Indians win game one handily over Ore City, 7-1

May 11—KILGORE- The Frankston Indians took early control of their three-game area series with Ore City, dispatching the Rebels, 7-1, in the opening game of the series. Frankston's Walker McCann helped lead the Indians to the easy win, throwing 6.1 innings from the mound, and driving in two RBI's.

Frankston plated what would end up being the winning run before the Rebels took their first at bats, scoring two-runs in the top of the first inning. Carson Bizzell would take the honor of driving in the first run, hitting into a fielder's choice for an out, but giving Ryan Harper enough time to score from third base. Steven Fry would bring Bizzell around to score later in the inning, sending a single into right field. Harper also drove in the final insurance run of the night, blasting an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

After a shutdown inning from McCann in the bottom of the first, the Indians would tack on two more insurance runs in both the second and fourth innings, and would allow the only run of the night in the bottom of the second inning, when Ore City designated hitter Gavyn Hawkins looped a line drive single.

McCann was dealing from the mound, throwing 110 pitches across his six-plus innings of work, allowing only five hits, and one run. The fireballer also kept the Rebels guessing from the plate, striking out seven while walking only one.

At time of writing, the Indians and Rebels have not yet played game two. But, if necessary, game three of the series will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Driller Park in Kilgore.