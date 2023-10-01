Advertisement
Individual player records for the 44th Ryder Cup

Europe won the 44th Ryder Cup, 16.5-11.5, over the United States.

Here's a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Marco Simone outside of Rome, Italy.

Team Europe

Player

Overall (pts)

Singles

Foursomes

Fourballs

Ludvig Åberg

2–2–0 (2)

0–1–0

2–0–0

0–1–0

Matt Fitzpatrick

1–2–0 (1)

0–1–0

0–0–0

1–1–0

Tommy Fleetwood

3–1–0 (3)

1–0–0

2–0–0

0–1–0

Tyrrell Hatton

3–0–1 (3.5)

1–0–0

2–0–0

0–0–1

Nicolai Hojgaard

0–2–1 (0.5)

0–1–0

0–0–0

0–1–1

Viktor Hovland

3–1–1 (3.5)

1–0–0

2–0–0

0–1–1

Shane Lowry

1–1–1 (1.5)

0–0–1

1–1–0

0–0–0

Robert MacIntyre

2–0–1 (2.5)

1–0–0

0–0–0

1–0–1

Rory McIlroy

4–1–0 (4)

1–0–0

2–0–0

1–1–0

Jon Rahm

2–0–2 (3)

0–0–1

2–0–0

0–0–1

Justin Rose

1–1–1 (1.5)

0–1–0

0–0–0

1–0–1

Sepp Straka

1–2–0 (1)

0–1–0

1–1–0

0–0–0

Team USA

Player

Overall (pts)

Singles

Foursomes

Fourballs

Sam Burns

1–2–0 (1)

0–1–0

0–1–0

1–0–0

Patrick Cantlay

2–2–0 (2)

1–0–0

0–2–0

1–0–0

Wyndham Clark

1–1–1 (1.5)

0–1–0

0–0–0

1–0–1

Rickie Fowler

0–2–0 (0)

0–1–0

0–1–0

0–0–0

Brian Harman

2–2–0 (2)

0–1–0

1–1–0

1–0–0

Max Homa

3–1–1 (3.5)

1–0–0

1–1–0

1–0–1

Brooks Koepka

1–1–1 (1.5)

1–0–0

0–1–0

0–0–1

Collin Morikawa

1–3–0 (1)

0–1–0

0–1–0

1–1–0

Xander Schauffele

1–3–0 (1)

1–0–0

0–2–0

0–1–0

Scottie Scheffler

0–2–2 (1)

0–0–1

0–2–0

0–0–1

Jordan Spieth

0–2–2 (1)

0–0–1

0–1–0

0–1–1

Justin Thomas

1–2–1 (1.5)

1–0–0

0–1–0

0–1–1