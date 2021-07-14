







Below are the results of NBC Sports Edge's annual July industry CFF G5 BestBall draft. Each owner was asked five questions about the draft -- favorite picks, most unenviable picks, best teams, favorite sleepers, all that good stuff. Owner responses and team tables begin on Page 2.

Check back Monday for the P5 breakdown.

Brady McCollough | Los Angeles Times | @BradyMcCollough

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

When I saw that I had lucked into the first pick in the draft and was going to be able to build my team around a ridiculous fantasy player like Malik Willis, my goal for the rest of the draft was basically not to squander that gift. I wanted to trend toward proven players, not projections, so then of course when the last pick of round two came up and Jerome Ford was still available, I drafted a projection (albeit one with pretty clear upside in the Cincinnati offense). Luckily I was able to back that up with Jaivon Heiligh, more of a proven commodity, and so felt very good about QB1, RB1 and WR1.

I like my running backs but worry about the transfer RBs — Ford, Marcus Williams Jr., Asa Martin, Ta’Zhawn Henry — not panning out as I expect. I also worry about my quarterbacks after Willis and Drew Plitt; I’m going to need at least one of Darriel Mack Jr., Tyhier Tyler or Jack Sears to emerge as their team’s QB1.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I really like Martin’s potential to blow up this season after showing some real flashes at the end of 2020. I wish I could go back to the Marcus Williams Jr. pick after the announcement of Vanderbilt transfer Keyon Henry-Brooks joining Louisiana Tech.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Kevin Marks Jr. falling to Thor Nystrom in the middle of the second round was pretty shocking to me even within the context of teams choosing to overvalue the QB spot early in this 16-team, 2-QB format.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Sheldon Evans from Marshall. I had him locked and loaded only to see him go two picks before me.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like Eric Froton’s squad a lot. Maybe that’s just because I love the MAC and his first five picks are all sure to put up numbers in that league. Going to make for a lot of fun Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Chris Crawford | NBC Sports Edge | @Crawford_MILB

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was thrilled to get McCormick with my first pick. I totally get taking a quarterback in a league where we do two with that first pick, I do, but McCormick was a 1,500 yard rusher in 11 games and also was able to add 20 catches, and I think he's going to be more involved for the Roadrunners in that regard next year. He was pretty clearly the best running back available in this group.

I think I might have reached a couple rounds later in Snead, however. I like the floor, but there were probably other options with more upside. Not an outrageous reach, but I probably could have done better.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Romeo Doubs in round two. I think Doubs might have been the steal of the entire draft. He was a 1,000 yard receiver last year, and I think he'll hit that mark with ease next year and has the size to be a major playmaker in the red zone. Really good pick.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I'll selfishly go with Mitchell Tinsley of WKU. Tinsley had a solid 43 catches last year, and I love the upgrade at quarterback with Bailey Zappe -- selfishly again, since I drafted Zappe in the second round. I expect more catches, and while he doesn't appear to be a huge YPC guy, I think he can be a starter going forward.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Really like what Greg Brandt did. He's loaded at WR with Khalil Shakur, Kalil Pimpleton and Nathaniel Dell -- among others -- he has a QB1 in Kaleb Eleby and he has some talent at RB and TE, as well. Nice job, Greg.

Crissy Froyd | Sports Illustrated | @Crissy_Froyd

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I definitely went best player available for the most part, though with how this year's quarterback class is structured, I definitely wanted to go quarterback first and make sure I had a solid stable of passers. After that, it was a mix between whoever is best on the board and who I anticipate will be sneaky good that someone picking after me may also think is sneaky good... I feel like this is a well-balanced team with a lot of sleepers within it.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My two favorite picks come down to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and his wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Tremendous upside for both, and you get the sense that Nevada has all the pieces in place to push for a Mountain West title this year. Strong is someone I've been high on since before most people started talking about him, and I think he'll easily be first-round prospect in the next draft. The Mason Garcia pick could have definitely gone to a different player, but we'll see how much he's needed at all down the road.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

That would have to be UTSA running back Sincere McCormick or Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall is one of those small-school quarterbacks I've had my eye on that I think is making a name for himself and can get a lot down both on the pass and on the ground. I certainly wouldn't have minded having him as a second quarterback, but am not surprised he was off the board at that point. McCormick was the Texas College Player of the Year for a reason, and is poised for another big year as UTSA returns all five of its starters on the offensive line.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Of these guys, maybe we could see LA Tech wide receiver Smoke Harris become a regular starter. He's only 5-foot-6, so he doesn't have the height factor working for him, which may initially put people off. Harris has been effective as only a sophomore in 2020, leading the team in receptions with 39 catches for 304 total yards and four touchdowns.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I would probably have to go with Eric Froton's team. As a quarterback analyst, Dustin Crum is another lesser-known quarterback I think could gain a lot more national relevancy this season -- and I think he knows it based on his decision to not declare for the draft earlier this year. There's also a decent corps of running backs between guys like Bryant Koback, La'Darius Jefferson and Kobe Lewis taken in the earlier rounds. You have to love the Nevada wide receiver in there with the Elijah Cooks pick.

