361

Noah Frith

WR

Liberty

24

376

Dylan McDuffie

RB

Buffalo

25

393

Bryson Lucero

QB

UAB

26

408

Dylan Drummond

WR

EMU

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

In a deep G5 only league like this one I didn't really come into the draft with a predetermined strategy. I just wanted to let the value drop to me and take the best players available. I really dislike my tight end room. I waited too long to grab my first one. By the time I started looking at tight ends it was too late and I just punted at the position. Outside of D'Vonte Price my running back room is weaker than I'd hoped. I love my receivers , I was able to snag. Khalil Shakir at 9th overall, that felt like a steal. Then adding Kalil Pimpleton, Isaiah Hamilton, and Nathaniel Dell was a great addition to Shakir.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

My two favorite picks were Khalil Shakir and Kaleb Eleby. I'm expecting Shakir to be in line for a monster 2021. Grabbing Eleby was a pre draft goal of mine. I'm expecting Eleby to have a Zach Wilson-like rise this Fall. Not being able to stack Eleby with a Skyy Moore or Jaylen Hall was a bit upsetting. Both went just a few picks before I was able to draft them.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I doubled up on the Ball State running back room grabbing will jones and Tye Evans. If one of the Cards backs are able to gain full control of the backfield they should develop into a every week starter. Bending the rules a bit but my 11th rounder in John Gentry has every week starter potential as well. He's a premiere pass catching back with some big play potential.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Mike Bainbridge and Kyle Francis both snagged a number of my targets. I loved Mike's start of Grayson McCall, Calvin Turner, and a few rounds later Skyy Moore. He followed that up with securing the North Texas backfield with Oscar Adaway and DeAndre Torrey. Francis started off hot with Corey Rucker, Dante Wright, and Destin Coates, all three being early round targets for myself. He snagged some sneaky value in the mid-rounds with Harrison Waylee, Anthony Williams Jr., and Jared Smart.

Joe DiSalvo | The CFF Site | @thecffsite

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

4

Desmond Ridder

QB

Cincinnati

2

29

Greg Bell

RB

SDSU

3

36

George Holani

RB

Boise St

4

61

Yo'Heinz Tyler

WR

Ball St

5

68

Charles Williams

RB

UNLV

6

93

D'Wan Mathis

QB

Temple

7

100

Kevin Mensah

RB

UConn

8

125

Ben Retzlaff

WR

WKU

9

132

Jace Ruder

QB

UNT

10

157

Xavier Arline

QB

Navy

11

164

Zack Kuntz

TE

ODU

12

189

Trea Shropshire

WR

UAB

13

196

Corey Gammage

WR

Marshall

14

221

Tommy Bush

WR

UNT

15

228

Aran Mohamad-Ali

RB

MTSU

16

253

Micah Huff

TE

NIU

17

260

Dante Cephas

WR

Kent St

18

285

Tai Lavatai

QB

Navy

19

292

CJ Beasley

RB

CCU

20

317

Brandon Lewis

WR

Air Force

21

324

Kato Nelson

QB

Akron

22

349

Charles Norman

RB

ULM

23

356

Terry Wilkins

RB

MTSU

24

381

Markavun Brownlee

RB

Ball St

25

388

Tray Pettway

WR

UMass

26

413

Jermaine Johnson Jr.

WR

UMass

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Given the depth of the leagues (16 owners, 26 roster spots) and starting best ball lineup requirements (2-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), my strategy was to prioritize QB and RB. Over the course of the season, high-end consistent fantasy production at those positions will keep your team in contention. From there, the challenge would be to find value at WR and TE after the foundation of my team was established. I was attempting to select QBs with my first two picks (Desmond Ridder - Rd 1), but after Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe was scooped up two picks prior to my second round selection, I pivoted, and selected RBs with three of my next four picks. As a reference, Zappe was the 14th QB selected through the first 27 picks of the draft, and at that point, the value was at RB.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick(s) had to be selecting the Navy QBs in rounds 10 & 18. My attempt to lock up two top QBs early failed, but I feel as if I accomplished my goal by cornering the market on Navy QBs. Historically, Navy QBs can be valuable fantasy commodities, and if we knew whether or not Xavier Arline or Tai Lavatai was a lock to start, they would probably be listed as a preseason Top 20-25 fantasy QB, assuming the Midshipmen will have a bounce-back year. So, I had no hesitation in deciding to invest two of my 26 picks in the most important piece of the Navy option offense.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Mike Bainbridge’s selection of Grant Wells in round 8 made me most jealous. After hearing OC Tim Cramsey say that the Thundering Herd offense will be more vertical in 2021, I think we are undervaluing the Marshall offense this year and I wasn’t waiting any longer to grab Wells, but with G5 QBs becoming slim, Mike beat me to the punch three picks prior to my eighth round selection.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Whenever you’re participating in a slow draft, particularly this time of year (early July), player news can break at any moment. Well, early in Day 3 of the draft, and five minutes after Mike Bainbridge selected Louisiana Tech QB Luke Anthony, news broke that former WVU QB Austin Kendall announced his commitment to La Tech. Joe Capozzi wasted little time in selecting Kendall two picks and about 15 minutes later. Since spring, I’ve felt that Skip Holtz would go out and find another quarterback to lead Bulldogs offense, and it seems Kendall will be that guy. I don’t expect Kendall to be a top fantasy QB in 2021, but in this format he’s a nice addition as a QB3.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The unique format of 16 owners in a G5-only league makes it tough to fall in love with any one particular team, even your own, but there are some roster builds that I like. No doubt the hidden gems selected in the second half of the draft will likely be the difference makers, but in evaluating the teams, I focus on the foundation established through the first 10-12 picks.

