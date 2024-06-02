INDIANS TAKE SECOND: Altamont falls to Ottawa (Marquette) 6-2 to finish runner-up at Class 1A State Final Tournament

Jun. 1—PEORIA — Carson Zellers was a problem from the start of the game to the end.

The Ottawa (Marquette) senior pitcher dealt a mighty hand against a tough Altamont lineup en route to a 6-2 victory in the Class 1A state championship game at Dozer Park in Peoria. Zellers threw a complete game and allowed four hits, two runs and three walks to five strikeouts.

Indian sophomore starting pitcher Kade Milleville was just as impressive, though.

Milleville started the game by getting sophomore Alec Novotney to ground out. Zellers then drew a walk before junior Sam Mitre grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Zellers retired the side in order in the bottom of the first.

He got Kaden Davis to strike out swinging, Dillan Elam to ground out and Nathan Stumeke to pop out to short. Milleville did the same in the top of the second. He got Keaton Davis to ground out, Griffin Dobberstein to strike out and Anthony Couch to pop out to left fielder Eli Miller in foul territory.

Again, Zeller worked a 1-2-3-inning, though. He struck out Keegan Schultz and Ethan Robbins and got Kaidyn Miller to fly out.

Milleville continued to challenge his opponent, however. He got Charlie Mullen and Jaxsen Higgins to ground out and Grant Dose to pop out.

The Indians got their first hit in the bottom of the third.

Clayton Arnold started the frame with a groundout. Eli Miller then hit a single up the middle. Milleville grounded into a double play, though, retiring the side.

Novotney started the top of the fourth with a base hit. Zellers then laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing Novotney to second. Mitre then grounded out to second and Keaton Davis struck out swinging to end the threat.

Zellers struck out Kaden Davis to start the bottom of the fourth. Elam then grounded out to third and Stuemke lined out back to the pitcher.

Marquette pushed the first run of the game across in the top of the fifth.

Dobberstein hit a single to start. Couch then laid down a sacrifice bunt and Mullen hit a single, scoring Dobberstein.

Milleville limited the damage, though. He got Higgins to ground out to second and Dose to strike out.

Schultz lined out to start the bottom of the fifth. Robbins then hit a single, but was forced out at second after Kaidyn Miller hit into a fielder's choice and Arnold flew out to right to end the stanza.

Novotney lined out to start the sixth.

Zellers then hit a single before Mitre and Keaton Davis did the same to load the stations with one out.

Dobberstein then hit a grounder to second. Riley Berg then threw the ball to Stuemke covering home for the force and the second out of the frame.

Looking to get out of the jam, Milleville induced a pop fly off the bat of Couch, but the fielder couldn't squeeze the ball, allowing all three runs to score and break the game open.

Mullen then hit an RBI triple to all but ice the game.

The Indians scored their only runs of the contest in the bottom of the seventh when Eli Miller hit an RBI single, scoring courtesy runner Justin Magelitz and Schultz.

------

For reaction from players and head coach Alan Whitt, visit effinghamdailynews.com later tonight for more