Eric Froton | NBC Sports Edge | @CFFroton

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy, which I felt I implemented with reasonable success, was to try and acquire an “Ace” QB1 since the Group of Five quarterback landscape was less established than the Power Five. I also wanted to secure four solid quarterback situations to give me multiple shots at scoring each week. There are 64 Group of Five programs to choose from and with around 20 of them currently dealing with unsettled depth charts, ineffective offenses or both, you have 16 teams vying for roughly 45 solid starting quarterback positions. Target quarterbacks who are in offenses projected to throw for at least 270 yards per game, since the scoring is juiced toward passing more than other traditional CFF leagues with passing touchdowns being five points and one point being allotted per 20 passing yards. Grabbing a good tight end was imperative for the same reasons of positional scarcity. I only view there being six top-tier G5 tight ends before you’re losing ground in one of the nine allotted starting positions each week. Attack high scoring offenses at running back and wide receiver when stockpiling depth since there is a greater opportunity for end zone appearances.

I was happy with my quarterback and running back rooms along with acquiring two tight ends I really wanted, with 23rd round tight end Taylor Thompson, TE, Charlotte sporting a strong 12.11% dominator rating last year which ranked third in the 2023 class behind only five-star recruits Michael Mayer, ND and Arik Gilbert, Georgia. I expect more to come from the fledgling pass catching option with an experienced QB delivering him the ball. My main concern is wide receiver depth, as I took two shots each at the UCF and Toledo wide receiver corps’ so if those situations don’t pan out I could be left short-staffed there.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I waited on wide receiver after selecting Justin Hall, so getting Elijah Cooks and Jason Brownlee in the 7th and 8th rounds was a nice way to round out my top three wideouts. I also think Javon Ivory, WR, Memphis in the 14th round is going to be an important selection for my team’s fortunes since he is in line to receive Tahj Washington’s vacated targets. Lastly, Jerjuan Newton, WR, Toledo is a player I haven’t heard talked about anywhere, but he broke 11 tackles in 15 receptions which is outrageous elusiveness from the second-year freshman. Expect to see more plays drawn up to accentuate Newton’s fast-twitch skillset.

Which do you regret?

I might have been able to hold off on Sean Tyler, RB, WMU in Round 11, but because I had Jefferson, I felt it was important to secure the two big play running backs who tend to take turns having big games in a big time offense. I love KeSean Carter and possibly should have selected him there instead.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I wanted Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State at the end of the 6th round, but Joe “Bot” Capozzi took him two picks before me, so I had to settle on another quality option in Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU who takes over for NFL Draft pick Kylen Granson.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Joe DiSalvo taking Trea Shropshire, WR, UAB the pick before me in the 12th was a nice selection, as was Brady McCollough taking Tory Horton, WR, Nevada in the 14th. Honorable Mention to Joe “Bot” Capozzi managing to snag Austin Kendall, QB, La Tech in the 12th shortly after his transfer news broke.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The three most complete rosters are Mike Bainbridge, Greg Brandt and Scott Bell.

Greg Brandt | Devy Watch | @devywarehouse

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

In a deep G5 only league like this one I didn't really come into the draft with a predetermined strategy. I just wanted to let the value drop to me and take the best players available. I really dislike my tight end room. I waited too long to grab my first one. By the time I started looking at tight ends it was too late and I just punted at the position. Outside of D'Vonte Price my running back room is weaker than I'd hoped. I love my receivers , I was able to snag. Khalil Shakir at 9th overall, that felt like a steal. Then adding Kalil Pimpleton, Isaiah Hamilton, and Nathaniel Dell was a great addition to Shakir.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

My two favorite picks were Khalil Shakir and Kaleb Eleby. I'm expecting Shakir to be in line for a monster 2021. Grabbing Eleby was a pre draft goal of mine. I'm expecting Eleby to have a Zach Wilson-like rise this Fall. Not being able to stack Eleby with a Skyy Moore or Jaylen Hall was a bit upsetting. Both went just a few picks before I was able to draft them.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I doubled up on the Ball State running back room grabbing will jones and Tye Evans. If one of the Cards backs are able to gain full control of the backfield they should develop into a every week starter. Bending the rules a bit but my 11th rounder in John Gentry has every week starter potential as well. He's a premiere pass catching back with some big play potential.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Mike Bainbridge and Kyle Francis both snagged a number of my targets. I loved Mike's start of Grayson McCall, Calvin Turner, and a few rounds later Skyy Moore. He followed that up with securing the North Texas backfield with Oscar Adaway and DeAndre Torrey. Francis started off hot with Corey Rucker, Dante Wright, and Destin Coates, all three being early round targets for myself. He snagged some sneaky value in the mid-rounds with Harrison Waylee, Anthony Williams Jr., and Jared Smart.

