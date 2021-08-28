Indians shine on offense in season-opening win

Aug. 28—AMORY — A strong offensive outing carried Itawamba AHS to a 35-14 season-opening win on Friday night on the road against Amory.

The Indians (1-0) scored four touchdowns in the victory.

"Our offensive line did a great job of opening up holes for us in the run game. Tae Chandler, Isaac Smith and Ty Davis played great for us tonight," IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. "Ty had some big time throws at the start of the game to get us going, our guys caught the ball out wide, and we were able to get some good yardage."

The Indians got their first score of the game on a 1-yard run by Tae Chandler in the first quarter after a string of completions by Ty Davis helped his team march down the field.

In the second, Davis carried on the momentum with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chandler to go up 14-0.

The Indians continued their offensive dominance in the third as Marquion Green added to the lead with a 12-yard run to stretch the lead to 21-0.

Amory (0-1) bounced back after turning the ball over on fourth down by forcing a fumble, and Allen Dobbs recovered and took it 98 yards for a touchdown to cut to 21-7.

Smith iced the win with two touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 2 and 21 yards, the second of which came after an Amory interception.

The Panthers scored a late touchdown when Isaiah Brownlee recovered a fumble at the 2-yard line and took it in for the score.

"We never quit when our backs were against the wall," Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. "We did get some turnovers, but we left the defense on the field way too long."

EXTRA POINTS

Turning Point: Ty Davis puts the Indians up 14-0 on a 15-yard pass to Tae Chandler in the second quarter.

Point Man: Isaac Smith scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Talking point: "We missed some opportunities early, had some first game jitters, but we were able to do what we had to do to get the win." — IAHS coach Clint Hoots

NOTES

—Amory's Cameron Haynes had a pair of interceptions.

—Zion Ashby and Gavin Freeman came up with turnovers for the IAHS defense.

—IAHS will have its home opener next Friday against New Albany. Amory hits the road to face Caledonia.