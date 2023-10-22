Indio, Coachella Valley both lose in CIF-SS volleyball playoffs
The volleyball seasons for Indio and Coachella Valley -- the last two teams from the desert still alive in the postseason -- came to an end in the second round of the CIF playoffs on Saturday.
In Division 7, DVL champion Indio lost on the road at Ramona Convent, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21.
Indio finished the season 22-7.
In Division 6, Coachella Valley lost 3-0 to visiting Gahr. The Mighty Arabs finished 22-9.
CIF--SS volleyball results
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
D6 wild card: Western Christian 3, La Quinta 0
D8 wild card: Ontario 3, Desert Mirage 0
THURSDAY’S GAMES
D4: St. Lucy’s (Glendora) 3, Xavier Prep 1
D5: Burroughs 3, Palm Desert 0
D6: La Mirada 3, Desert Christian Academy 0
D6: Coachella Valley 3, Silverado 2
D7: Indio 3, Rancho Alamito 0
D7: Norwalk 3, Twentynine Palms 0
SATURDAY’S GAMES
D6: Gahr 3, Coachella Valley 0
D7: Indio 3, Ramona Convent 0
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio, Coachella Valley both lose in CIF-SS volleyball playoffs