Joe DiSalvo | The CFF Site | @thecffsite

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Given the depth of the leagues (16 owners, 26 roster spots) and starting best ball lineup requirements (2-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), my strategy was to prioritize QB and RB. Over the course of the season, high-end consistent fantasy production at those positions will keep your team in contention. From there, the challenge would be to find value at WR and TE after the foundation of my team was established. I was attempting to select QBs with my first two picks (Desmond Ridder - Rd 1), but after Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe was scooped up two picks prior to my second round selection, I pivoted, and selected RBs with three of my next four picks. As a reference, Zappe was the 14th QB selected through the first 27 picks of the draft, and at that point, the value was at RB.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick(s) had to be selecting the Navy QBs in rounds 10 & 18. My attempt to lock up two top QBs early failed, but I feel as if I accomplished my goal by cornering the market on Navy QBs. Historically, Navy QBs can be valuable fantasy commodities, and if we knew whether or not Xavier Arline or Tai Lavatai was a lock to start, they would probably be listed as a preseason Top 20-25 fantasy QB, assuming the Midshipmen will have a bounce-back year. So, I had no hesitation in deciding to invest two of my 26 picks in the most important piece of the Navy option offense.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Mike Bainbridge’s selection of Grant Wells in round 8 made me most jealous. After hearing OC Tim Cramsey say that the Thundering Herd offense will be more vertical in 2021, I think we are undervaluing the Marshall offense this year and I wasn’t waiting any longer to grab Wells, but with G5 QBs becoming slim, Mike beat me to the punch three picks prior to my eighth round selection.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Whenever you’re participating in a slow draft, particularly this time of year (early July), player news can break at any moment. Well, early in Day 3 of the draft, and five minutes after Mike Bainbridge selected Louisiana Tech QB Luke Anthony, news broke that former WVU QB Austin Kendall announced his commitment to La Tech. Joe Capozzi wasted little time in selecting Kendall two picks and about 15 minutes later. Since spring, I’ve felt that Skip Holtz would go out and find another quarterback to lead Bulldogs offense, and it seems Kendall will be that guy. I don’t expect Kendall to be a top fantasy QB in 2021, but in this format he’s a nice addition as a QB3.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The unique format of 16 owners in a G5-only league makes it tough to fall in love with any one particular team, even your own, but there are some roster builds that I like. No doubt the hidden gems selected in the second half of the draft will likely be the difference makers, but in evaluating the teams, I focus on the foundation established through the first 10-12 picks.

I like what Eric Froton did through 5 rounds. If he can get consistent production from his QB2--he selected Kent State's Dustin Crum in Rd 1-- and can get some WR consistency, he’ll be a contender.

I like the balance of Thor’s roster. If Teon Dollard’s off-field problems do not derail his season and Tyjae Spears returns to his pre-injury 2020 form, his team will be in contention.

Since I prefer getting top QBs early in this format, I really like what Scott Bell did by securing two QBs (Hutchinson-EMU and Mordecai-SMU) with his first two picks. Then, he added two quality RBs in David Bailey and Lew Nichols, before rounding out his first seven picks with WRs Hassan Beydoun, Jadan Blue, and Jaylen Hall. Beydoun and Blue are solid selections in this PPR format.

Kyle Francis | Devy Watch | @franchisekf

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I knew that I needed to use an early pick on a quarterback. A sixteen-team league where you start two quarterbacks with a half-full player pool creates many scarcity issues at that position. I was able to land my QB6 (in this format), Hawaii's Chevan Cordeiro, as the QB10 off the board. I followed that up with my WR4, Arkansas State's Corey Rucker, as the draft's WR4. I was planning to take his QB, Layne Hatcher, with my third pick, but Thor Nystrom grabbed him four picks before it was my turn. I felt like there was a tier break at QB after that, so I went with my perceived value in Colorado State WR Dante Wright and Georgia State RB Destin Coates. My fifth pick was North Texas QB, Austin Aune. He's a risky guy to carry as a QB2, but his upside is also higher than probably all but five-to-ten quarterbacks in this draft, and I got him as the QB22.

