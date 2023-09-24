Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup
The 18th Solheim Cup ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe a title retention.
Here's a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.
Team Europe
Player
Overall (pts)
Foursomes
Fourballs
Singles
Celine Boutier
0-3-0 (0)
0-2-0
0-0-0
0-1-0
Maja Stark
2-1-1 (2.5)
1-1-0
0-0-1
1-0-0
Linn Grant
3-2-0 (3)
1-1-0
2-0-0
0-1-0
Charley Hull
1-2-0 (1)
0-1-0
1-0-0
0-1-0
Carlota Ciganda
4-0-0 (4)
1-0-0
2-0-0
1-0-0
Georgia Hall
1-2-1 (1.5)
0-2-0
1-0-0
0-0-1
Anna Nordqvist
1-3-0 (1)
0-2-0
0-1-0
1-0-0
Leona Maguire
3-2-0 (3)
0-2-0
2-0-0
1-0-0
Madelene Sagstrom
1-1-1 (1.5)
0-0-0
1-0-1
0-1-0
Gemma Dryburgh
0-0-2 (1)
0-0-0
0-0-1
0-0-1
Caroline Hedwall
1-1-0 (1)
0-0-0
0-1-0
1-0-0
Emily K. Pedersen
2-2-1 (2.5)
1-1-0
1-0-1
0-1-0
Team USA
Player
Overall (pts)
Foursomes
Fourballs
Singles
Lilia Vu
1-3-0 (1)
0-1-0
0-2-0
1-0-0
Nelly Korda
2-2-0 (2)
2-0-0
0-1-0
0-1-0
Allisen Corpuz
2-1-1 (2.5)
2-0-0
0-0-1
0-1-0
Megan Khang
3-0-1 (3.5)
2-0-0
0-0-1
1-0-0
Jennifer Kupcho
0-2-1 (0.5)
0-1-0
0-0-1
0-1-0
Danielle Kang
2-2-0 (2)
1-1-0
0-1-0
1-0-0
Andrea Lee
1-2-1 (1.5)
1-1-0
0-1-0
0-0-1
3-1-0 (3)
2-0-0
0-1-0
1-0-0
Rose Zhang
0-2-1 (0.5)
0-0-0
0-1-1
0-1-0
Ally Ewing
1-3-0 (1)
1-0-0
0-2-0
0-1-0
Cheyenne Knight
2-0-1 (2.5)
1-0-0
1-0-0
0-0-1
Angel Yin
2-1-0 (2)
0-0-0
1-1-0
1-0-0