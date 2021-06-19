Indians vs. Pirates Highlights

Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
This is a play you don't see everyday.
The Giants made several highlight plays Friday night and it gave them an edge over the Phillies.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
The Clippers rallied from 25 down to shock the Jazz in Game 6 and advance to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
Not only is Shohei Ohtani shining on the mound, he will be the first player to participate in the Home Run Derby while having made a pitching start.
Here are the best MLB free agent signings of 2021 so far, including some Mets and Yankees.
Sam Presti wins again.
Montreal's Josh Anderson scored on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's misplay, then gets the overtime winner as the Canadiens top the Golden Knights.
The Yankees snapped a three-game winning streak Friday with a 5-3 loss to the Oakland A's at Yankee Stadium.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
A 25-point comeback for the Clippers.
LaMonte Wade Jr. drove in Johnny Cueto with the eventual game-winning run as the Giants beat the Phillies on Friday night.
Here's what fans and analysts are saying about Friday's big trade.
The USA TODAY Network picks the winner of every first-round game and which team will win college baseball's national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
Janice Scurio discusses Zac Gallen's return to the Diamondbacks, and highlights some of Thursday's standout performances.