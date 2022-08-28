Individual stats for Cardinals in 26-23 loss to Titans

The Arizona Cardinals ended the preseason Saturday night with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now the decisions must be made to get the roster down to 53 players.

The Cardinals gained 363 yards offensively and allowed the Titans to gain 314 yards.

How did each individual player for the Cardinals do?

Below are the individual stats for the Cardinals in each category.

Passing stats

Trace McSorley: 15-for-29, 144 yards, 65.9 passer rating

Jarrett Guarantano: 7-for-14, 141 yards, 1 TD, 109.5 passer rating

Rushing stats

Keaontay Ingram: 16 rushes, 61 yards

Eno Benjamin: 3 rushes, 9 yards

Darrel Williams: 2 rushes, 9 yards, 1 TD

Trace McSorley: 1 rush, 5 yards

Jarrett Guarantano: 3 rushes, 2 yards

Receiving stats

Greg Dortch: 6 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD

Andy Isabella: 5 catches, 115 yards

Victor Bolden: 4 catches, 51 yards

Bernhard Seokovits: 3 catches, 13 yards

Eno Benjamin: 2 catches, 25 yards

JaVonta Payton: 1 catch, 9 yards

Keaontay Ingram: 1 catch, 8 yards

Defensive stats

Chandler Wooten: 9 tackles

Tae Daley: 8 tackles

Manny Jones: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit

Ben Niemann: 5 tackles, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups

Cameron Thomas: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 4 QB hits

James Wiggins: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Josh Jackson: 3 tackles

Jesse Luketa: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit

Christian Matthew: 3 tackles

Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit

Marco Wilson: 2 tackles

Tanner Vallejo: 2 tackles. 1 tackle for loss

Zaven Collins: 2 tackles

Antwaun Woods: 2 tackles

Jace Whittaker: 2 tackles

Myjai Sanders: 2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 QB hits

Deionte Thompson: 1 tackle

Joe Walker: 1 tackle

Christian Ringo: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Kicking stats

Matt Prater: 3-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 PATs

Andy Lee: 6 punts, 274 yards, 45.7-yard average

Return stats

Greg Dortch: 1 punt return, 15 yards

Victor Bolden: 1 punt return, 0 yards, 1 fumble