From there, I knew that TE was the other position that was going to dry up fast if you wanted a stud. I waited slightly too long, and I ended up with a room with immense potential but more risk than I prefer to assume. I built my RB room similar to how many savvy, high-volume NFL best-ball players construct their rosters. That typically consists of one or two reliable backs and then a smattering of high-value backups and backs in dogfights for their team's RB1 mantle.

I feel good about my WR room. If Utah State WR Deven Thompkins continues his torrid run from this spring, I'll be in good shape. The new staff came from Arkansas State, and we saw a guy surpass 1,000 receiving yards every season. My two most important players to determining my ceiling likely both play for Utah State - the aforementioned Thompkins and his dual-threat air raid QB in Andrew Peasley. He will have to beat out an Arkansas State transfer that has familiarity with the staff. I believe he should win the job, but it's going to be hotly contested. If I hit on both of those guys, I may be a contender.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I will give Rice's Khalan Griffin as the RB37 and Hawaii's Jared Smart as the WR42. I believe both players possess 1,000-yard potential, and I nabbed them in the seventh and eighth rounds. I regret not taking one more quarterback in the late rounds that are a favorite to start for their team. While most of their ceilings are capped, I'm already straddling a razor-thin line at QB. I could probably have used one safety net that can just grab me at least 15 points a week and avoid getting a bagel at one of my QB spots if someone gets injured. In this format, that could make a big difference. The setup requires an entirely different strategy than my full FBS best-ball leagues. I wasn't thrilled with my draft.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Thor Nystrom getting Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher when I was starting to allow myself to hope gutted me. In truth, most of the third round was painstaking for me. Seeing the running backs, Cam Peoples (App State), Bryant Koback (Toledo), George Holani (Boise State), and D'Vonte Price (FIU) all get snapped up within eight picks was a tough pill to swallow. I'm happy with Destin Coates (Georgia State), but any of those four other backs could have been taken in the first round or two, and I wouldn't have blinked. That's a great quartet.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

QB: Rhett Rodriguez, ULM (QB58, Round 13)

RB: Anthony Williams Jr., Akron (RB58, Round 12)

WR: Kyle Williams, UNLV (WR65, Round 17), Dante Cephas, Kent State (WR87, Round 17), Tez Johnson, Troy (WR91, Round 17)

TE: Jay Rose, UConn (TE18, Round 15), Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU (TE19, Round 16)

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Scott Bell has the most potent QB1-QB2 tandem (Preston Hutchinson - EMU, and Tanner Mordecai - SMU), and that could play a significant factor in this format. I think his first eight picks were collectively the best of any in the draft. I like what Joe DiSalvo did, at RB in particular. No one can match his trio of Greg Bell (SDSU), George Holani (Boise State), and Charles Williams (UNLV). That would be a strong trio in a complete FBS pool. While Scott started fast and furious, I preferred some of Joe's moves in the later rounds, so I'll side with Uncle Joey as my honorable runner-up.

Mike Bainbridge | The CFF Site | @mbainbridgecff

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With any redraft and bestball formats, I really try and just stay true to my board and follow the rankings. Seek out value any time possible, regardless of how “stacked” a certain position might already be on my roster. And always monitor schedules throughout the draft as you don’t want to get caught up with multiple players having the same bye weeks with no waiver wire being included in the format.

I love the depth on my roster as I was able to locate some productive players in the double-digit rounds such as Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce, Ohio WR Isiah Cox and Army FB Jakobi Buchanan. If there is one position I am not pleased with, it is my tight end group but understandable as I decided it was best to punt the position altogether after missing out on the top options. Rarely is a tight end a true difference maker in College Fantasy Football so I thought it was best to load up on the other skill positions instead.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Let’s start with the easy one…I chose QB Luke Anthony literally five minutes before it was announced on Twitter that former West Virginia transfer Austin Kendall chose Louisiana Tech as his next destination. I blame Kyle Francis for badgering us all the livelong day in our DMs to make a selection as quickly as possible. Either way, probably a wasted pick as I assume Kendall will start from Day 1 for the Bulldogs.

