Inductees chosen for 2024 FAI Ballooning Hall of Fame

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inductees were announced for the 2024 Fédération Aéronautique Internationale Ballooning Commission Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees are Neil Robertson, of the United Kingdom, and Aleš Kubíček, of the Czech Republic, the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum stated in a release.

Robertson, who is also an airplane pilot, has been ballooning since 1973, and he created the G-OLLE balloon with Don Cameron. It advertised his food company, and the next year, he built another balloon to fly in the Balloon Fiesta. He’s not only competed but also helped organize multiple balloon championships.

Kubíček created a balloon manufacturing company under “difficult circumstances” in the 1980s. He’s been heavily involved in the hot air balloon world ever since. So far, Kubíček’s companies have made 2,300 balloons, 1,300 baskets, 2,750 burners, 20,000 inflatables, and eight airplanes.

“Ballooning is an integral part of our city’s identity, with the International Balloon Fiesta firmly established as one of most anticipated events in the world,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Albuquerque is the perfect place to host the induction of these trailblazers, the best place to celebrate the sport, and the best place for families.”

On October 4, 2024, there will be a ceremony at the Balloon Museum to congratulate and honor those chosen along with their families.