I like what Eric Froton did through 5 rounds. If he can get consistent production from his QB2--he selected Kent State's Dustin Crum in Rd 1-- and can get some WR consistency, he’ll be a contender.

I like the balance of Thor’s roster. If Teon Dollard’s off-field problems do not derail his season and Tyjae Spears returns to his pre-injury 2020 form, his team will be in contention.

Since I prefer getting top QBs early in this format, I really like what Scott Bell did by securing two QBs (Hutchinson-EMU and Mordecai-SMU) with his first two picks. Then, he added two quality RBs in David Bailey and Lew Nichols, before rounding out his first seven picks with WRs Hassan Beydoun, Jadan Blue, and Jaylen Hall. Beydoun and Blue are solid selections in this PPR format.

Kyle Francis | Devy Watch | @franchisekf

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

15

Chevan Cordeiro

QB

Hawaii

2

18

Corey Rucker

WR

Arky St

3

47

Dante Wright

WR

CSU

4

50

Destin Coates

RB

Georgia St

5

79

Austin Aune

QB

UNT

6

82

Deven Thompkins

WR

Utah St

7

111

Khalan Griffin

RB

Rice

8

114

Jared Smart

WR

Hawaii

9

143

Daniel Bellinger

TE

SDSU

10

146

Harrison Waylee

RB

NIU

11

175

Emani Bailey

RB

ULL

12

178

Anthony Williams Jr.

RB

Akron

13

207

Deneric Prince

RB

Tulane

14

210

Daetrich Harrington

RB

Appy St

15

239

Andrew Peasley

QB

Utah St

16

242

Rivaldo Fairweather

TE

FIU

17

271

Tez Johnson

WR

Troy

18

274

Keshunn Abram

WR

Kent St

19

303

TJ McDaniel

RB

SMU

20

306

Sterling Palmer

TE

FIU

21

335

Collin Schlee

QB

Kent St

22

338

Juan Rodriguez

TE

Fresno St

23

367

Boone Abbott

QB

Hawaii

24

370

Juma Otoviano

RB

Rice

25

399

Jiya Wright

QB

ULM

26

402

Tyrese Chambers

WR

FIU

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I knew that I needed to use an early pick on a quarterback. A sixteen-team league where you start two quarterbacks with a half-full player pool creates many scarcity issues at that position. I was able to land my QB6 (in this format), Hawaii's Chevan Cordeiro, as the QB10 off the board. I followed that up with my WR4, Arkansas State's Corey Rucker, as the draft's WR4. I was planning to take his QB, Layne Hatcher, with my third pick, but Thor Nystrom grabbed him four picks before it was my turn. I felt like there was a tier break at QB after that, so I went with my perceived value in Colorado State WR Dante Wright and Georgia State RB Destin Coates. My fifth pick was North Texas QB, Austin Aune. He's a risky guy to carry as a QB2, but his upside is also higher than probably all but five-to-ten quarterbacks in this draft, and I got him as the QB22.

From there, I knew that TE was the other position that was going to dry up fast if you wanted a stud. I waited slightly too long, and I ended up with a room with immense potential but more risk than I prefer to assume. I built my RB room similar to how many savvy, high-volume NFL best-ball players construct their rosters. That typically consists of one or two reliable backs and then a smattering of high-value backups and backs in dogfights for their team's RB1 mantle.

I feel good about my WR room. If Utah State WR Deven Thompkins continues his torrid run from this spring, I'll be in good shape. The new staff came from Arkansas State, and we saw a guy surpass 1,000 receiving yards every season. My two most important players to determining my ceiling likely both play for Utah State - the aforementioned Thompkins and his dual-threat air raid QB in Andrew Peasley. He will have to beat out an Arkansas State transfer that has familiarity with the staff. I believe he should win the job, but it's going to be hotly contested. If I hit on both of those guys, I may be a contender.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I will give Rice's Khalan Griffin as the RB37 and Hawaii's Jared Smart as the WR42. I believe both players possess 1,000-yard potential, and I nabbed them in the seventh and eighth rounds. I regret not taking one more quarterback in the late rounds that are a favorite to start for their team. While most of their ceilings are capped, I'm already straddling a razor-thin line at QB. I could probably have used one safety net that can just grab me at least 15 points a week and avoid getting a bagel at one of my QB spots if someone gets injured. In this format, that could make a big difference. The setup requires an entirely different strategy than my full FBS best-ball leagues. I wasn't thrilled with my draft.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Thor Nystrom getting Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher when I was starting to allow myself to hope gutted me. In truth, most of the third round was painstaking for me. Seeing the running backs, Cam Peoples (App State), Bryant Koback (Toledo), George Holani (Boise State), and D'Vonte Price (FIU) all get snapped up within eight picks was a tough pill to swallow. I'm happy with Destin Coates (Georgia State), but any of those four other backs could have been taken in the first round or two, and I wouldn't have blinked. That's a great quartet.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

