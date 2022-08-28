Individual stats for Cardinals in 26-23 loss to Titans

The Arizona Cardinals ended the preseason Saturday night with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now the decisions must be made to get the roster down to 53 players.

The Cardinals gained 363 yards offensively and allowed the Titans to gain 314 yards.

How did each individual player for the Cardinals do?

Below are the individual stats for the Cardinals in each category.

Passing stats

Syndication The Tennessean

  • Trace McSorley: 15-for-29, 144 yards, 65.9 passer rating

  • Jarrett Guarantano: 7-for-14, 141 yards, 1 TD, 109.5 passer rating

Rushing stats

Nicole Hester-USA TODAY Sports

  • Keaontay Ingram: 16 rushes, 61 yards

  • Eno Benjamin: 3 rushes, 9 yards

  • Darrel Williams: 2 rushes, 9 yards, 1 TD

  • Trace McSorley: 1 rush, 5 yards

  • Jarrett Guarantano: 3 rushes, 2 yards

Receiving stats

Nicole Hester-USA TODAY Sports

  • Greg Dortch: 6 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD

  • Andy Isabella: 5 catches, 115 yards

  • Victor Bolden: 4 catches, 51 yards

  • Bernhard Seokovits: 3 catches, 13 yards

  • Eno Benjamin: 2 catches, 25 yards

  • JaVonta Payton: 1 catch, 9 yards

  • Keaontay Ingram: 1 catch, 8 yards

Defensive stats

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

  • Chandler Wooten: 9 tackles

  • Tae Daley: 8 tackles

  • Manny Jones: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit

  • Ben Niemann: 5 tackles, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups

  • Cameron Thomas: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 4 QB hits

  • James Wiggins: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

  • Josh Jackson: 3 tackles

  • Jesse Luketa: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit

  • Christian Matthew: 3 tackles

  • Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit

  • Marco Wilson: 2 tackles

  • Tanner Vallejo: 2 tackles. 1 tackle for loss

  • Zaven Collins: 2 tackles

  • Antwaun Woods: 2 tackles

  • Jace Whittaker: 2 tackles

  • Myjai Sanders: 2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 QB hits

  • Deionte Thompson: 1 tackle

  • Joe Walker: 1 tackle

  • Christian Ringo: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Kicking stats

  • Matt Prater: 3-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 PATs

  • Andy Lee: 6 punts, 274 yards, 45.7-yard average

Return stats

Syndication The Tennessean

  • Greg Dortch: 1 punt return, 15 yards

  • Victor Bolden: 1 punt return, 0 yards, 1 fumble

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

