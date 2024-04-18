Individual titles up for grabs as Sooners begin NCAA Championships

Apr. 17—The reigning national champions are back at Dickies Arena and are looking to become the first team in program history to complete a three-peat.

Still, No. 1 Oklahoma has been no stranger to making history this season. En route to winning a regional title and continuing their streak of NCAA Championship appearances, the Sooners set an NCAA record for team scores of 198 or higher (12), national qualifying score (198.500) and had the highest team score ever in a single meet in NCAA history (198.950 in the Big 12 Championships).

The Sooners are 35-0 this season and have already faced six of the eight NCAA qualifiers this season.

They will compete in Semifinal II on Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. They'll be joined by No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Alabama.

No. 2 LSU, No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and Stanford will compete in the Semifinal I beginning at 3:30 p.m. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the Four on the Floor on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Here are three things to watch when the Sooners compete at the NCAA Championships:

1. Title contenders — The individual national champions will be crowned following Thursday's semifinals.

Individual national championships are given to the top scorers from either session on each of the events and the all-around, including ties.

Last season, Olivia Trautman became the seventh Sooner to win a national title. Those seven gymnasts have combined to win 18 individual titles.

Trautman graduated, but the Sooners still have several gymnasts with a shot at reaching the top of the podium. They have at least one gymnast ranked in the top five in national qualifying score (NQS) in each event.

Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis are tied for the top spot on the uneven bars with an NQS of 9.975. Ragan Smith leads the country with an NQS of 9.995 on balance beam and Bowers is fifth on vault, tied for second on the floor exercise and second on the all-around.

2. Consistency is key — If you had to find a weakness on the defending national champions it would be on floor. The Sooners are all the way down to No. 2 in the country on the event, just behind first-place LSU.

They're the No. 1 team in the country in every other event.

Oklahoma has depth throughout all of its lineups and head coach KJ Kindler hasn't had to make any adjustments since midway through the season. In turn, the team has posted a score of 198 or higher in all but the first three meets this season and each of their last 11.

It's lowest score during that stretch was in the Regional Second Round, where it scored 198.050. In the other 10 meets they've scored 198.300 or higher.

3. Chasing perfection — Oklahoma has only gone undefeated twice on its way to winning a national title. The last time it happened was 2019 and the Sooners were 16-0 in 2020 before the season was cut short to due to COVID-19.

The Sooners have made it to the NCAA Finals in each of the last 10 seasons and have placed in the top three ever year since 2013.

