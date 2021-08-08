Indoor masking returns for the 1st weekend in Bay Area
"Honestly, I think it was something we thought was going to come back," said Danville diner, Tomer Fidelman.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
This was frightening.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 265 in Houston.
A dominant performance in the final saw Team USA womens volleyball beat Brazil 3-0 to win the gold medal. The gold is Team USAs first-ever in the event.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The Los Angeles Lakers received praise from Bleacher Report for the business it's done so far in free agency.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first basketball players with five Olympic gold medals.