My favorite pick was North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey in Round 13. At the very worst, he is a productive RB2 that provides a handcuff to Oscar Adaway III who I drafted seven rounds earlier. But, there were murmurs during the spring that Torrey could also move to slot receiver this season where UNT is looking to replace last year’s CFF superstar Jaelon Darden. No certainty that happens and Torrey could remain just a backup, but that’s the sort of upside I like targeting later in drafts.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Simply put, Malik Willis. In this type of format, where rosters will be severely limited because of the number of owners and given that we are relegated to just G5 teams, Willis is the only player that can single-handedly win the league for you. Reminds me of when I had Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in the NBC Sports Edge 50-teamer league. My roster was hot garbage admittedly but was able to make it through to the playoffs because of Hurts’ ability to get you anywhere between 30 to 60 fantasy points in any given week. Willis is the only player capable of doing so.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Thor was able to land San Jose State’s Jermaine Braddock in Round 16 and that is sensational value for this type of format as a player that enters a pretty cushy situation for fantasy production in 2021. The Spartans lose their top two receivers from a year ago in Bailey Gaither and Tre Walker, leaving behind 129 vacated targets (in just eight games). Slot receiver Isaiah Hamilton is projected to be the WR1 for SJSU next season but even that is no certainty given his disappointing campaign last year where his production dropped significantly, from 43 catches as a freshman to just 13 as a sophomore. Braddock, at this moment in time, is the safest best for WR2 for San Jose State with the potential upside to be the primary target if Hamilton continues his downward trend.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Really love what Scott Bell was able to do with his first nine selections, and could make an argument that is the best starting lineup in the league post-draft. Scott was the only drafter able to land two top-tier QB prospects with his first two selections, and that did not hamstring him from rounding out that starting lineup with what should be some very productive RBs and WRs. Went a bit off the rails from Round 10 on, in my personal opinion, so his depth is questionable, and must hope that his starters remain healthy for much of the year with no waiver wire at our disposal.

Nicholas Allen | CFB Winning Edge | @cfbwinningedge

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I usually take the top player on my board in the first round, regardless of position. With the No. 10 pick and six quarterbacks already off the board, South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert was my highest ranked available player. Because he was often a first or second round pick in many of the bestball drafts I’ve participated in with industry experts, I was pleased. I also thought I would be able to pair him with the Jags’ projected quarterback starter, Jake Bentley, a few rounds later. I then concentrated on pass-catchers in rounds 2-4. Looking back, I’m not sure it was the smartest strategy, but it was implemented.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

My running backs. I didn’t take my first running back until the seventh round, and of the six I eventually drafted, none are surefire producers. I’m probably going to have to get very lucky at the position to have a chance to win.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I often get some flak for drafting Nevada tight end Cole Turner as early as I do because the position is deep this year, and I probably reached for him in the second round this time. Nevertheless, I’d rather draft “my guy” a round too early than lose him altogether.

Turner is my single favorite CFF player this season. He is the perfect blend at tight end: A physically imposing former wide receiver playing in a pass-first system with a good quarterback. The Nevada coaching staff has already proven getting the ball to Turner is a priority, especially in the red zone. I think he’s the No. 1 tight end in CFF nationally, and in this draft, I would probably rank him among the 12-15 wide receivers available. I just couldn’t take the chance he’d be gone by my third-round pick.

Which do you regret?

If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have drafted wide receivers in rounds 3-4. I should have taken a running back or quarterback with one or both of those picks.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I was jealous Sincere McCormick and Grayson McCall made it to picks No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, but knew both were likely to be off the board by my pick anyway. The heartbreaker came in the fifth round when Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis was selected. Lewis is one of my favorite players in CFF this season, and I think he’s in line for a big year running the football with the loss of production at running back for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He’s got a couple of new options at receiver, and the unit is more experienced (and hopefully healthier) than it was in 2020 as well, which should also help his passing numbers.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

UAB wide receiver Trea Shropshire. With Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell no longer available, Shropshire is the projected top target in a Blazers offense that likes to take deep shots. He’s already proven to be a big-play threat, having averaged 22.1 yards per catch last season, and exploded for 180 yards and a touchdown against a tough Marshall defense in the Conference USA Championship Game. I dragged my feet on taking Shropshire earlier, and he was at the top of my queue when he was selected in the 12th.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

If I could swap rosters with anyone, it would probably be Joe DiSalvo, but it’s a close race between he, Mike Bainbridge and Zack Hall. Those three took turns selecting the top player on my board every round.

Raphielle Johnson | NBC Sports Edge | @raphiellej

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I wanted to address the quarterback position early, but I was able to wait a little bit in order to get Nick Starkel in the fifth round. For me personally, I think that position can get a bit “tricky” in G5 leagues if you wait too long, especially when we’re starting two quarterbacks.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick was the Cade Fortin pick in the 18th round. He didn’t get to play much last season due to injury, but I like his fit in Jeff Scott’s system. I think he’ll have a good year, thus providing solid value for where I picked him. My least favorite pick Tyrell Robinson. Service academy backs can be tough to rely on fantasy-wise due to the system that they’re playing in. At least that was a late-round pick, though.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Thor grabbing Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle in the 7th round. I know there were a couple tight ends selected earlier, but I think Whyle’s in for a big year catching passes from Desmond Ridder. Went off the board right before my pick in that round.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I think Scott Bell grabbing Mark-Anthony Richards in the 20th round could pay dividends. UCF lost a lot at running back, and while Dillon Gabriel’s going to put the ball in the air plenty, a back (or more) will need to emerge. And I’m hoping that grabbing San Diego St. WR Tyrell Shavers will pay off for me.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I think Crissy did quite well for herself, especially grabbing Carson Strong/Romeo Doubs in the first two rounds. Joe DiSalvo deserves a mention as well, especially with what he was able to do at the running back position in the first five rounds.

