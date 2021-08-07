Indictments handed down

Aug. 6—PORTSMOUTH — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 30 and returned 43 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JASPER A. MUSSER, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

BARRY R. WILBURN, 53, Piketon, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

ERIC SLONE, 28, Williamson, West Virginia, Failure to Appear.

GREGORY ANDREW BEAVERS, 26, Waverly, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

LASHAWNA ANN RENEE COOK, 27, Columbus, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

ALLEN McCLAIN, 38, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JOE HARLAN JENKINS, 57, Jackson, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

CANDY M. COLLETT, 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

ROGER D. REED, 48, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JAMES E. LAMPKIN, JR., 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JOHNNY B. OSBORNE, 30, Otway, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JEREMY C. RANDOLPH, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

AMANDA FITZGERALD, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Vehicular Assault, 2 Counts Felonious Assault and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

BARBARA FITZGERALD, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault.

WINSTON EDWARD CURTIS, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering.

JEREMY A. HILL, 41, Waverly, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering, Theft, Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability and Possessing Criminal Tools.

BRIAN C. VEST, 38, Piketon, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering, Theft, Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, Having Weapons while under Disability and Possessing Criminal Tools.

JEREMY THOMPSON, 42, Piketon, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering, Theft, Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Having Weapons while under Disability and Possessing Criminal Tools.

CARL DUSTIN PISTOLE, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a

Specified Governmental Facility.

ZACHARY ROBERT GLEASON, 33, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

THOMAS L. COOK, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

TOBY L. HALL, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

SHAWNA FRAZEE, 31, South Shore, Kentucky, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

SARAH L. SHEETS, 38, Ironton, Ohio, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

JOHN C. AEH, 43, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 2 Counts Sexual Battery, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

BENJAMIN M. GILLIAM, 33, South Shore, Kentucky, Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

CRYSTAL LYN MITCHELL, 40, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft.

BRANDON ALLEN LONG, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft.

JOHN LUKE CHASE MARSHALL, 23, Portsmouth, Ohio, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

CASSANDRA D. BLANKENSHIP, 45, Portsmouth, Ohio, Petty Theft and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

FRANKLIN HOLSINGER, 54, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary and 2 Counts Domestic Violence.

DUSTIN EDWARD CRAFT, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, Assault, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

AUSTIN WAYNE HARVEY, 20, Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

JOHN LUKE CHASE MARSHALL, 23, Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marihuana.

JASON ALLEN TRENT, 45, Piketon, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DONALD R. RAYNARD, II, 42, South Webster, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JANDAN MILLER, 37, South Webster, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary.

JOHN LASHAWN SMITH, 42, Sciotoville, Ohio, Driving under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction, 2 Counts OVI.

MARY ELIZABETH FRANCIS, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

MICHAEL B. MOORE, 49, South Webster, Ohio, 4 Counts Felonious Assault, Resisting Arrest and 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

ROBERT LEE GAMBILL, III, 32, New Boston, Ohio, Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property.

GLENN E. ADKINS, 50, New Boston, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

BENJAMIN M. GILLIAM, 33, South Shore, Kentucky, Falsification and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.