QB: Rhett Rodriguez, ULM (QB58, Round 13)

RB: Anthony Williams Jr., Akron (RB58, Round 12)

WR: Kyle Williams, UNLV (WR65, Round 17), Dante Cephas, Kent State (WR87, Round 17), Tez Johnson, Troy (WR91, Round 17)

TE: Jay Rose, UConn (TE18, Round 15), Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU (TE19, Round 16)

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Scott Bell has the most potent QB1-QB2 tandem (Preston Hutchinson - EMU, and Tanner Mordecai - SMU), and that could play a significant factor in this format. I think his first eight picks were collectively the best of any in the draft. I like what Joe DiSalvo did, at RB in particular. No one can match his trio of Greg Bell (SDSU), George Holani (Boise State), and Charles Williams (UNLV). That would be a strong trio in a complete FBS pool. While Scott started fast and furious, I preferred some of Joe's moves in the later rounds, so I'll side with Uncle Joey as my honorable runner-up.

Mike Bainbridge | The CFF Site | @mbainbridgecff

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

7

Grayson McCall

QB

CCU

2

26

Calvin Turner

RB

Hawaii

3

39

Jerreth Sterns

WR

WKU

4

58

Ja'Shaun Poke

WR

Kent St

5

71

Skyy Moore

WR

WMU

6

90

Oscar Adaway III

RB

UNT

7

103

Deion Hankins

RB

UTEP

8

122

Grant Wells

QB

Marshall

9

135

Terry Wilson

QB

New Mexico

10

154

Marquez Cooper

RB

Kent St

11

167

Ryan O'Keefe

WR

UCF

12

186

Luke Anthony

QB

LTU

13

199

DeAndre Torrey

RB

UNT

14

218

Gavin Hardison

QB

UTEP

15

231

Alec Pierce

WR

Cincinnati

16

250

Jakobi Buchanan

RB

Army

17

263

Ryan Luehrman

TE

Ohio

18

282

Isiah Cox

WR

Ohio

19

295

Rasheen Ali

RB

Marshall

20

314

Xavier Weaver

WR

USF

21

327

Kay'Ron Adams

RB

UMass

22

346

David Martin-Robinson

TE

Temple

23

359

Talik Keaton

WR

Marshall

24

378

Tyson Riley

RB

Army

25

391

Loronzo Thompson

WR

UNT

26

410

Christian Sims

TE

BGSU

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With any redraft and bestball formats, I really try and just stay true to my board and follow the rankings. Seek out value any time possible, regardless of how “stacked” a certain position might already be on my roster. And always monitor schedules throughout the draft as you don’t want to get caught up with multiple players having the same bye weeks with no waiver wire being included in the format.

I love the depth on my roster as I was able to locate some productive players in the double-digit rounds such as Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce, Ohio WR Isiah Cox and Army FB Jakobi Buchanan. If there is one position I am not pleased with, it is my tight end group but understandable as I decided it was best to punt the position altogether after missing out on the top options. Rarely is a tight end a true difference maker in College Fantasy Football so I thought it was best to load up on the other skill positions instead.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Let’s start with the easy one…I chose QB Luke Anthony literally five minutes before it was announced on Twitter that former West Virginia transfer Austin Kendall chose Louisiana Tech as his next destination. I blame Kyle Francis for badgering us all the livelong day in our DMs to make a selection as quickly as possible. Either way, probably a wasted pick as I assume Kendall will start from Day 1 for the Bulldogs.

My favorite pick was North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey in Round 13. At the very worst, he is a productive RB2 that provides a handcuff to Oscar Adaway III who I drafted seven rounds earlier. But, there were murmurs during the spring that Torrey could also move to slot receiver this season where UNT is looking to replace last year’s CFF superstar Jaelon Darden. No certainty that happens and Torrey could remain just a backup, but that’s the sort of upside I like targeting later in drafts.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Simply put, Malik Willis. In this type of format, where rosters will be severely limited because of the number of owners and given that we are relegated to just G5 teams, Willis is the only player that can single-handedly win the league for you. Reminds me of when I had Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in the NBC Sports Edge 50-teamer league. My roster was hot garbage admittedly but was able to make it through to the playoffs because of Hurts’ ability to get you anywhere between 30 to 60 fantasy points in any given week. Willis is the only player capable of doing so.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Thor was able to land San Jose State’s Jermaine Braddock in Round 16 and that is sensational value for this type of format as a player that enters a pretty cushy situation for fantasy production in 2021. The Spartans lose their top two receivers from a year ago in Bailey Gaither and Tre Walker, leaving behind 129 vacated targets (in just eight games). Slot receiver Isaiah Hamilton is projected to be the WR1 for SJSU next season but even that is no certainty given his disappointing campaign last year where his production dropped significantly, from 43 catches as a freshman to just 13 as a sophomore. Braddock, at this moment in time, is the safest best for WR2 for San Jose State with the potential upside to be the primary target if Hamilton continues his downward trend.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Really love what Scott Bell was able to do with his first nine selections, and could make an argument that is the best starting lineup in the league post-draft. Scott was the only drafter able to land two top-tier QB prospects with his first two selections, and that did not hamstring him from rounding out that starting lineup with what should be some very productive RBs and WRs. Went a bit off the rails from Round 10 on, in my personal opinion, so his depth is questionable, and must hope that his starters remain healthy for much of the year with no waiver wire at our disposal.