Scott Bell | Dallas Morning News | @ScottBellDMN

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy entering the draft was to let the league setup dictate a lot of my choices. And while it wasn't always easy to do that, seemingly having to pass on more talented players on multiple occasions, I feel pretty happy with what I walked away with. The biggest area this manifested itself: the quarterback position. In this league (a league where your top 2 QB scores count each week), you have 16 owners and a pool of fewer than 60 teams from Group of 5 conferences. It's a best ball format, so there are no trades or waiver wire options to bail you out in the middle of the season when things go South. And of those roughly 60 teams in the player pool, not all of them have their QB competitions decided yet. So in a league where you're going to have to start 2 QBs every single week, you're looking at each team having an average of ~3 starting QBs on its roster, and that's not counting injuries, lost jobs, etc. Consequently, my top priority was to defend against that and give my team the highest floor at the position with the slimmest margin of error. With that in mind, I knew my first two picks needed to be QB. Drawing the 13th pick out of 16 wasn't ideal, because G5 QB depth is even worse than at the P5 level. I think there's only one elite G5 QB (Malik Willis) and then a second tier of QBs that probably fits in one hand (Dustin Crum, Dillon Gabriel, Carson Strong, Desmond Ridder and Grayson McCall). Those six were all long gone by the time I got to make my first pick. But I'm still happy with the QBs I walked away with (Eastern Michigan's Preston Hutchinson at 13th overall and SMU's Tanner Mordecai at 20th overall) as my cornerstones -- even though it took a lot of discipline to pass up on talented skill players like Xazavian Valladay and Reggie Roberson and Jaylon Robinson and Kevin Marks when I was on the clock for those two opening rounds.

After going QB in the first two rounds, I used the next seven to concentrate on filling out starting slots at the skill positions. But I knew I'd want to lock in other QBs that are set starters for their schools before other owners started emphasizing QB depth, so I used Rounds 10-12 to snatch them off the board. It looked weird to have 5 of my first 12 selections be quarterbacks, and I knew my skill position players would take a bit of a hit as a result, but I think it was a necessary risk in a winner-take-all format. By the time I took my 5th QB in the 12th round, the average owner had 2.8 QBs on their roster. And there weren't many other QBs left in the draft pool that had their starting jobs locked down at their respective schools.

My biggest worry was leaving my team susceptible for injuries or a positional competition not going my way and suddenly needing to sweat out having enough eligible performances each week. That can be a death sentence in a best ball format. So in terms of setting a high floor, I'm happy with how that worked out. I locked in five starting QBs and got protection for the asset I thought warranted it the most in the form of drafting Preston Stone to handcuff Tanner Mordecai at the SMU QB position. That Mustang offense has so many great weapons that I wanted to double down on making sure I have that school's starting QB for the whole season. I don't think there's another team in the league that is as zero-proof at QB as mine is -- at least entering the season. At RB, there are so few true workhorse RBs in the modern college game that I was elated to get David Bailey in the third round. I don't necessarily think Bailey is an elite RB in a vacuum, but I think he'll rival the likes of Sincere McCormick and Xazavian Valladay as having the largest workload/biggest opportunity to collect points as he's reunited with Steve Addazio.

By prioritizing QB early and then taking RB back-to-back picks in the next two rounds, that obviously leads my team with one of the weaker WR groups in the league. So that's my biggest concern. By the time I took my first WR in the 4th round, 14 of the 15 other owners had already selected at least one wideout, and two had already selected multiple WRs. So my goal at the WR spot was two- fold: take players I can stack with their QBs that are already on my team (EMU's Hassan Beydoun, NMSU's Dom Gicinto, CMU's Dallas Dixon) and target high-risk, high-reward transfers, knowing I only need one or two to "hit" to make that strategy worthwhile. That wasn't a WR-specific strategy (13 of the 26 players on my team started their careers at the P5 level), but it's probably most crucial to have a few hits at that spot.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Jordan Myers, TE, Rice. I have Myers as my third highest-ranked G5 tight end Cole Turner and Isaiah Likely. No G5 school will probably spend more time trying to get the ball in their TEs hands than Rice will with Myers. I probably got too cute waiting until the 8th round to lock him down, but I'm just happy it worked out.

