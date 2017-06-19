Indians place Michael Brantley on DL with sprained right ankle

MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reports that the Indians activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle. According to manager Terry Francona, the ankle injury “has been bothering [Brantley] for a while.”

Brantley, 30, last played on Wednesday when he doubled twice in a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers. Overall, he’s hitting .296/.360/.432 with five home runs and 28 RBI in 228 plate appearances.

Brantley played in only 11 games last season and has played in just 54 games this season, so the Indians are used to playing without him. Dan Robertson started in left field in Brantley’s place in each of the last five games and that figures to be the case while Brantley is absent. Austin Jackson could also draw some starts.