Nicholas Allen | CFB Winning Edge | @cfbwinningedge

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

10

Jalen Tolbert

WR

SAlabama

2

23

Cole Turner

TE

Nevada

3

42

Tyrice Richie

WR

NIU

4

55

Jyaire Shorter

WR

UNT

5

74

Luke McCaffrey

QB

Rice

6

87

Jake Bentley

QB

SAlabama

7

106

Brad Roberts

RB

Air Force

8

119

Chris Reynolds

QB

Charlotte

9

138

Keyon Henry-Brooks

RB

LTU

10

151

Tyler Nevens

RB

SJSU

11

170

Justin Tomlin

QB

GSouthern

12

183

Malcolm Davidson

RB

FAU

13

202

Shermari Jones

RB

CCU

14

215

Todd Centeio

QB

CSU

15

234

Kyren Lacy

WR

ULL

16

247

Kevin Shaa

WR

Liberty

17

266

Keric Wheatfall

WR

Fresno St

18

279

Jordan Kress

WR

CSU

19

298

Cameron Dollar

WR

Charlotte

20

311

JaCorey Sullivan

WR

CMU

21

330

Sam Kenerson

QB

GSouthern

22

343

Kareem Walker

WR

SAlabama

23

362

Te'vailance Hunt

WR

Arky St

24

375

Chance Warren

RB

Navy

25

394

Josiah Johnson

TE

UMass

26

407

Lincoln Sefcik

TE

SAlabama

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I usually take the top player on my board in the first round, regardless of position. With the No. 10 pick and six quarterbacks already off the board, South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert was my highest ranked available player. Because he was often a first or second round pick in many of the bestball drafts I’ve participated in with industry experts, I was pleased. I also thought I would be able to pair him with the Jags’ projected quarterback starter, Jake Bentley, a few rounds later. I then concentrated on pass-catchers in rounds 2-4. Looking back, I’m not sure it was the smartest strategy, but it was implemented.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

My running backs. I didn’t take my first running back until the seventh round, and of the six I eventually drafted, none are surefire producers. I’m probably going to have to get very lucky at the position to have a chance to win.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I often get some flak for drafting Nevada tight end Cole Turner as early as I do because the position is deep this year, and I probably reached for him in the second round this time. Nevertheless, I’d rather draft “my guy” a round too early than lose him altogether.

Turner is my single favorite CFF player this season. He is the perfect blend at tight end: A physically imposing former wide receiver playing in a pass-first system with a good quarterback. The Nevada coaching staff has already proven getting the ball to Turner is a priority, especially in the red zone. I think he’s the No. 1 tight end in CFF nationally, and in this draft, I would probably rank him among the 12-15 wide receivers available. I just couldn’t take the chance he’d be gone by my third-round pick.

Which do you regret?

If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have drafted wide receivers in rounds 3-4. I should have taken a running back or quarterback with one or both of those picks.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I was jealous Sincere McCormick and Grayson McCall made it to picks No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, but knew both were likely to be off the board by my pick anyway. The heartbreaker came in the fifth round when Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis was selected. Lewis is one of my favorite players in CFF this season, and I think he’s in line for a big year running the football with the loss of production at running back for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He’s got a couple of new options at receiver, and the unit is more experienced (and hopefully healthier) than it was in 2020 as well, which should also help his passing numbers.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

UAB wide receiver Trea Shropshire. With Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell no longer available, Shropshire is the projected top target in a Blazers offense that likes to take deep shots. He’s already proven to be a big-play threat, having averaged 22.1 yards per catch last season, and exploded for 180 yards and a touchdown against a tough Marshall defense in the Conference USA Championship Game. I dragged my feet on taking Shropshire earlier, and he was at the top of my queue when he was selected in the 12th.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

If I could swap rosters with anyone, it would probably be Joe DiSalvo, but it’s a close race between he, Mike Bainbridge and Zack Hall. Those three took turns selecting the top player on my board every round.

Raphielle Johnson | NBC Sports Edge | @raphiellej

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

12

Cornelious Brown IV

QB

Georgia St

2

21

Ulysses Bentley IV

RB

SMU

3

44

Zakhari Franklin

WR

UTSA

4

53

Rashee Rice

WR

SMU

5

76

Nick Starkel

QB

SJSU

6

85

Cameron Carroll

RB

Tulane

7

108

Jha'Quan Jackson

WR

Tulane

8

117

Joshua Simon

TE

WKU

9

140

Malik Williams

WR

Appy St

10

149

Calvin Hill

RB

Texas St

11

172

Kylan Watkins

RB

Memphis

12

181

Josh Johnson

WR

Tulane

13

204

Andrew Van Buren

RB

Boise St

14

213

JuanCarlos Santana

WR

Tulane

15

236

La'Damian Webb

RB

Troy

16

245

Tyrick James

TE

Tulane

17

268

Johnnie Lang Jr.

