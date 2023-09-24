Advertisement

Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup

The 18th Solheim Cup ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe a title retention.

Here's a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.

Team Europe

Player

Overall (pts)

Foursomes

Fourballs

Singles

Celine Boutier

0-3-0 (0)

0-2-0

0-0-0

0-1-0

Maja Stark

2-1-1 (2.5)

1-1-0

0-0-1

1-0-0

Linn Grant

3-2-0 (3)

1-1-0

2-0-0

0-1-0

Charley Hull

1-2-0 (1)

0-1-0

1-0-0

0-1-0

Carlota Ciganda

4-0-0 (4)

1-0-0

2-0-0

1-0-0

Georgia Hall

1-2-1 (1.5)

0-2-0

1-0-0

0-0-1

Anna Nordqvist

1-3-0 (1)

0-2-0

0-1-0

1-0-0

Leona Maguire

3-2-0 (3)

0-2-0

2-0-0

1-0-0

Madelene Sagstrom

1-1-1 (1.5)

0-0-0

1-0-1

0-1-0

Gemma Dryburgh

0-0-2 (1)

0-0-0

0-0-1

0-0-1

Caroline Hedwall

1-1-0 (1)

0-0-0

0-1-0

1-0-0

Emily K. Pedersen

2-2-1 (2.5)

1-1-0

1-0-1

0-1-0

Team USA

Player

Overall (pts)

Foursomes

Fourballs

Singles

Lilia Vu

1-3-0 (1)

0-1-0

0-2-0

1-0-0

Nelly Korda

2-2-0 (2)

2-0-0

0-1-0

0-1-0

Allisen Corpuz

2-1-1 (2.5)

2-0-0

0-0-1

0-1-0

Megan Khang

3-0-1 (3.5)

2-0-0

0-0-1

1-0-0

Jennifer Kupcho

0-2-1 (0.5)

0-1-0

0-0-1

0-1-0

Danielle Kang

2-2-0 (2)

1-1-0

0-1-0

1-0-0

Andrea Lee

1-2-1 (1.5)

1-1-0

0-1-0

0-0-1

Lexi Thompson

3-1-0 (3)

2-0-0

0-1-0

1-0-0

Rose Zhang

0-2-1 (0.5)

0-0-0

0-1-1

0-1-0

Ally Ewing

1-3-0 (1)

1-0-0

0-2-0

0-1-0

Cheyenne Knight

2-0-1 (2.5)

1-0-0

1-0-0

0-0-1

Angel Yin

2-1-0 (2)

0-0-0

1-1-0

1-0-0