I don't have many major regrets. It's more a list of guys that went right before my picks that I would have liked than a list of guys that I did take that I'm really not excited about. Zakhari Franklin in the third round is the first guy who comes to mind that went right before I picked and sat at the top of my queue, but there were a couple others that might have earned a few audible curse words from me, too.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I like Chris Crawford's Bailey Zappe pick in the 2nd round a lot. Zappe was on the same tier as Hutchinson and Mordecai and he would have been the pick for me had either of them gone off the board before each respective pick. I'm jealous that Crawford was able to get the same level QB as I did while still getting to walk away with an elite RB like Sincere McCormick in the first round.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I'm really high on Dominic Gicinto, the Missouri-turned-New Mexico State WR who I locked up in the 13th round. I haven't seen a lot of excitement from him in fantasy circles, but he fits the profile of someone that could be see a lot of targets for a team that will be playing in a lot of games with pass-happy game scripts. I'm also cautiously optimistic about locking in both of the RBs who transfered into Gus Malzahn's UCF system -- former Northwestern RB Isaiah Bowser (14th rounder) and former Auburn RB Mark-Anthony Richards (20th rounder). I don't think either is a favorite to win that job out of camp or anything like that, but they're dart throws in a fantasy friendly system with a new coach coming in, so I'm all for putting my name on a couple of those lottery balls and hoping for the best.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I have to give the nod to Brady. Sure, some of it was the luck of the draw, getting to be the No. 1 pick in a draft where there is one clear top player over the rest of the field, but he followed it up with a really strong draft after nabbing Malik Willis in the first round, too. He has one of the best trios of starting WRs to go with his star power at QB. I'm not in love with his RBs after Jerome Ford, but Ford should set a pretty high ceiling to where he really only needs one or two of his other backs to step up and do "well enough," because "well enough" could very well be enough for a title with Brady having some of the leagues top units at QB and WR. Honorable mention to Chris Crawford and Joe DiSalvo, who I thought both had very strong drafts, too, out of less ideal picking spots.

Thor Nystrom | NBC Sports Edge | @thorku

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I drew the 1.11 pick. Back that far, I knew I wasn’t going to have access to one of the G5’s no-brainer R1 quarterbacks. Turns out, those guys went with five of the first six picks. My draft positioning did provide an advantage in two top-22 picks. The second and third tier of G5 quarterbacks is deeper than the first, so my strategy became to use my pair of top-22 picks on the two best skill guys that fell to me.

If things fell well, I could potentially snap up two starting-caliber quarterbacks the next time the draft snaked around to me. That’s what ended up happening -- after going Calvin Austin/Kevin Marks on the first turn, I went with Layne Hatcher/Holton Ahlers on the second. I felt there was a significant drop-off in quarterback value after Ahlers, so I felt fortunate to be able to follow up Hatcher with that pick.

And then you just sort of go from there with what the Draft Gods give you. I tried not to get too cute, but I did land a few pet sleepers I like late, like the WKU trio and TE Zaire Mitchell. I like my teams' high-upside firepower if everyone is active. In that respect, I think I can go toe-to-toe with anyone else. But I did take a few risks, particularly with my RB room, which I touch on below, which could leave me exposed if things don't break my way.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

In the early rounds, my favorite was getting Kevin Marks at No. 22 overall -- I strongly feel he’s a top-10 or 15 G5 fantasy player with Jarrett Patterson out the door. Marks is the only player in the nation who’s been on campus three years, started less than five games, and put up more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage. And now he's the undisputed dude at Buffalo. I was also stoked to get N'Kosi Perry and Jermaine Braddock, two of my favorite sleepers at QB and WR.

The pick I may come to rue is Teon Dollard in R6. I just couldn't help myself at that price point, because I like him as a player so much, and he gets all the touches in that offense. But Dollard is currently suspended due to off-field legal issues, and his status for the season is in question -- the reason I got him at a discount. Since I decided to take the risk, I should have gone to the effort to lock up his backup later on. I did not. That right there is the reason RB depth is the most pronounced issue of my team. If Dollard misses the season, Tyjae Spears becomes a boom-or-bust weekly RB2, and my other options are Juwaun Price, Brian Battie or Lala Davis. Not the best.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I’m going to cheat and say two -- because they’re both Nevada receivers. Crissy getting Romeo Doubs at No. 31 overall in a G5-only draft is highway robbery -- it was between Kevin Marks and Doubs for me at No. 22. The pick was particularly incredible when you consider she’d taken Carson Strong in R1 and was completing a tandem.

