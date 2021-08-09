Indonesia’s Pintu Exchange Raises $35M in Extended Series A Led by Lightspeed Venture

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read

Indonesia-based cryptocurrency exchange Pintu has completed an extended Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Participation also came by way of Alameda Ventures, Blockchain.com Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Intudo Ventures, Pantera Capital and others.

The $35 million in funding will go toward hiring efforts, improving Pintu’s market position via strategic partnerships, undertaking educational marketing campaigns and delivering new products and features.

Related: A16z, BlockTower, Alameda Back $12.5M Round for TrustToken

The Series A extends from a $6 million raise in May in which Pantera Capital, Intudo Ventures and Coinbase Ventures also led. It comes as Indonesia has been eyeing a plan to tax profits on crypto trading in response to increasing popularity.

Though that does not appear to be slowing progression in the world’s fourth-largest country by population with over 273.5 million people. As of June 2021, Pintu said there were over 6.6 million crypto investors in Indonesia, roughly triple that of the country’s 2.2 million public equity investors.

Pintu began in April 2020 with a focus on simplifying the trading experience for beginners. The exchange is registered as a licensed crypto broker under the Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency.

“With the support of our investors, we look forward to facilitating greater financial inclusion for Indonesians from all walks of life,” said Jeth Soetoyo, co-founder and CEO of Pintu.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • CryptoPunk NFT Prices Jump Up 50% in Seven Days

    The rush on CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed this week with daily trading volumes in the tens of millions of dollars.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy?

    Let's see why Fastly broadly missed analysts' expectations -- and if its stock is still worth buying as the bulls rush for the exits. Simply put, Fastly accelerates the delivery of a website or app's content to the end user over a secure connection.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Roku's Business Is Booming in All the Right Places

    The media-streaming tech expert's operations are getting more lucrative while also reaching a larger market. That's a great combination of business trends.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Robinhood surfs the retail trading wave

    Robinhood surfs the retail trading wave

  • Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.20

    Kaman Corporation's ( NYSE:KAMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.20 per share on 14th of October. This...

  • ChargePoint: Perfect for Brand-Agnostic, EV Enthusiasts

    Ready to charge up your EV product portfolio? Your timing is perfect, because shares of ChargePoint Inc. (CHPT) are priced for a buy. If there’s any point in history to consider alternative energy stocks, this is it. Yet, you don’t have to bet on the success of any particular EV company to win the investing game. Instead, you can wager on a company which provides vehicle charging solutions that different cars can use. Let’s delve into the stock’s price action right now. (See ChargePoint's stock

  • Safety Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SAFT) Dividend Will Be US$0.90

    Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SAFT ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.90 per share on 15th of...

  • Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SAL ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.31 on 27th of August. This takes the...

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

    Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week.

  • Interested In McAfee's (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upcoming US$4.50 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

    McAfee Corp. ( NASDAQ:MCFE ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • Teladoc's Earnings Had 1 Important Metric for Both Bulls and Bears

    Although long-term performance is determined by how much a company earns, its price at any given time is a reflection of the story market participants choose to believe. The story for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has gotten more complicated in the past two years. What was once a virtual health provider with crisp growth has morphed into the possible "future of healthcare" and one of the largest holdings of Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKW), and ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKG).

  • Introducing Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), The Stock That Soared 528% In The Last Year

    Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit...

  • 10 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 finance stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of finance stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends. As the global community continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic alongside economic recession and communal lockdowns, we […]

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.