Indio, Coachella Valley both lose in CIF-SS volleyball playoffs

The volleyball seasons for Indio and Coachella Valley -- the last two teams from the desert still alive in the postseason -- came to an end in the second round of the CIF playoffs on Saturday.

In Division 7, DVL champion Indio lost on the road at Ramona Convent, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21.

Indio finished the season 22-7.

In Division 6, Coachella Valley lost 3-0 to visiting Gahr. The Mighty Arabs finished 22-9.

CIF--SS volleyball results

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

D6 wild card: Western Christian 3, La Quinta 0

D8 wild card: Ontario 3, Desert Mirage 0

THURSDAY’S GAMES

D4: St. Lucy’s (Glendora) 3, Xavier Prep 1

D5: Burroughs 3, Palm Desert 0

D6: La Mirada 3, Desert Christian Academy 0

D6: Coachella Valley 3, Silverado 2

D7: Indio 3, Rancho Alamito 0

D7: Norwalk 3, Twentynine Palms 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

D6: Gahr 3, Coachella Valley 0

D7: Indio 3, Ramona Convent 0

