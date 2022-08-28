Individual stats for Cardinals in 26-23 loss to Titans
The Arizona Cardinals ended the preseason Saturday night with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now the decisions must be made to get the roster down to 53 players.
The Cardinals gained 363 yards offensively and allowed the Titans to gain 314 yards.
How did each individual player for the Cardinals do?
Below are the individual stats for the Cardinals in each category.
Passing stats
Trace McSorley: 15-for-29, 144 yards, 65.9 passer rating
Jarrett Guarantano: 7-for-14, 141 yards, 1 TD, 109.5 passer rating
Rushing stats
Keaontay Ingram: 16 rushes, 61 yards
Eno Benjamin: 3 rushes, 9 yards
Darrel Williams: 2 rushes, 9 yards, 1 TD
Trace McSorley: 1 rush, 5 yards
Jarrett Guarantano: 3 rushes, 2 yards
Receiving stats
Greg Dortch: 6 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD
Andy Isabella: 5 catches, 115 yards
Victor Bolden: 4 catches, 51 yards
Bernhard Seokovits: 3 catches, 13 yards
Eno Benjamin: 2 catches, 25 yards
JaVonta Payton: 1 catch, 9 yards
Keaontay Ingram: 1 catch, 8 yards
Defensive stats
Chandler Wooten: 9 tackles
Tae Daley: 8 tackles
Manny Jones: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit
Ben Niemann: 5 tackles, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups
Cameron Thomas: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 4 QB hits
James Wiggins: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Josh Jackson: 3 tackles
Jesse Luketa: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit
Christian Matthew: 3 tackles
Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit
Marco Wilson: 2 tackles
Tanner Vallejo: 2 tackles. 1 tackle for loss
Zaven Collins: 2 tackles
Antwaun Woods: 2 tackles
Jace Whittaker: 2 tackles
Myjai Sanders: 2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 QB hits
Deionte Thompson: 1 tackle
Joe Walker: 1 tackle
Christian Ringo: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss
Kicking stats
Matt Prater: 3-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 PATs
Andy Lee: 6 punts, 274 yards, 45.7-yard average
Return stats
Greg Dortch: 1 punt return, 15 yards
Victor Bolden: 1 punt return, 0 yards, 1 fumble