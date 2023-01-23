Indoor Football League signs another former Ohio State player

One Indoor Football League team keeps signing former Ohio State football players. The Massachusetts Pirates signed former safety and Buckeye legacy, Brendon White, after making a splash signing former Ohio State great, Cardale Jones earlier in the year.

White was a former four-star recruit from Powell, Ohio, in the class of 2017, and played three seasons for Ohio State, which included a 2019 campaign that saw him earn Defensive MVP honors at the Rose Bowl. White elected to transfer to Rutgers and earned All-Big Ten honors.

White had a cup of coffee with the New York Jets in the NFL after going undrafted — and was most recently in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks — but after being released was quickly picked up by the 2021 United Bowl Champions, Massachusetts Pirates.

Former Rose Bowl Defensive MVP and Former All Big-12 Defensive Standout set sail for the Woohttps://t.co/IxsZZ0A3vG — Massachusetts Pirates (@mass_pirates) January 21, 2023

We’ll continue to keep an eye on how these former Buckeyes are doing in their professional careers and let you know of anything interesting that comes out.

