Indians return home with a win over Washington

Jun. 12—OSKALOOSA — Back on their home turf for the first time in over a week, Oskaloosa got back into the win column with a solid 6-1 non-conference win over Washington on Tuesday night.

A couple of underclassmen would take the mound for their respective teams as Osky sophomore Trey Parks would take on Washington freshman Blayze Richardson.

Parks was able to get out of a runners on second and third jam in the top of the first inning with a strikeout while Richardson struggled to find the zone in the first inning. Caden Johnson got things going with a one-out single before Linus Morrison would draw a walk and Lukas Toubekis' single would load the bases for Parks. Parks would take his walk to bring in the first run of the game while Richardson would escape anymore damage with a strikeout and a fly out.

Parks stranded runners in scoring position the next two innings before the Indian offense got to work again in the third. Back to back singles by Morrison and Toubekis got things going before Parks would drive one in with an RBI double to left field. Toubekis then scored on an RBI groundout by Spencer Vaughan and Parks would sprint home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

The Demons broke up the shutout in the fourth inning with a first and third double steal seeing the runner from third get home while the other runner got in a rundown.

Morrison relieved Parks on the rubber after 3 2/3 innings and the hard-throwing lefty would get a strikeout to end the fourth. Then in the fifth Morrison showed off his pick-off move to cut down Washington runners twice.

Osky added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth inning. Jake North shot an RBI single out to left field in the fifth while Toubekis drove home another run with an RBI single out to right in the sixth. Morrison retired the last seven batters he faced to finish off the win for the Indians.

Toubekis finished 3-for-4 on the night with an RBI to lead the way for Osky while Parks helped himself out with two RBIs at the plate. Parks tallied the win after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. Morrison pitched the final 3 1/3 innings allowing just two hits with one walk and three Ks.

Oskaloosa (6-11, 3-5 LHC) gets a tough test on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. as they host No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (17-1, 6-0 LHC) in a conference doubleheader.

