Red Sox shoot for sweep of Indians

BOSTON -- Rick Porcello has been very good against the Cleveland Indians, and Trevor Bauer has struggled mightily against the Boston Red Sox.

However, the roles were reversed when the two last met head-to-head in Game 1 of the 2016 American League Division Series in Cleveland, which the Indians won 5-4.

Porcello, the soon-to-be AL Cy Young Award winner, coughed up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- in 4 1/3 innings.

Bauer, meanwhile, didn't last long enough to pick up the victory, but he limited the Red Sox to three runs on six hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 frames.

Cleveland went on to sweep the series and advance to its first World Series since 1997.

Porcello and Bauer square off once again Wednesday night when the Red Sox host the Indians in the finale of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston (59-49) won in wild fashion Tuesday on Christian Vazquez's walk-off, three-run homer in the ninth inning, sending the Red Sox past the Indians 12-10.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale and Indians starter Carlos Carrasco combined to give up 12 runs, and the teams hit six total home runs.

"Exciting ballgame. Good to come out on top," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Our offense bailed (the pitchers) out (in this game)."

The Red Sox jumped a half-game ahead of the Yankees atop the American League East after a New York loss.

Cleveland (57-48) maintained a two-game lead over the Kansas City Royals atop the AL Central despite dropping its third consecutive game following a season-high nine-game win streak.

The Indians will have to knock Porcello out of his rhythm against them to reverse their skid.

Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) is 10-4 with a 3.35 ERA in 22 career starts against the Indians. The ERA is his lowest against any team he has faced at least 10 times.

The right-hander hopes his past success against Cleveland will help him turn around a miserable 2017 season.

Porcello has lost five consecutive decisions, the most recent coming Friday against the Kansas City Royals when he gave up four runs on six hits in seven innings.

It was Porcello's major-leading-leading 14th loss. He lost a career-worst 15 games in 2015, his first season with the Red Sox after being traded to Boston by the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland's Edwin Encarnacion has been a tough out, hitting Porcello at a .325 clip in 40 at-bats with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Michael Brantley (8-for-33) also has a homer and four RBIs lifetime vs. Porcello.

Cleveland counters Porcello with Bauer, who is looking to build off his best start of the season.

Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) held the Los Angeles Angels to one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in a season-high eight innings on Thursday.

"I think (our recent success) started with our rotation, because we were getting a chance every night to win," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Every night, our pitchers (have) kept us in the games."

Against the Red Sox, however, Bauer's body of work has not been as strong. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 12.91 ERA in three games (two starts) over 7 2/3 innings vs. Boston.

Bauer's lofty ERA against the Red Sox is by far his highest against any major league team he has faced. In two starts at Fenway, Bauer is 0-2 with a 12.15 ERA.

Mookie Betts has two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in five career at-bats against Bauer. Hanley Ramirez (2-for-5) has two career RBIs opposite Bauer.