RB

Arky St

18

277

Cade Fortin

QB

USF

19

300

Shedro Louis

WR

Liberty

20

309

Justin Lockhart

WR

Nevada

21

332

Tyrell Shavers

WR

SDSU

22

341

Jermaine Brown Jr.

RB

UAB

23

364

Jalen Williams

WR

ULL

24

373

Tyrell Robinson

RB

Army

25

396

Gerrit Prince

TE

UAB

26

405

Jamontez Woods

RB

Troy

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I wanted to address the quarterback position early, but I was able to wait a little bit in order to get Nick Starkel in the fifth round. For me personally, I think that position can get a bit “tricky” in G5 leagues if you wait too long, especially when we’re starting two quarterbacks.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick was the Cade Fortin pick in the 18th round. He didn’t get to play much last season due to injury, but I like his fit in Jeff Scott’s system. I think he’ll have a good year, thus providing solid value for where I picked him. My least favorite pick Tyrell Robinson. Service academy backs can be tough to rely on fantasy-wise due to the system that they’re playing in. At least that was a late-round pick, though.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Thor grabbing Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle in the 7th round. I know there were a couple tight ends selected earlier, but I think Whyle’s in for a big year catching passes from Desmond Ridder. Went off the board right before my pick in that round.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I think Scott Bell grabbing Mark-Anthony Richards in the 20th round could pay dividends. UCF lost a lot at running back, and while Dillon Gabriel’s going to put the ball in the air plenty, a back (or more) will need to emerge. And I’m hoping that grabbing San Diego St. WR Tyrell Shavers will pay off for me.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I think Crissy did quite well for herself, especially grabbing Carson Strong/Romeo Doubs in the first two rounds. Joe DiSalvo deserves a mention as well, especially with what he was able to do at the running back position in the first five rounds.

Scott Bell | Dallas Morning News | @ScottBellDMN

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

13

Preston Hutchinson

QB

EMU

2

20

Tanner Mordecai

QB

SMU

3

45

David Bailey

RB

CSU

4

52

Lew Nichols III

RB

CMU

5

77

Hassan Beydoun

WR

EMU

6

84

Jadan Blue

WR

Temple

7

109

Jaylen Hall

WR

WMU

8

116

Jordan Myers

TE

Rice

9

141

Shadrick Byrd

RB

Charlotte

10

148

Jacob Sirmon

QB

CMU

11

173

Rocky Lombardi

QB

NIU

12

180

Jonah Johnson

QB

NMSU

13

205

Dominic Gicinto

WR

NMSU

14

212

Isaiah Bowser

RB

UCF

15

237

Preston Stone

QB

SMU

16

244

Michael Young Jr.

WR

Cincinnati

17

269

O'Maury Samuels

RB

NMSU

18

276

Nate Craig-Myers

WR

UCF

19

301

Dallas Dixon

WR

CMU

20

308

Mark-Antony Richards

RB

UCF

21

333

Lincoln Pare

RB

Arky St

22

340

Mulbah Car

RB

Houston

23

365

Leonard Taylor

TE

Cincinnati

24

372

Aaron Hackett

TE

Kent St

25

397

CJ Daniels

WR

Liberty

26

404

Caleb Johnson

WR

UNT

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy entering the draft was to let the league setup dictate a lot of my choices. And while it wasn't always easy to do that, seemingly having to pass on more talented players on multiple occasions, I feel pretty happy with what I walked away with. The biggest area this manifested itself: the quarterback position. In this league (a league where your top 2 QB scores count each week), you have 16 owners and a pool of fewer than 60 teams from Group of 5 conferences. It's a best ball format, so there are no trades or waiver wire options to bail you out in the middle of the season when things go South. And of those roughly 60 teams in the player pool, not all of them have their QB competitions decided yet. So in a league where you're going to have to start 2 QBs every single week, you're looking at each team having an average of ~3 starting QBs on its roster, and that's not counting injuries, lost jobs, etc. Consequently, my top priority was to defend against that and give my team the highest floor at the position with the slimmest margin of error. With that in mind, I knew my first two picks needed to be QB. Drawing the 13th pick out of 16 wasn't ideal, because G5 QB depth is even worse than at the P5 level. I think there's only one elite G5 QB (Malik Willis) and then a second tier of QBs that probably fits in one hand (Dustin Crum, Dillon Gabriel, Carson Strong, Desmond Ridder and Grayson McCall). Those six were all long gone by the time I got to make my first pick. But I'm still happy with the QBs I walked away with (Eastern Michigan's Preston Hutchinson at 13th overall and SMU's Tanner Mordecai at 20th overall) as my cornerstones -- even though it took a lot of discipline to pass up on talented skill players like Xazavian Valladay and Reggie Roberson and Jaylon Robinson and Kevin Marks when I was on the clock for those two opening rounds.

After going QB in the first two rounds, I used the next seven to concentrate on filling out starting slots at the skill positions. But I knew I'd want to lock in other QBs that are set starters for their schools before other owners started emphasizing QB depth, so I used Rounds 10-12 to snatch them off the board. It looked weird to have 5 of my first 12 selections be quarterbacks, and I knew my skill position players would take a bit of a hit as a result, but I think it was a necessary risk in a winner-take-all format. By the time I took my 5th QB in the 12th round, the average owner had 2.8 QBs on their roster. And there weren't many other QBs left in the draft pool that had their starting jobs locked down at their respective schools.

