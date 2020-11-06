Indians reportedly plan to trade Lindor

The Cleveland Indians have informed teams that they plan to trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor by Opening Day, according to multiple published reports.





Lindor, 26, is a four-time All-Star who hit .258 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 60 games this season. He is expected to earn about $20 million in salary arbitration next season and is set to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.





The New York Mets are a potential suitor for Lindor, according to the New York Post. The franchise has a need for an established shortstop and could see Lindor as a potential face of the franchise as new owner Steve Cohen takes control.





The Post added that the New York Yankees could be another potential Lindor landing spot after shortstop Gleyber Torres had a disappointing 2020 season.





Cleveland reportedly considered sending Lindor to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in a deal involving shortstop Corey Seager before talks dissipated. Seager wound up winning Most Valuable Player in both the National League Championship Series and the World Series as the Dodgers rolled to the title this year.





The Indians already declined a $10 million option on closer Brad Hand during the offseason as part of an effort to trim payroll.





Lindor has hit .285 in his career with 138 homers and 411 RBIs in 777 games over six major league seasons, all with Cleveland.





--Field Level Media