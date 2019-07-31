Report: Indians trade Trevor Bauer to Reds, acquire Yasiel Puig in three-team deal with Padres

The Cleveland Indians have traded Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a reported three-team deal that will send Yasiel Puig to Cleveland and involves the San Diego Padres. (AP)

The Cleveland IndiansCincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres agreed to a blockbuster trade Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is headed to the Reds, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Indians will receive outfielder Yasiel Puig as part of the deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, along with Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen. Once finalized, the Padres will reportedly receive Reds top prospect Taylor Trammell.

In addition to Puig, Reyes and Allen, the Indians are also receiving rookie-level infielder Victor Nova from the Padres and left-handed pitching prospect Scott Moss from Cincinnati.

The deal is not yet official. In fact, Puig was involved in a bench-clearing brawl alongside his Reds teammates during the ninth inning of Tuesday’s night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates minutes after the trade had been reported.

It’s difficult to imagine there being a larger deal in terms of the big names, prospects and number of teams involved.

Bauer and Puig are the centerpieces right now, but two or three seasons from now the name everyone might be talking about is Trammell. He’s viewed as one of the most talented position player prospects in baseball right now. When he joins Manny MachadoFernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias, that will give San Diego a fun core to build on.