My biggest worry was leaving my team susceptible for injuries or a positional competition not going my way and suddenly needing to sweat out having enough eligible performances each week. That can be a death sentence in a best ball format. So in terms of setting a high floor, I'm happy with how that worked out. I locked in five starting QBs and got protection for the asset I thought warranted it the most in the form of drafting Preston Stone to handcuff Tanner Mordecai at the SMU QB position. That Mustang offense has so many great weapons that I wanted to double down on making sure I have that school's starting QB for the whole season. I don't think there's another team in the league that is as zero-proof at QB as mine is -- at least entering the season. At RB, there are so few true workhorse RBs in the modern college game that I was elated to get David Bailey in the third round. I don't necessarily think Bailey is an elite RB in a vacuum, but I think he'll rival the likes of Sincere McCormick and Xazavian Valladay as having the largest workload/biggest opportunity to collect points as he's reunited with Steve Addazio.

By prioritizing QB early and then taking RB back-to-back picks in the next two rounds, that obviously leads my team with one of the weaker WR groups in the league. So that's my biggest concern. By the time I took my first WR in the 4th round, 14 of the 15 other owners had already selected at least one wideout, and two had already selected multiple WRs. So my goal at the WR spot was two- fold: take players I can stack with their QBs that are already on my team (EMU's Hassan Beydoun, NMSU's Dom Gicinto, CMU's Dallas Dixon) and target high-risk, high-reward transfers, knowing I only need one or two to "hit" to make that strategy worthwhile. That wasn't a WR-specific strategy (13 of the 26 players on my team started their careers at the P5 level), but it's probably most crucial to have a few hits at that spot.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Jordan Myers, TE, Rice. I have Myers as my third highest-ranked G5 tight end Cole Turner and Isaiah Likely. No G5 school will probably spend more time trying to get the ball in their TEs hands than Rice will with Myers. I probably got too cute waiting until the 8th round to lock him down, but I'm just happy it worked out.

I don't have many major regrets. It's more a list of guys that went right before my picks that I would have liked than a list of guys that I did take that I'm really not excited about. Zakhari Franklin in the third round is the first guy who comes to mind that went right before I picked and sat at the top of my queue, but there were a couple others that might have earned a few audible curse words from me, too.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I like Chris Crawford's Bailey Zappe pick in the 2nd round a lot. Zappe was on the same tier as Hutchinson and Mordecai and he would have been the pick for me had either of them gone off the board before each respective pick. I'm jealous that Crawford was able to get the same level QB as I did while still getting to walk away with an elite RB like Sincere McCormick in the first round.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I'm really high on Dominic Gicinto, the Missouri-turned-New Mexico State WR who I locked up in the 13th round. I haven't seen a lot of excitement from him in fantasy circles, but he fits the profile of someone that could be see a lot of targets for a team that will be playing in a lot of games with pass-happy game scripts. I'm also cautiously optimistic about locking in both of the RBs who transfered into Gus Malzahn's UCF system -- former Northwestern RB Isaiah Bowser (14th rounder) and former Auburn RB Mark-Anthony Richards (20th rounder). I don't think either is a favorite to win that job out of camp or anything like that, but they're dart throws in a fantasy friendly system with a new coach coming in, so I'm all for putting my name on a couple of those lottery balls and hoping for the best.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I have to give the nod to Brady. Sure, some of it was the luck of the draw, getting to be the No. 1 pick in a draft where there is one clear top player over the rest of the field, but he followed it up with a really strong draft after nabbing Malik Willis in the first round, too. He has one of the best trios of starting WRs to go with his star power at QB. I'm not in love with his RBs after Jerome Ford, but Ford should set a pretty high ceiling to where he really only needs one or two of his other backs to step up and do "well enough," because "well enough" could very well be enough for a title with Brady having some of the leagues top units at QB and WR. Honorable mention to Chris Crawford and Joe DiSalvo, who I thought both had very strong drafts, too, out of less ideal picking spots.

Thor Nystrom | NBC Sports Edge | @thorku

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

11

Calvin Austin III

WR

Memphis

2

22

Kevin Marks Jr.

RB

Buffalo

3

43

Layne Hatcher

QB

Arky St

4

54

Holton Ahlers

QB

ECU

5

75

Marcell Barbee

WR

Texas St

6

86

Teon Dollard

RB

Akron

7

107

Josh Whyle

TE

Cincinnati

8

118

Tyjae Spears

RB

Tulane

9

139

Justin McGriff

WR

Utah St

10

150

Bradley Rozner

WR

Rice

11

171

N'Kosi Perry

QB

FAU

12

182

Juwaun Price

RB

NMSU

13

203

Kurtis Rourke

QB

Ohio

14

214

Armani Rogers

QB

Ohio

15

235

Brian Battie

RB

USF

16

246

Jermaine Braddock

WR

SJSU

17

267

Shemar Thornton

WR

FIU

18

278

Aaron Moore

WR

ODU

19

299

Max Bortenschlager

QB

FIU

20

310

Ron Cook Jr.

RB

Buffalo

21

331

Adam Cofield

RB

WKU

22

342

Jakairi Moses

RB

WKU

23

363

Craig Burt Jr.

