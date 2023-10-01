Individual player records for the 44th Ryder Cup
Europe won the 44th Ryder Cup, 16.5-11.5, over the United States.
Here's a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Marco Simone outside of Rome, Italy.
Team Europe
Player
Overall (pts)
Singles
Foursomes
Fourballs
Ludvig Åberg
2–2–0 (2)
0–1–0
2–0–0
0–1–0
Matt Fitzpatrick
1–2–0 (1)
0–1–0
0–0–0
1–1–0
Tommy Fleetwood
3–1–0 (3)
1–0–0
2–0–0
0–1–0
Tyrrell Hatton
3–0–1 (3.5)
1–0–0
2–0–0
0–0–1
Nicolai Hojgaard
0–2–1 (0.5)
0–1–0
0–0–0
0–1–1
Viktor Hovland
3–1–1 (3.5)
1–0–0
2–0–0
0–1–1
Shane Lowry
1–1–1 (1.5)
0–0–1
1–1–0
0–0–0
Robert MacIntyre
2–0–1 (2.5)
1–0–0
0–0–0
1–0–1
Rory McIlroy
4–1–0 (4)
1–0–0
2–0–0
1–1–0
Jon Rahm
2–0–2 (3)
0–0–1
2–0–0
0–0–1
Justin Rose
1–1–1 (1.5)
0–1–0
0–0–0
1–0–1
Sepp Straka
1–2–0 (1)
0–1–0
1–1–0
0–0–0
Team USA
Player
Overall (pts)
Singles
Foursomes
Fourballs
Sam Burns
1–2–0 (1)
0–1–0
0–1–0
1–0–0
Patrick Cantlay
2–2–0 (2)
1–0–0
0–2–0
1–0–0
Wyndham Clark
1–1–1 (1.5)
0–1–0
0–0–0
1–0–1
Rickie Fowler
0–2–0 (0)
0–1–0
0–1–0
0–0–0
Brian Harman
2–2–0 (2)
0–1–0
1–1–0
1–0–0
Max Homa
3–1–1 (3.5)
1–0–0
1–1–0
1–0–1
Brooks Koepka
1–1–1 (1.5)
1–0–0
0–1–0
0–0–1
Collin Morikawa
1–3–0 (1)
0–1–0
0–1–0
1–1–0
Xander Schauffele
1–3–0 (1)
1–0–0
0–2–0
0–1–0
Scottie Scheffler
0–2–2 (1)
0–0–1
0–2–0
0–0–1
Jordan Spieth
0–2–2 (1)
0–0–1
0–1–0
0–1–1
Justin Thomas
1–2–1 (1.5)
1–0–0
0–1–0
0–1–1