Doubs’ running mate, Elijah Cooks, fell to R7, where Eric Froton stole him. I think Cooks fell a little off the radar because of a shoulder injury that essentially stole his entire 2020 season. He returns to a Nevada passing attack that is so much better than it was when Cooks posted a 76-926-8 receiving line in 2019. The aforementioned Carson Strong is a legitimate preseason top-5 quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and I expect him to put up bazooka stats this fall.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

QB- Austin Kendall (Capozzi, R12)

RB- Sheldon Evans (Froton, R12)

WR- Dante Cephus (DiSalvo, R17)

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like Zach's. Zach drew the 1.16/2.17 turn picks. He made great use of his spot, consistently gobbling up values that had fallen down the board, starting with Xazavian Valladay and Clayton Tune.

I could also see Nick’s team hanging around. He had a really bold strategy I wanted to shout-out. He waited until R5 to take his QB1, and then took QBs with three of his next four picks. Not a ton of sizzle in that room, but he has five QB rooms locked up, which is going to help him piece together competitive scores at the position. He carried only six RB, with four guaranteed starters, so that’s another risk spot. But if the depth holds up, he’s going to be dangerous. WR/TE groups are very very deep and talented.

Tom Downey | Chat Sports | @WhatGoingDowney

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Well to be honest, I wanted a top pick so I could snag one of the top 5 QBs. But the odds weren't in my favor. I wanted to ensure my QB position had some depth and do my best to grab all of the Miami Ohio players, because why not go full homer for the alma mater? On the latter at least, mission accomplished.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I loved getting Reggie Roberson in Round 2. You know, assuming he's healthy. I thought I could wait on Isaiah Likely and just missed him.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Beyond Likely, C.J. Johnson at the Top of Round 6 by Brady McCollough.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Austin Kendall is cheating since his news broke in the middle of the draft, so I'll go with Preston Stone. Total boom or bust this year though.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Crissy Froyd's. Love the 1st 3 picks.

Zach Hall | CFF Champs | @CFFChamps

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

A few things I wanted to hit going in was a get the best QB, RB, and WR I could in the first 3 rounds. I also wanted to try and stay away from guys I needed to handcuff as much as I could. This is a deep league I wanted to try and get as many sure starters as I could on my roster. Picking 16th I think I did the best I could with trying to get a solid QB/RB/WR in the first three rounds. I was happy with landing Valladay should get a ton of work as long as he stays healthy. I didn’t love having to pick Tune that early and had the 4 QBs taken right before me all queued up.

The one group I liked the most on my team is the receivers. Getting both Georgia State guys was something I wanted to do. Knowing both have potential to have big games. Maybe not on the same week though so I needed to get some other guys. Feel like I missed on QB a little bit. Just waited too long. I have a couple guys that have potential to have some big weeks and good seasons but overall a lot of unknowns there. Think I’ll end up with a middle of the road RB room here. Really wanted to get Lala Davis to pair with Watson but Thor beat me to it.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite Pick: Valladay. Having the 16th picked I was pretty sure I was going to go QB/RB. Perfect scenario I get Hutchsinon and Valladay. Ended up with 1 of the two.

Least favorite pick: Although I liked the Tuggle pick in the 4th round I really wish I had gone QB there. 7 QBs went off the board after that pick and quarterbacks really started to dry up and put me in scramble mode a little bit. Not sure I made the right picks after but felt like I really needed to get some guys that have potential based on offensives scheme. Toledo, ULM (RichRod), UNLV (Arroyo), and then a potential Wyoming QB all have produced good QBs in the past. We’ll see if I hit on any this year.

Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I was ready to hit the draft button on Chris Smith in RD 3 and pair him with Valladay for what I felt like was a pretty good RB duo. But Tom Downey beat me to the punch by two picks. Really like the value you get with Smith right now in drafts.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

A guy from my team I think is Blake Watson. If he is RB1 there is a lot of value in that Ricky Rahne system with the RB1. 6 year average of the RB1 in this system averages over 1,000 yards a season with almost 12 TDs on 190 attempts. Also looking at 27 Rec, for 278 yards and 1.7 TDs. If Watson can replicate that he’s in for a great season.

This is a cheap answer when picking someone from another team but I’m going Lala Davis in RD 25. Thor beat me to him (I was planning on taking him with the next pick to handcuff to Watson) and if Davis ends up winning that RB1 spot or gets ample playing time that could turn into some of the best value in this draft.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I thought Scott Bell did it right. He came out right away and grabbed two QBs and I thought he followed up with some pretty strong picks of Bailey and Nichols at RB then Beydoun, Blue, and Jaylen Hall at WR. I’m not sure about the depth he built with his team but as far as top end goes I liked what he did.

I also watched Tom Downey take quite a few RBs and WRs that I had queued up and ready to draft. I don’t love what he did at QB but he had quite a few guys I liked. Chris Smith, Jack Sorenson, and Jaylon Bester were a few I really was hoping to get.

I think Chris Crawfords team could be sneaky good. A lot of guys on his team that aren’t big name guys but guys that could produce this year.