WR

WKU

24

374

Zaire Mitchell

TE

FAU

25

395

Elijah Davis

RB

ODU

26

406

Carson Terrell

TE

Utah St

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I drew the 1.11 pick. Back that far, I knew I wasn’t going to have access to one of the G5’s no-brainer R1 quarterbacks. Turns out, those guys went with five of the first six picks. My draft positioning did provide an advantage in two top-22 picks. The second and third tier of G5 quarterbacks is deeper than the first, so my strategy became to use my pair of top-22 picks on the two best skill guys that fell to me.

If things fell well, I could potentially snap up two starting-caliber quarterbacks the next time the draft snaked around to me. That’s what ended up happening -- after going Calvin Austin/Kevin Marks on the first turn, I went with Layne Hatcher/Holton Ahlers on the second. I felt there was a significant drop-off in quarterback value after Ahlers, so I felt fortunate to be able to follow up Hatcher with that pick.

And then you just sort of go from there with what the Draft Gods give you. I tried not to get too cute, but I did land a few pet sleepers I like late, like the WKU trio and TE Zaire Mitchell. I like my teams' high-upside firepower if everyone is active. In that respect, I think I can go toe-to-toe with anyone else. But I did take a few risks, particularly with my RB room, which I touch on below, which could leave me exposed if things don't break my way.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

In the early rounds, my favorite was getting Kevin Marks at No. 22 overall -- I strongly feel he’s a top-10 or 15 G5 fantasy player with Jarrett Patterson out the door. Marks is the only player in the nation who’s been on campus three years, started less than five games, and put up more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage. And now he's the undisputed dude at Buffalo. I was also stoked to get N'Kosi Perry and Jermaine Braddock, two of my favorite sleepers at QB and WR.

The pick I may come to rue is Teon Dollard in R6. I just couldn't help myself at that price point, because I like him as a player so much, and he gets all the touches in that offense. But Dollard is currently suspended due to off-field legal issues, and his status for the season is in question -- the reason I got him at a discount. Since I decided to take the risk, I should have gone to the effort to lock up his backup later on. I did not. That right there is the reason RB depth is the most pronounced issue of my team. If Dollard misses the season, Tyjae Spears becomes a boom-or-bust weekly RB2, and my other options are Juwaun Price, Brian Battie or Lala Davis. Not the best.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I’m going to cheat and say two -- because they’re both Nevada receivers. Crissy getting Romeo Doubs at No. 31 overall in a G5-only draft is highway robbery -- it was between Kevin Marks and Doubs for me at No. 22. The pick was particularly incredible when you consider she’d taken Carson Strong in R1 and was completing a tandem.

Doubs’ running mate, Elijah Cooks, fell to R7, where Eric Froton stole him. I think Cooks fell a little off the radar because of a shoulder injury that essentially stole his entire 2020 season. He returns to a Nevada passing attack that is so much better than it was when Cooks posted a 76-926-8 receiving line in 2019. The aforementioned Carson Strong is a legitimate preseason top-5 quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and I expect him to put up bazooka stats this fall.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

QB- Austin Kendall (Capozzi, R12)

RB- Sheldon Evans (Froton, R12)

WR- Dante Cephus (DiSalvo, R17)

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like Zach's. Zach drew the 1.16/2.17 turn picks. He made great use of his spot, consistently gobbling up values that had fallen down the board, starting with Xazavian Valladay and Clayton Tune.

I could also see Nick’s team hanging around. He had a really bold strategy I wanted to shout-out. He waited until R5 to take his QB1, and then took QBs with three of his next four picks. Not a ton of sizzle in that room, but he has five QB rooms locked up, which is going to help him piece together competitive scores at the position. He carried only six RB, with four guaranteed starters, so that’s another risk spot. But if the depth holds up, he’s going to be dangerous. WR/TE groups are very very deep and talented.

Tom Downey | Chat Sports | @WhatGoingDowney

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

14

Jake Haener

QB

Fresno St

2

19

Reggie Roberson Jr.

WR

SMU

3

46

Chris Smith

RB

ULL

4

51

Frank Gore Jr.

RB

USM

5

78

Jack Sorenson

WR

Miami OH

6

83

Brett Gabbert

QB

Miami OH

7

110

Xavier Gaines

TE

Marshall

8

115

Jacob Cowing

WR

UTEP

9

142

Chase Brice

QB

Appy St

10

147

Riley Smith

TE

Boise St

11

174

Jaylon Bester

RB

Miami OH

12

179

Lon'kevious McFadden

WR

Kent St

13

206

Kyle Vantrease

QB

Buffalo

14

211

Logan Wright

RB

GSouthern

15

238

Trey Smith

RB

Wyoming

16

243

Mac Hippenhammer

WR

Miami OH

17

270

Marquis Spiker

WR

Nevada

18

275

Gerald Green

RB

GSouthern

19

302

Neal Johnson

TE

ULL

20

307

Anthony Adkins

RB

Army

21

334

Malik Jackson

WR

ULM

22

339

Phat Watts

WR

Tulane

23

366

Trevis Graham Jr.

