Indoor pickleball complex coming to South Mississippi, and it’s got a big-name investor

Drew Brees is a big fan of pickleball and has has partnered with Picklr, a Utah-based company that will open an indoor pickleball franchise in Biloxi in the fall.

The former Hobby Lobby building on Pass Road at Eisenhower Drive in Biloxi is scheduled to reopen in October as a pickleball facility with 14 indoor courts that will have outdoor surfacing.

Among the other amenities will be a ball machine, pro shop, private event areas, locker rooms and showers, according to the Picklr website’s Biloxi page.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl champion, Brees joined Picklr this year as an ambassador, investor and franchise owner.

“We have created a community and environment where everyone can build relationships, compete, develop skill, and have fun while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through one of the most popular sports in the world,” Brees said when he partnered with the company.

Memberships for the Biloxi facility will be sold and the facility will host league play, tournaments, drop-in play, clinics for adults and youth, private lessons and court reservations. “Founding members” who sign up before the grand opening will get a discounted rate for life.

Pickleball combines features of tennis, badminton and ping pong. The courts are much more compact, with four pickleball courts fitting into one tennis court.Paddles and balls are lighter than the equipment used for tennis, which make it a fast-growing sport for all ages and abilities..

Picklr is headquartered in Utah, where the first indoor facility opened in 2021 and has more than 275 U.S. locations sold and plans to go international.