WR

Texas St

24

371

Tyre Shelton

RB

Miami OH

25

398

Andrew Erickson

WR

New Mexico

26

403

Bryan Bradford

RB

Kent St

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Well to be honest, I wanted a top pick so I could snag one of the top 5 QBs. But the odds weren't in my favor. I wanted to ensure my QB position had some depth and do my best to grab all of the Miami Ohio players, because why not go full homer for the alma mater? On the latter at least, mission accomplished.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I loved getting Reggie Roberson in Round 2. You know, assuming he's healthy. I thought I could wait on Isaiah Likely and just missed him.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Beyond Likely, C.J. Johnson at the Top of Round 6 by Brady McCollough.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Austin Kendall is cheating since his news broke in the middle of the draft, so I'll go with Preston Stone. Total boom or bust this year though.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Crissy Froyd's. Love the 1st 3 picks.

Zach Hall | CFF Champs | @CFFChamps

Rd

Ovr

Player

Pos

School

1

16

Xazavian Valladay

RB

Wyoming

2

17

Clayton Tune

QB

Houston

3

48

Sam Pinckney

WR

Georgia St

4

49

De'Montre Tuggle

RB

Ohio

5

80

Keylon Stokes

WR

Tulane

6

81

Isaiah Likely

TE

CCU

7

112

Trey Lowe

QB

USM

8

113

Carter Bradley

QB

Toledo

9

144

Cornelius McCoy

WR

Georgia St

10

145

Tanner Knue

WR

EMU

11

176

Nate Noel

RB

Appy St

12

177

Bobby Cole

RB

New Mexico

13

208

Rhett Rodriguez

QB

ULM

14

209

Doug Brumfield

QB

UNLV

15

240

Isaac Ruoss

RB

Navy

16

241

Bryce Mitchell

WR

Toledo

17

272

Noah Bean

TE

UNLV

18

273

Josh Kelly

WR

Fresno St

19

304

Marcus Rogers

WR

Troy

20

305

Blake Watson

RB

ODU

21

336

O'Shaan Allison

RB

Ohio

22

337

Isaiah Graham

WR

LTU

23

368

Levi Williams

QB

Wyoming

24

369

Mitchell Brinkman

TE

USF

25

400

Kameron Brown

WR

CCU

26

401

Jovany Ruiz

WR

Buffalo

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

A few things I wanted to hit going in was a get the best QB, RB, and WR I could in the first 3 rounds. I also wanted to try and stay away from guys I needed to handcuff as much as I could. This is a deep league I wanted to try and get as many sure starters as I could on my roster. Picking 16th I think I did the best I could with trying to get a solid QB/RB/WR in the first three rounds. I was happy with landing Valladay should get a ton of work as long as he stays healthy. I didn’t love having to pick Tune that early and had the 4 QBs taken right before me all queued up.

The one group I liked the most on my team is the receivers. Getting both Georgia State guys was something I wanted to do. Knowing both have potential to have big games. Maybe not on the same week though so I needed to get some other guys. Feel like I missed on QB a little bit. Just waited too long. I have a couple guys that have potential to have some big weeks and good seasons but overall a lot of unknowns there. Think I’ll end up with a middle of the road RB room here. Really wanted to get Lala Davis to pair with Watson but Thor beat me to it.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite Pick: Valladay. Having the 16th picked I was pretty sure I was going to go QB/RB. Perfect scenario I get Hutchsinon and Valladay. Ended up with 1 of the two.

Least favorite pick: Although I liked the Tuggle pick in the 4th round I really wish I had gone QB there. 7 QBs went off the board after that pick and quarterbacks really started to dry up and put me in scramble mode a little bit. Not sure I made the right picks after but felt like I really needed to get some guys that have potential based on offensives scheme. Toledo, ULM (RichRod), UNLV (Arroyo), and then a potential Wyoming QB all have produced good QBs in the past. We’ll see if I hit on any this year.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I was ready to hit the draft button on Chris Smith in RD 3 and pair him with Valladay for what I felt like was a pretty good RB duo. But Tom Downey beat me to the punch by two picks. Really like the value you get with Smith right now in drafts.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

A guy from my team I think is Blake Watson. If he is RB1 there is a lot of value in that Ricky Rahne system with the RB1. 6 year average of the RB1 in this system averages over 1,000 yards a season with almost 12 TDs on 190 attempts. Also looking at 27 Rec, for 278 yards and 1.7 TDs. If Watson can replicate that he’s in for a great season.

This is a cheap answer when picking someone from another team but I’m going Lala Davis in RD 25. Thor beat me to him (I was planning on taking him with the next pick to handcuff to Watson) and if Davis ends up winning that RB1 spot or gets ample playing time that could turn into some of the best value in this draft.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I thought Scott Bell did it right. He came out right away and grabbed two QBs and I thought he followed up with some pretty strong picks of Bailey and Nichols at RB then Beydoun, Blue, and Jaylen Hall at WR. I’m not sure about the depth he built with his team but as far as top end goes I liked what he did.

I also watched Tom Downey take quite a few RBs and WRs that I had queued up and ready to draft. I don’t love what he did at QB but he had quite a few guys I liked. Chris Smith, Jack Sorenson, and Jaylon Bester were a few I really was hoping to get.

I think Chris Crawfords team could be sneaky good. A lot of guys on his team that aren’t big name guys but guys that could produce this year.

Recommended Stories